Video Allegedly Shows Teen Driver Intentionally Hitting And Killing Bicyclist

The death of a bicyclist who was struck by a car is being investigated as a murder after a video surfaced that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said indicated it was intentional.

Andreas Probst, 64, who had retired as a police chief in the Los Angeles area, died after a car struck his bicycle on Aug. 14 and the driver fled the scene. But a video shared online and obtained by local news outlets shows the moments before Probst was hit from the perspective of the two individuals inside the car. One of them can be heard saying, “Yeah, hit his ass.” The video then shows Probst lying on the side of the highway as the car drives on.

The video went viral on Saturday as right-wing figures criticized local media coverage during the immediate aftermath of Probst’s death, before the footage became public. In reality, the Las Vegas Review-Journal said, its reporter received a tip about the video and encouraged the caller to contact authorities. Hours later, Las Vegas police said they were investigating the crash as a homicide.

Mourners signed the frame of a bike at a memorial for Andreas Probst near the site where he was struck in Las Vegas. Clark County School District Police Department

A 17-year-old whom police identified as the driver was arrested after the crash, and on Aug. 31, police said the juvenile charges against him would be amended to include murder. In a statement obtained by HuffPost on Monday, the Clark County district attorney said his office is seeking to charge the teen as an adult.

“I am confident that justice will be served in this matter once the investigation is complete and the appropriate charges have been filed,” District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in the statement.

An investigation of the passenger in the car, who apparently recorded the video, is continuing, according to KLAS-TV in Las Vegas.

When officers arrived at the scene on Aug. 14, they found Probst with life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to a hospital. He died shortly after arriving there, according to police.

Taylor Probst, his daughter, told the Review-Journal that she received an alert from her father’s Apple Watch that he had fallen. Since retiring as police chief of Bell, California, he had taken daily bike rides.

According to the newspaper, his wife, Crystal Probst, drove to the scene, which is about three miles from their home. When she arrived, police had already taken him to the hospital.

Crystal Probst, who also had worked in law enforcement, told the Review-Journal that they would have celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in September. In the days after his death, she described how lost she’s felt.

