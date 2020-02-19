Read Live Updates From The Las Vegas Democratic Debate

Caroline Brehman via Getty Images UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 19: Democratic presidential hopefuls Mike Bloomberg, left, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., participate in the Democratic Presidential Debate hosted by NBC News and MSNBC with The Nevada Independent at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Six Democratic presidential hopefuls are debating Wednesday night in Las Vegas, just three days before Nevada’s “first in the West” caucus.

The ninth of the Democratic primary cycle is the first to include former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who entered the race late and didn’t compete in key early-voting states Iowa and New Hampshire. (He also isn’t on the ballot in Nevada.)

He’ll be joined by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The debate is hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, Noticias Telemundo and The Nevada Independent. There will be five moderators: “NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt, NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd, NBC White House correspondent Hallie Jackson, Noticias Telemundo correspondent Vanessa Hauc and Nevada Independent editor Jon Ralston.

Read the latest updates from the debate below: