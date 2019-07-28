Epic Las Vegas Grasshopper Invasion Caught On Weather Radar

A grasshopper invasion of seemingly biblical proportions has engulfed Las Vegas, with the clouds of tiny winged creatures becoming so large that they can be seen on weather radar.

On Saturday, the city’s National Weather Service branch shared footage of the radar on Twitter, noting that it is picking up “biological targets.” In this case, that means bugs.

🤓 Some of you have been asking about the widespread radar returns the past few nights in #Vegas. Radar analysis suggests most of these echoes are biological targets. This typically includes birds, bats, and bugs, and most likely in our case--> Grasshoppers. 🦗 #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/reQX7hJR7Y — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 27, 2019

The mass migration of the insects is being attributed to an unseasonably wet spring marked by higher-than-average rainfall, which has already exceeded the city’s roughly 4-inch annual average.

To make matters worse, experts say the critters could linger for weeks, and it might not be until the desert dries up, leaving them without food, that they move out, The New York Times reported.

However, aside from being a nuisance, they pose no threat.

According to CBS News, Jeff Knight, a Nevada state entomologist, pointed out that grasshoppers don’t carry diseases and don’t bite, and they’re unlikely to cause any damage to backyards before they leave.

Apocalyptic-looking videos of the infestation posted on Twitter by local media show swarms enveloping entire parking lots and the iconic Las Vegas Strip.

Residents hoping to keep the grasshoppers at bay are advised to swich off any ultraviolet outdoor lights, and opt instead for amber or low UV replacements, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.