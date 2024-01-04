Man Attacks Las Vegas Judge During His Sentencing After Being Denied Probation

A Las Vegas judge was injured on Wednesday after a man attacked her in the courtroom during sentencing.
According to KLAS-TV in Las Vegas, defendant Deobra Redden, 30, was in the middle of being sentenced at about 11 a.m. by Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus for attempted battery with bodily harm when he attacked the judge.
In a video from the courtroom, Redden is seen leaping over the bench and lunging at Holthus. The judge tried to take cover but was struck down by Redden when he landed on top of her. A few people were seen in the video coming forward to help as two men tackled Redden and pulled him away.
Just before the attack, Holthus had denied probation for Redden, The New York Times reported. When his lawyer asked the judge to sentence him to probation, Holthus responded, “I appreciate that, but I think it’s time he get a taste of something else.”
“I just can’t with that history,” she added.
Redden, who had been before Holthus before, served a year in prison in 2021 for domestic battery and was granted parole in 2022, KLAS reported. He had also served time in 2015 after being sentenced to a minimum of 19 months for attempted theft, according to The New York Times.
A court spokesperson confirmed that Holthus, 62, was injured in the attack and that her condition was being monitored, according to The New York Times. A court marshal was also taken to the hospital after being injured and was believed to be in stable condition late Wednesday.
“We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant,” the 8th Judicial District Court said in a statement, according to the Times. “The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public and our employees.
According to the 8th Judicial District Court, Holthus served at the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for 27 years before taking the bench in Clark County in January 2019.