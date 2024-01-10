Man Who Attacked Las Vegas Judge Charged With Attempted Murder

The man who attacked a judge in Las Vegas on Jan. 3 has been charged with attempted murder, among other charges, according to multiple reports.
Deobra Delone Redden, 30, was hit with an onslaught of charges — including battery on a protected person, battery of an officer, battery by a prisoner, intimidating a public officer, and extortion, among other charges for last week’s attack, according to CNN.
Redden, who his attorney has said struggles with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was set to be sentenced on battery charges when he attacked Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus. The altercation was caught on video and circulated online.
On Jan. 3, his attorney asked for leniency with his upcoming sentence, but Holthus responded seemingly wanting to take a different approach.
“I appreciate that, but I think it’s time that he gets a taste of something else because I just can’t with that history,” she said.
Moments later, Redden shouted out, “Nah, fuck that bitch!” He then leaped over the judge’s bench and tackled Holthus.
“Once he knew she was about to sentence him to prison, (Redden) did leap over [the] defense counsel table into the well of the courtroom, thereafter rushing towards the judicial bench and jumping over it ‘superman’ style directly into Judge Mary Kay Holthus’s judicial space, landing directly on top of her and immediately attacking Judge Mary Kay Holthus by grabbing her, pulling her hair, placing his hands around her throat and/or hitting her on the head,” according to the criminal complaint, per CNN.
Redden was pulled away from the judge by two men, a law clerk and a court marshal, who were then also involved in the altercation.
Holthus returned to work the following day, but said she experienced some soreness and stiffness, NBC News reported. The court marshal was treated for a head injury after the conflict, and the law clerk had abrasions on his hands.
On Monday, days after the attack, he appeared in court to continue receiving his sentence. He was shackled and masked.
“I want to make it clear I am not changing or modifying the sentence I was in the process of imposing last week before I was interrupted by the defendant’s actions,” Holthus said Monday, according to The Washington Post.
He was sentenced to 19 months to four years in his battery case, which was unrelated to the attack on the judge.
A preliminary hearing for Redden’s new charges is set for Feb. 14.