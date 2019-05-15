Las Vegas Police Searching For Witnesses After Woman Pushes Elderly Man Off Bus

Las Vegas Police have released video of a woman pushing an elderly man off a bus and are asking any witnesses to the March 21 incident to come forward. The victim, 74-year-old Serge Fournier, died from his injuries weeks later.

Cadesha Bishop, 25, was arrested on May 6 and charged with open murder of an elderly-vulnerable person. Bishop and Fournier had been arguing before she shoved him to the ground, police said.

Fournier had asked Bishop “to be nicer to the passengers” after she yelled profanities on the bus, witnesses told detectives. Bishop pushed Fournier with “both hands” as he was exiting the bus, they said.

*Disturbing Video* Detectives would like to speak anyone present during this incident on March 21, 2019, in which an elderly male was pushed from a bus near Fremont St and 13th St, around 5PM. Please call #LVMPD Homicide Section Detectives at 702-828-3521 w/info. pic.twitter.com/MXYXZbvNkg — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 14, 2019

Video from the bus’ security camera shows Fournier wearing a sweatshirt and tan baseball cap. Bishop, wearing a black backpack, appears to exchange words with Fournier as he grabs his cart to exit the bus.

That’s when Bishop forcefully pushes Fournier off the bus. Fournier appears to hit his head on the pavement in the fall. He can be seen in the video laying on the ground, partially on top of his cart, as Bishop moves toward the back of the bus.

Police responding to the incident said Fournier refused medical assistance. He later transported himself to a hospital, officials said, and he died from his injuries on April 23. Fournier’s family notified authorities of his death on May 3.

Police released video of the incident on Tuesday and are urging witnesses to call the homicide unit.

Bishop remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday with a $100,000 bail, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 23.