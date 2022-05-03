HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Years ago, you could find me attending bi-weekly lash extension appointments, each of which would set me back a minimum of $65 and at least two hours of my time. Although my wallet and I were cringing each time I went for a fill, there was nothing like waking up each morning with instantly beautiful and lengthy lashes.

But after a year of wearing extensions I developed an allergy to the glue, something my lash tech said is actually quite common. My lashes had started falling out by twos and threes, leaving behind naked spaces, short stubs of eyelashes and swollen crusty patches along my lash line. My love-hate relationship with lash extensions ended for good.

Desperate to find a way to restore my eyelashes to, at the very least, their pre-extension glory, I found a lash growth serum with tons of testimonials claiming that, whatever liquid magic was inside this little silver tube, it had made their lashes grow thicker, darker and longer.

Rodan+Fields’ Lash Boost has been one of the skin care brand’s long time hero products. It has a deep conditioning and peptide-rich formula that helps to strengthen and hydrate lashes in order to prevent breakage and allow an opportunity for longer growth within each growth cycle. What sets this particular serum aside from many others on the market is that it contains a synthetic prostaglandin called isopropyl cloprostenate (a different prostaglandin than what is found in prescription options like bimataprost), which the brand claims can effectively enhance lash volume. According the company’s private study, 90% of consumer users reported experiencing fuller looking lashes within an eight- week period.

As per the instructions, I just apply the serum along my upper lash line and add a light coat on the lashes each evening before bed. The company claims that eight weeks is the sweet spot when it comes to seeing the best results, however I started to see some action around four weeks. My lashes appeared darker and more abundant and grew to the point that they even started to touch the lenses of my glasses.