Shopping
shoppingBeautyeyelashes

This Lash Growth Serum Has A High Price Tag, But It Really Works

Rodan+Fields’ lash boost daily serum helps you grow longer, fuller lashes in a just a few weeks.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Strengthen, lengthen and condition your lashes with this cult-favorite nightly eye <a href="https://www.pjtra.com/t/8-12607-265720-233451?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rodanandfields.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fr-f-lash-boost%2Fp%2FENHLSH01&sid=lashserum-TessaFlores-050322-625e7cb9e4b0be72bffa3793&website=373869" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="lash serum from Rodan+Fields" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="625e7cb9e4b0be72bffa3793" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pjtra.com/t/8-12607-265720-233451?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rodanandfields.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fr-f-lash-boost%2Fp%2FENHLSH01&sid=lashserum-TessaFlores-050322-625e7cb9e4b0be72bffa3793&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">lash serum from Rodan+Fields</a>.
Rodan+Fields
Strengthen, lengthen and condition your lashes with this cult-favorite nightly eye lash serum from Rodan+Fields.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Years ago, you could find me attending bi-weekly lash extension appointments, each of which would set me back a minimum of $65 and at least two hours of my time. Although my wallet and I were cringing each time I went for a fill, there was nothing like waking up each morning with instantly beautiful and lengthy lashes.

But after a year of wearing extensions I developed an allergy to the glue, something my lash tech said is actually quite common. My lashes had started falling out by twos and threes, leaving behind naked spaces, short stubs of eyelashes and swollen crusty patches along my lash line. My love-hate relationship with lash extensions ended for good.

Desperate to find a way to restore my eyelashes to, at the very least, their pre-extension glory, I found a lash growth serum with tons of testimonials claiming that, whatever liquid magic was inside this little silver tube, it had made their lashes grow thicker, darker and longer.

Rodan+Fields’ Lash Boost has been one of the skin care brand’s long time hero products. It has a deep conditioning and peptide-rich formula that helps to strengthen and hydrate lashes in order to prevent breakage and allow an opportunity for longer growth within each growth cycle. What sets this particular serum aside from many others on the market is that it contains a synthetic prostaglandin called isopropyl cloprostenate (a different prostaglandin than what is found in prescription options like bimataprost), which the brand claims can effectively enhance lash volume. According the company’s private study, 90% of consumer users reported experiencing fuller looking lashes within an eight- week period.

As per the instructions, I just apply the serum along my upper lash line and add a light coat on the lashes each evening before bed. The company claims that eight weeks is the sweet spot when it comes to seeing the best results, however I started to see some action around four weeks. My lashes appeared darker and more abundant and grew to the point that they even started to touch the lenses of my glasses.

Left: My lashes at the start of a growth cycle using Lash Boost, when they are at their shortest. Right: My lashes in the same cycle, with just a single coat of mascara.
Tessa Flores/HuffPost
Left: My lashes at the start of a growth cycle using Lash Boost, when they are at their shortest. Right: My lashes in the same cycle, with just a single coat of mascara.

The most obvious downside of this product is the price, which currently stands at $155 per tube, or $135 with a Rodan+Fields membership. That said, I have tried cheaper peptide-only or more natural options that don’t contain a prostaglandin and, although the health of my lashes looked improved, the length and volume wasn’t dramatic enough for me to see enough of a difference. Plus, Lash Boost is readily available without the need for a prescription and even with daily application, one tube manages to last me at least four to five months.

It’s important to mention that although prostaglandin analogs like isopropyl cloprostenate appear to be capable of increasing lash growth, they have not been studied in clinical trials and have not been fully evaluated by the FDA. There have also been some reports of side effects associated with isopropyl cloprostenate, such as dry eyes, minor eyelid irritation or darkening of the eye. I have not personally experienced any of these side effects during my five years of use, however, according to the company, you shouldn’t use this product if you have sensitive eyes or are undergoing cancer treatment of some kind.

The Rodan+Fields Lash Boost can be a low maintenance way to get hydrated, luscious and full-looking lashes that are 100% your own. You can also see what other verified buyers had to say about how this serum performs and why this is one splurge item that will actually deliver.

Get the Lash Boost from Rodan+Fields for $155.

Promising Reviews

“I absolutely love lash boost. I was skeptical at first but the results are truly unbelievable and very beautiful.” ― teresa_beiriger

“This lash serum worked quickly for me! I saw a noticeable difference within a few short weeks! I’ve used other lash serum products that just did not work. They were much cheaper that R&F but definitely did not get the results as I did with R&F. It’s pricy for sure, but if you are looking for real results it’s worth it!!” ― Cindy_Greeley

“I’ve been using Last Boost for more than a year now. It takes about 4-6 weeks to really see results, but it works. It is spendy, which can be a barrier, but you only need to purchase it about twice per year. I feel it’s worth it. Also, created by MDs, so I feel safer than using something off the internet.” ―Terri_Fuentes

“Works better than you’d expect & much better than any other serum I’ve used. Longer & fuller lashes noticeable within a couple days. I only use at night but I know others to use it at night and during the day (I don’t think that I’d recommend due to light sensitivity). Worth every penny.” ― Angela_Jensen

“Love the way my lashes look!! I love how easy and fast it is to swipe it on my eyelid where my lashes are. Much better than getting false lashes or extensions.” ― John_Cellucci

E.l.f.'s poreless putty primer

29 Beauty Products That’ll Make You ~Love~ Catching A Glimpse Of Your Reflection In Shop Windows

Popular in the Community

shoppingBeautyeyelashes

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

It’s Settled: THIS Is The Best Way To Make A Margarita

Travel

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Lewisburg, West Virginia

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

The One Big Lie About Where You Go To College

Work/Life

These ’11 Promises From A Manager’ Are Every Employee’s Dream

Food & Drink

The 10 Most Gloriously Delicious Recipes From Instagram In April

Wellness

Should You Use Paxlovid If You Have Asymptomatic COVID?

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Critically Acclaimed Crime Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This 2019 Action Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

29 Skincare Products That Prove They Don't Need To Be Pricey To Work Well

Shopping

The Best Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts You Can Get At Target

Shopping

11 Spring Gardening Essentials To Get Now Before It’s Too Late

Shopping

36 Products Parents Of 4-Year-Olds Swear By

Wellness

The Truth About IVF And Menopause

Shopping

Your Search For The Perfect White T-Shirt Is Over

Wellness

7 Sneaky Signs Of Testicular Cancer

Shopping

The Best Women's Trench Coats At Every Price Point

Parenting

Help! I Don't Like My Kid's Friend

Parenting

This Royal Family Member's Name Is Surprisingly Getting More Popular

Food & Drink

The Best Airport Snacks To Pack Ahead Of Time, According To Nutritionists

Wellness

4 Questions To Ask Yourself If You're Planning An Event Right Now

Shopping

The Surprising '80s Workout Trend I'll Be Wearing All Summer

Travel

17 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Boston

Food & Drink

The Potato Chip I Can't Resist: True Confessions From Food Professionals

Wellness

The Pandemic Warped Our Sense Of Time. Here's How To Gain It Back.

Shopping

The Comfortable Slides That You're About To See Everywhere Are Only $24

Style & Beauty

4 TikTok Beauty Influencers Reveal How Much Money They Make

Shopping

Bartenders Spill The Unlikely Splurge Your Home Bar Needs

Relationships

Can't Afford A Wedding Gift? Etiquette Experts Explain What To Do

Travel

The Packing Essential Not Enough People Use In Their Suitcase

Shopping

The Best Sandals For Plantar Fasciitis, According To A Podiatrist

Wellness

My At-Home Rapid Test Is Negative, But Could I Still Have COVID?

Shopping

The Coolest Places To Stay In Memphis, Tennessee

Style & Beauty

Experts Share How You Should Change Your Skin Care Routine For Spring

Shopping

Where To Get Plus-Size Clothes For Men That Are Actually Stylish

Parenting

6 Important Phrases You Should Teach Your Kid From A Young Age

Shopping

28 Things To Help The Weird Aches And Pains In Your Human Body

Style & Beauty

Why Overalls Are The Most Comfortable Go-To Maternity Look

Money

U.S. Job Openings, Quitting At Near Record High In February