Years ago, you could find me attending bi-weekly lash extension appointments, each of which would set me back a minimum of $65 and at least two hours of my time. Although my wallet and I were cringing each time I went for a fill, there was nothing like waking up each morning with instantly beautiful and lengthy lashes.
But after a year of wearing extensions I developed an allergy to the glue, something my lash tech said is actually quite common. My lashes had started falling out by twos and threes, leaving behind naked spaces, short stubs of eyelashes and swollen crusty patches along my lash line. My love-hate relationship with lash extensions ended for good.
Desperate to find a way to restore my eyelashes to, at the very least, their pre-extension glory, I found a lash growth serum with tons of testimonials claiming that, whatever liquid magic was inside this little silver tube, it had made their lashes grow thicker, darker and longer.
Rodan+Fields’ Lash Boost has been one of the skin care brand’s long time hero products. It has a deep conditioning and peptide-rich formula that helps to strengthen and hydrate lashes in order to prevent breakage and allow an opportunity for longer growth within each growth cycle. What sets this particular serum aside from many others on the market is that it contains a synthetic prostaglandin called isopropyl cloprostenate (a different prostaglandin than what is found in prescription options like bimataprost), which the brand claims can effectively enhance lash volume. According the company’s private study, 90% of consumer users reported experiencing fuller looking lashes within an eight- week period.
As per the instructions, I just apply the serum along my upper lash line and add a light coat on the lashes each evening before bed. The company claims that eight weeks is the sweet spot when it comes to seeing the best results, however I started to see some action around four weeks. My lashes appeared darker and more abundant and grew to the point that they even started to touch the lenses of my glasses.
The most obvious downside of this product is the price, which currently stands at $155 per tube, or $135 with a Rodan+Fields membership. That said, I have tried cheaper peptide-only or more natural options that don’t contain a prostaglandin and, although the health of my lashes looked improved, the length and volume wasn’t dramatic enough for me to see enough of a difference. Plus, Lash Boost is readily available without the need for a prescription and even with daily application, one tube manages to last me at least four to five months.
It’s important to mention that although prostaglandin analogs like isopropyl cloprostenate appear to be capable of increasing lash growth, they have not been studied in clinical trials and have not been fully evaluated by the FDA. There have also been some reports of side effects associated with isopropyl cloprostenate, such as dry eyes, minor eyelid irritation or darkening of the eye. I have not personally experienced any of these side effects during my five years of use, however, according to the company, you shouldn’t use this product if you have sensitive eyes or are undergoing cancer treatment of some kind.
The Rodan+Fields Lash Boost can be a low maintenance way to get hydrated, luscious and full-looking lashes that are 100% your own. You can also see what other verified buyers had to say about how this serum performs and why this is one splurge item that will actually deliver.
“I absolutely love lash boost. I was skeptical at first but the results are truly unbelievable and very beautiful.” ― teresa_beiriger
“This lash serum worked quickly for me! I saw a noticeable difference within a few short weeks! I’ve used other lash serum products that just did not work. They were much cheaper that R&F but definitely did not get the results as I did with R&F. It’s pricy for sure, but if you are looking for real results it’s worth it!!” ― Cindy_Greeley
“I’ve been using Last Boost for more than a year now. It takes about 4-6 weeks to really see results, but it works. It is spendy, which can be a barrier, but you only need to purchase it about twice per year. I feel it’s worth it. Also, created by MDs, so I feel safer than using something off the internet.” ―Terri_Fuentes
“Works better than you’d expect & much better than any other serum I’ve used. Longer & fuller lashes noticeable within a couple days. I only use at night but I know others to use it at night and during the day (I don’t think that I’d recommend due to light sensitivity). Worth every penny.” ― Angela_Jensen
“Love the way my lashes look!! I love how easy and fast it is to swipe it on my eyelid where my lashes are. Much better than getting false lashes or extensions.” ― John_Cellucci