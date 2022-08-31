Style & Beauty

Are Lash Lifts Safe? Here's What You Should Know Before Getting One

The popular beauty treatment is essentially a perm for your eyelashes — but is it bad for you?

Wellness Reporter, HuffPost

Lash lifts help remove the need for mascara, but just how safe is the procedure?
miljko via Getty Images
Lash lifts help remove the need for mascara, but just how safe is the procedure?

For generations, people have sought out long, dark eyelashes. Between mascara, fake eyelashes, lash serums and eyelash curlers, many tools can help achieve this look temporarily.

Now, though, semipermanent chemical processes, like lash lifts, can give eyelashes a boost, curling them upward to remove the need for mascara and making your eyes appear bigger and brighter.

As with any chemical process, lash lifts could have side effects, and some people should think twice before booking an appointment.

Experts told HuffPost what to know about the safety of lash lifts.

What exactly is a lash lift?

“A lash lift is similar to the process of a perm for your hair,” said Dr. LaTasha Perkins, a family physician at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. “The same chemicals are used on your lashes to give them a more curled look.”

When you get a lash lift, a technician applies a silicone mold or shield onto the eyelid using a nontoxic glue, which is the only thing that should touch your skin during the process. The technician then lays the lashes over the mold, which is curved upward and outward to create a curl.

Next, a perm solution is added to the lashes and sits for about 15 minutes. That is then wiped off and replaced with a setting solution to finish the process, which in total takes roughly 45 minutes.

Once complete, this semipermanent procedure generally lasts until your lashes shed and new ones grow in their place.

That typically occurs after about four to six weeks, though this time frame differs from person to person, Perkins added.

Lash lifts are safe, but allergic reactions are possible

“While lash lifts are considered safe overall, some people, especially those with sensitive skin, may experience skin sensitivity or [an] allergy,” said Dr. Marisa Garshick, a dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City.

In particular, you may have an allergic reaction to the adhesive, which can cause burning, stinging or redness on the skin around the eye, she said.

So if you know your skin reacts to certain materials, you may want to reconsider before heading in for an appointment.

Chemicals in the perm solution could irritate your skin

There is “some risk with using chemicals on hair follicles,” said Perkins. The chemicals used in lash lifts vary, but they may include thioglycolic acid or polyacrylamide, which is made of a suspected carcinogen, according to cosmetics company Plume Hair & Lash Science.

Some people, Perkins said, could also have an allergic reaction to the chemicals or experience general irritation. While the perm solution isn’t directly applied to the skin, it could potentially drip into the follicles or be applied by a technician with a not-so-steady hand.

“The hair can also be affected if the chemicals are left on too long,” resulting in damaged eyelashes, Perkins said.

But if you go to an experienced lash lift professional, they should know the ideal amount of time to leave them on. Just do your research in advance to find the best salon for lash lifts near you.

Lash lifts have grown increasingly popular and are safe overall. They do come with some risks, however.
Jose Luis Pelaez Inc via Getty Images
Lash lifts have grown increasingly popular and are safe overall. They do come with some risks, however.

People who are pregnant should talk to their doctor first

The exact risk of lash lifts during pregnancy is debated, and opinions differ from expert to expert. But the procedure is widely recognized as safe after the first trimester.

Still, you should talk to your OB-GYN before going in for a lash lift, no matter what trimester you’re in.

Perkins, though, is one of the many experts who believe that you should hold off until you are no longer pregnant, due to the chemical nature of the process.

Chemicals can transfer from pregnant people to developing fetuses through the placenta, which is why doctors generally recommend waiting until the second trimester to dye your hair and avoiding phthalates — which are often found in plastics and fragrances — when possible.

Research into the long-term effects is lacking

As with other hair on your body, too much chemical processing can leave your lashes damaged, according to Dr. Nicole Bajic, an ophthalmologist at Cleveland Clinic’s Cole Eye Institute.

“If you think of your eyelashes as being like the hairs on your head, less is more,” she said.

“If you’re constantly stressing out the lash follicles, you can have potentially permanent damage,” she added.

That damage could appear in many forms, but data on what exactly it might look like is lacking, since lash lifts are a fairly new procedure.

Bajic added that she worries about the long-term effects and still encourages her patients to go the old-fashioned route: mascara from a reputable company and an eyelash curler on occasion.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A K-beauty mascara that adds length and volume to even the shortest lashes

10 Mascaras Reviewers Say Are Just As Good Or Better Than False Lashes

HealthBeauty

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

The Risk Factors For A Blood Clot Are More Common Than You Think

Food & Drink

Instagram’s Top 11 Recipes From August (Including A Pie For The Laziest Bakers)

Travel

8 Mistakes People Make When Buying Travel Insurance

Parenting

This Breastfeeding Condition Makes Moms Feel Dread, Disgust And Despair

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In September

Home & Living

25 Tweets About The Things We Were Conditioned To Worry About As Kids

Travel

The Rudest Things You Can Do On A Group Trips

Shopping

37 Kitchen Products With Huge Cult Followings

Shopping

I Am Obsessed With My Propane Stove (And So Is The Rest Of The Internet)

Shopping

How To Make Kombucha At Home, According To This YouTube-Famous Brewer

Shopping

Everything You Need To Know About Clothing Rental Services – And The Best Ones To Subscribe To

Wellness

6 Signs You’re Grinding Your Teeth At Night (And What To Do About It)

Shopping

The Best Bed Sheets For Every Type Of Sleeper

Shopping

12 Simple Products That Will Make Meal Prep So Much Easier

Work/Life

Do You Want To 'Boomerang' At Work? If So, Join The Club

Shopping

Here Are Some Of The Best Bronzers For Deeper Skin Tones

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Parenting

Black, Hispanic And Asian Babies Born Very Early Are Less Likely To Receive Lifesaving Measures

Home & Living

This New Buddy Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Home & Living

This New Legal Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Here's How Quickly You Can Get Infected With BA.5 After An Exposure

Shopping

33 Things For Anyone Who Lives In An Old House

Shopping

Increase Your Domestic Bliss With These Labor Day Home Sales

Shopping

35 Ridiculously Effective Kitchen Products Under $25

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You These Labor Day Sale Splurges Are Worth Every Penny

Shopping

Naomi Osaka’s Skincare Brand Is At Walmart, And It's Highly Rated

Shopping

Labor Day Is (Almost) Here And We Rounded Up All The Best Deals

Shopping

23 Smart Ways To Organize Things If You're Starting To Feel Bombarded By Clutter

Work/Life

Research Shows Not Wanting To Hire Virgos Is A Thing That Actually Happens

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

Thinking Of Looking Up Your Kid's Teacher's Instagram Profile? Read This First.

Wellness

The Most Common Questions About The Updated COVID Vaccine, Answered

Shopping

These Desk Treadmills Can Actually Make You Healthier While You Work

Shopping

The Luxurious Sleeping Mat That Changed How I Feel About Camping Is On Sale

Shopping

Yes, We’re Shopping For Wedding-Guest Dresses At Walmart

Shopping

38 Things To Make Your Home Look Straight Out Of A Magazine

Money

What If You Just Paid Off (Or Paid Down) Your Federal Student Loans?

Wellness

6 Signs Of Heart Problems That Have Nothing To Do With Chest Pain

Shopping

Don't Be Intimidated By Buying A Generator. You May Find Yourself Really Needing One.

Travel

12 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting In Philadelphia