Lashana Lynch Is Next 007 In New James Bond Film, Report Says

British actress Lashana Lynch now has a license to kill as the next 007 if a new report is to be believed. It would be the first time a white man will not play 007 in the spy movie series’ 57-year run.

The Daily Mail British tabloid, citing a “movie insider,” reported Sunday that Lynch, who is black and female, is a new character who takes over James Bond’s 007 designation in the next movie in the series after his departure from MI6. But she’s not a new Bond.

The “Bond 25” movie is currently being filmed with Daniel Craig again playing the British superspy James Bond. Bond begins the movie retired, but is recalled into action. The “popcorn-dropping moment,” according to the report, is introduced when Ralph Fiennes’ “M” says “Come in 007,” and in walks Lynch, the unnamed source told the Mail.

Bond attempts to seduce 007, according to the article. (HuffPost is still attempting to verify the report.)

Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images Lashana Lynch, pictured at an event for "Bond 25" earlier this year, is reportedly the new 007, but is not a new Bond.

A first-look video of the production posted last month did not appear to drop any serious hints about the possible development.

On IMDB, the role that Lynch (“Captain Marvel”) plays in “Bond 25” is simply called “Nomi.” But if that comes with a 007 attached to her name, many people on Twitter are happy with the choice ― to Lashana, with love.

nothing but love and respect to the new 007, queen lashana lynch pic.twitter.com/W1r6dSKJw2 — vivienne ✵ (@valkyrievers) July 14, 2019

LASHANA LYNCH AS THE NEW 007. ITS A YES FROM ME. pic.twitter.com/QX6fUi2Wum — ✨Maria| SAW FFH x2✨ (@quacksonqueen) July 14, 2019

Prediction: Whiny dudes will be shaken AND stirred.https://t.co/Tr5enuP53q — John Scalzi (@scalzi) July 14, 2019

me bc wh*te m*n are upset that lashana lynch is in the new james bond movie pic.twitter.com/dt8JfXowZA — dacre montgomery's bodyguard (@jbbarnes1917) July 14, 2019

brie larson lashana lynch



🤜🏳️‍🌈🤛

making grown

ass men cry pic.twitter.com/L41MCqVVQW — sprinkles (@spacelesbiam) July 14, 2019

MOOD: the way brie larson looking at our new 007 lashana lynch pic.twitter.com/WhVOA560Ei — sprinkles (@spacelesbiam) July 14, 2019

My dad has always been obsessed with the Bond series. He has individual VHS tapes, DVDs, and box sets. You better believe if he catches a Bond movie on TV, he's watching it. Here's his reaction to @LashanaLynch being the newest 007. #Bond pic.twitter.com/7XIJRBKcpx — Valerie Anne (@PunkyStarshine) July 14, 2019

Lashana Lynch is the new James Bond?

YES pic.twitter.com/fctWi0EaUN — courtney (@infamousmargot) July 14, 2019