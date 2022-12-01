What's Hot

Stephen Colbert Roasts Donald Trump's Racist Dinner With Duck Observation

6 Everyday Activities That Naturally Release Dopamine In Your Brain

Tucker Carlson's Newest Conspiracy Theory Is Ridiculous Even For Him

Fox News And Nick Fuentes Speak The Same Language, 'Daily Show' Supercut Shows

E.U. Warns Musk To Beef Up Twitter Controls Ahead Of New Rules

Sam Bankman-Fried Says FTX Had A ‘Bad Month,’ But He Didn’t Try To Defraud Anyone

7 Things I Won't Do After Working As A Restaurant Host

Elon Musk Says Apple Isn't Threatening To Remove Twitter From The App Store After All

I Chose My Own Engagement Ring, And It Was The Best Decision Ever

'Better Off Hibernating': What It's Really Like To Live With SAD

German Police Arrest Woman For Shutting Off Roommate’s Ventilator

Prince William And Kate Middleton Are Clearly Fans Of This U.S. Pastime

Entertainment
the white lotus

Last 5 Minutes Of 'White Lotus' Were Bonkers — And The Creator Has An Explanation

Twitter users also had plenty of theories to share about Episode 5.
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Leo Woodall as Jack and Haley Lu Richardson as Portia in Season 2 of “The White Lotus.”
Leo Woodall as Jack and Haley Lu Richardson as Portia in Season 2 of “The White Lotus.”
Stefano Delia/HBO

Spoilers ahead for “The White Lotus”!

The shocking last five minutes of Episode 5 of the second season of “The White Lotus” may make some yell “Uncle!” at HBO.

The show veered into “House of the Dragon” territory in the “That’s Amore” episide when in a closing scene, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) sneaks out of her room in the middle of the night to discover her new friend Quentin (Tom Hollander) having sex with his nephew Jack (Leo Woodall). To make matters even weirder, Jack has been hooking up with Tanya’s assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).

Tom Hollander as Quentin and Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya in the second season of “The White Lotus.”
Tom Hollander as Quentin and Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya in the second season of “The White Lotus.”
Fabio Lovino/HBO

The bonkers twist seems eerily similar to a scene in Season 1 of “The White Lotus” in which hotel manager Armond (Murray Bartlett) is caught in the act with his young employee Dillon (Lukas Gage).

Mike White, the show’s creator, told Variety on Sunday that was precisely his intent — and that the latest scene was meant to “echo” its predecessor.

He also noted to Variety that both scenes in Season 1 and 2 feature a character walking in on gay sex behind closed doors and both occur two episodes before the finale. It should be noted that in Season 1, the person who walks in on Armond is Shane (Jake Lacy), who eventually kills Armond. If White truly wants to “echo” the scene in Season 2, Tanya may suffer the same fate as Shane.

“There’s a pleasure to me as a guy who is gay-ish to make gay sex transgressive again,” White told Variety. “It’s dirty… men are having sex and you have this ‘Psycho’ music underneath. It just amuses me.”

He added: “I just think transgressive sex is sexier. I guess I’m old school. There’s this gothic vibe of walking through a haunted hotel or haunted house and people are having sex behind closed doors.”

Yet, when it comes to the burning question that most people have regarding the scene — which is whether or not Jack is Quentin’s actual nephew — White played coy.

“Well, you’ll have to see,” he teased.

Despite White giving somewhat of an elusive explanation, plenty of people on Twitter have their theories on who Jack actually is and where the story is headed. Check them out below!

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Elyse Wanshel - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community