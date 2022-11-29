The Real-Deal Last-Chance Cyber Monday Deals To Shop Right Now

Retailers like Amazon, Material, Aerie, Alex Crane Lancome and more aren't done with Cyber Monday just yet.

Material <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=76897&afftrack=637d1104e4b06d5b609a4781&urllink=materialkitchen.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-fundamentals" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="knite set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="637d1104e4b06d5b609a4781" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=76897&afftrack=637d1104e4b06d5b609a4781&urllink=materialkitchen.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-fundamentals" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">knite set</a>, Aerie <a href="https://www.jdoqocy.com/click-100345797-13187162?sid=637d1104e4b06d5b609a4781&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ae.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Faerie%2Fbottoms%2Fflare-leggings%2Foffline-by-aerie-real-me-high-waisted-crossover-flare-legging%2F0702_5230_073" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="crossover leggings" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="637d1104e4b06d5b609a4781" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.jdoqocy.com/click-100345797-13187162?sid=637d1104e4b06d5b609a4781&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ae.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Faerie%2Fbottoms%2Fflare-leggings%2Foffline-by-aerie-real-me-high-waisted-crossover-flare-legging%2F0702_5230_073" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">crossover leggings</a>, Alex Crane <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=637d1104e4b06d5b609a4781&url=https%3A%2F%2Falexcrane.co%2Fcollections%2Fjackets%2Fproducts%2Fkite-jacket-river" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="jacket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="637d1104e4b06d5b609a4781" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=637d1104e4b06d5b609a4781&url=https%3A%2F%2Falexcrane.co%2Fcollections%2Fjackets%2Fproducts%2Fkite-jacket-river" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">jacket</a>, Lancôme <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=637d1104e4b06d5b609a4781&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lancome-usa.com%2Fskincare%2Fadvanced-genifique-face-serum%2F1000302.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="serum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="637d1104e4b06d5b609a4781" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=637d1104e4b06d5b609a4781&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lancome-usa.com%2Fskincare%2Fadvanced-genifique-face-serum%2F1000302.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">serum</a>
Material, Aerie, Alex Crane, Lancome
Material knite set, Aerie crossover leggings, Alex Crane jacket, Lancôme serum

Whether you’re a capital P procrastinator or just earnestly missed the post-holiday discount bonanza, we rounded up the best Cyber Monday sales that are still going on — at least for one more day.

Whether you’re looking for new bedding, holiday presents for loved ones, kitchen appliance upgrades or just want to see what deals are calling your name, we found the best sales that are lingering past Cyber Monday. For each shop, we highlighted our favorite items on sale, but we suggest shopping the retailer for yourself to find anything else that might catch your eye.

1
Albany Park
Albany Park
Say goodbye to pull-out couches and semi-broken futons that don't really recline, and say hello to the luxurious, chic and comfortable sleeper sofa from POC-owned Albany Park. Through Nov. 30, get 15% select pieces like this timeless, cozy armchair with code BF15.
Park armchair: $825 at Albany Park (originally $925)Shop Albany Park
2
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
The Citizenry offers totally unique, one-of-a-kind luxury home goods from around the world. Through Nov. 30, enjoy 30% off sitewide, including their dreamy bedding, like this organic Turkish cotton sheet set that comes in five calming colors.
Queen set: $168 at The Citizenry (originally $240)Shop The Citizenry
3
Rifle Paper Co.
Rifle Paper Co.
If you love your Rifle Paper Co. planners and notebooks, you'll drool over their embroidered chairs and love seats. Through Nov. 29, they're offering 30% off sitewide with the code MERRY30.
Louie sofa: $1,032.50 at Rifle Paper Co. (originally $1,475)Shop Rifle Paper Co.
4
Aeropostale
Aeropostale
Shop for the younger people in your life, but find some cute, affordable pieces for yourself (like this adorable holiday Snoopy sweatshirt) during Aeropostale's Cyber Week sales, going through Nov. 30.
Sweatshirt: $23.98 at Aeropostale (originally $59.95)Shop Aeropostale
5
Lancome
Lancome
Through Nov. 29, enjoy up to 50% off most Lancome skin care and makeup items, like this advanced serum that moisturizes and protects your skin.
Serum: $57.50 at Lancome (originally $115)Shop Lancome
6
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Don't be fooled by the linen pun — this New York City bedding retailer makes drool-worthy sheets in flannel, sateen, cashmere, percale and more. Through Nov. 30. enjoy 25% off sitewide, like these soft but breathable flannel sheets that come in four colors.
Sheet set: $126.75+ at Brooklinen (originally $169+)Shop Brooklinen
7
Material
Material
AAPI-founded brand Material makes consciously designed goods for cooking and hosting. Through Nov. 29, enjoy 20% off sitewide with the opportunity to donate your savings to The Lower East Side Girls Club. Refresh your kitchen with cutting boards, serving trays or this iconic set with seen pieces of a kitchenware and a wooden container.
Set: $156 at Material (originally $195)Shop Material
8
Act+Acre
Act+Acre
Woman-owned small business Act+Acre makes sustainable and science-based hair care, intended to rejuvenate the scalp. Through Dec. 4, enjoy 25% off the entire site, like their award-winning scalp detox treatment.
$36 at Act+Acre (originally $48)Shop Act+Acre
9
Tushy
Tushy
Step up your bathroom with an easy-to-instill bidet from Tushy. Through Nov. 29, enjoy 30% off sitewide with the code BROWNFRIDAY.
Classic bidet: $90.30 at Tushy (originally $129)Shop Tushy
10
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Enjoy designer names for less at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale, running through Nov. 29. Snag shoes, clothes, skin care and more, like this Tory Burch card case.
Card case: $103.60 at Nordstrom (originally $148)Shop Nordstrom
11
Levi's
Levi's
Everyone's favorite denim line is offering 40% off sitewide through Nov. 29. Find deals on all styles of apparel for men and women, like this stylish but warm fleece-lined jacket.
Jacket: $76.60 at Levi's (originally $128)Shop Levi's
12
Ruggable
Ruggable
At Ruggable you'll find rugs, runners, door mats and more with such eye-catching designs you won't want to step on them. (Though they're so easy to clean, you'll use them every day.) Through Dec. 1, enjoy 25% off sitewide with code BF22. Spruce up your halls and doorways with rugs like this Iris Apfel doormat.
Doormat: $134.25 at Ruggable (originally $179)Shop Ruggable
13
Aerie
Aerie
Like the sweet little sister of American Eagle, Aerie offers comfortable lingerie, super cute lounge and sleepwear and workout clothes that are super stylish. Through November 29, snag the Real Me Crossover flare leggings on sale, and enjoy 30% to 50% off their "Offline" collection.
Flare leggings: $30 at Aerie (originally $54.95)Shop Aerie
14
Alex Crane
Alex Crane
Find elevated basics, sharp minimalist jackets and yummy organic cotton pieces at menswear line Alex Crane. Through November 30, the site is offering 15% off on orders over $100, 20% off orders of $200+ and 25% off orders of $300+.
Jacket: 165.75 at Alex Crane (originally $195)Shop Alex Crane
15
Tuft & Needle
Tuft & Needle
You may love Tuft & Needle mattresses, but did you know they also make bedding, bed frames, pet beds and nightstands? Through Dec. 2, enjoy 20% off select bedding, like this linen sheet set made from 100% certified European flax that comes in five colors. Note: The discounted price will be reflected in checkout.
$180+ at Tuft & Needle (originally $240+)Shop Tuft & Needle
16
Kitsch
Kitsch
Come for the satin pillowcases, stay for the body and hair care and accessories at Kitsch's Cyber Week sale. Through Nov. 30, enjoy up to 60% off sitewide like these satin heatless curlers.
Curlers: $13.50 at Kitsch (originally $18)Shop Kitsch
17
Alleyoop
Alleyoop
Fun and functional, Alleyoop creates easy-to-use makeup and skin care products for busy moms, working students and anyone else who rushes to get ready. Through Nov. 29, enjoy 30% off sitewide, and snag classics like this 4-in-1 touch-up pen that contains eyeliner, brow liner, lip liner and highlight.
Pen: $17.50 at Alleyoop (originally $25)Shop Alleyoop
18
Outer
Outer
Don't forget your backyard! AAPI-founded sustainable outdoor furniture shop Outer is offering 20% off most items through Nov. 30, like this outdoor dining set with six chairs.
Table and chairs: $5,950 at Outer (originally $6,700)Shop Outer
19
Joss & Main
Joss & Main
Joss & Main is a Wayfair company, offering easy, quick shipping and prices that will make you happy. Enjoy up to 40% off beloved pieces, like this warm mixed wood coffee table.
Winnifred coffee table: $1,100 at Joss & Main (originally $1,370)Shop Joss & Main
20
All Modern
AllModern
AllModern is like Wayfair's stylish, worldly little sibling who studied abroad in Europe. They offer the same easy delivery and competitive prices as Wayfair but have a huge selection of midcentury modern-style pieces. They're currently offering discounts on entertaining must-haves like this customer-favorite round dining table.
Thomas Dining Table: $600 at AllModern (originally $860)Shop All Modern
21
Apt2B
Apt2B
Started in 2010, Apt2B makes high-quality home furnishings that don't have astronomical price tags. The retailer is currently offering discounts across the site on tables, chairs and dressers, like this chic wooden chest.
Chest: $1,518.40 at Apt2B (originally $1,898)Shop Apt2B
22
West Elm
West Elm
You can't buy good taste, but you surely can buy some of the most stylish pieces around on West Elm. The design-minded retailer Black Friday deals are still live, with up to 70% off a slew of bestselling furniture.
Leather chair: $479.40 at West Elm (originally $799)Shop West Elm
23
Wayfair
Wayfair
If you're looking for extra seating and tables with fast delivery and nice prices, Wayfair has you covered. The site is still offering up to 80% off for its Cyber Week sales, like this comfy chaise lounge that comes in 28 colors.
Lounge: $1,239.99 at Wayfair (originally $2,212)Shop Wayfair
24
Target
Walmart
Don't snooze on Walmart. The store is still offering Black Friday deals on home goods, grilling needs and electronics, like this 10-speed, classic KitchenAid stand mixer.
Mixer: $279 at Walmart (originally $449.99)Shop Walmart
25
Target
Target
Your favorite big box store, Target has been hosting unreal deals for weeks and then hits keep coming. Enjoy major discounts on high-quality brand-name products sitewide, like Apple AirPod Pros fro 20% off.
AirPods: $$199.99 at Target (originally $249.99)Shop Target
26
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon has everything — often for less than competitors — so it's no wonder the site is still hosting Black Friday deals in the days after Black Friday. Find discounts you'll love on items you've had your eye on, like this iRobot Roomba floor vacuum.
Roomba: $179 at Amazon (originally $274)Shop Amazon
27
Sur La Table
Sur La Table
Find high-quality cookware and kitchen appliances, for up to 60% off in Sur La Table's extended Cyber Monday sale. Grab favorites like this Le Creuset signature round Dutch oven for less.
Dutch oven: $199.96 at Sur La Table (originally $379.95)
28
J. Crew
J.Crew
At J.Crew, enjoy up to 60% off select Cyber Week deals, free shipping, plus an extra 10% sale items with code CYBER.
Sweatshirt: $39.50 at J.Crew (originally $98)Shop J. Crew
29
Madewell
Madewell
From jeans to sweaters to fine leather goods, you'll love Madewell's extended Cyber Monday sale, boasting 60% select styles and 50% off the entire rest of site with code CLICK.
Leather bag: $71.20 at Madewell (originally $178)Shop Madewell
30
Sunglass Hut
Sunglass Hut
Sunglasses are the perfect all-season accessory (they're also a great holiday present). For a short time, enjoy 25% off all Micheal Kors glasses, 10% off prescription lenses and up to 50% off select sale items, like these rounded Ray-Ban sunglasses.
Ray-Ban: $75.50 at Sunglass Hut (originally $151)Shop Sunglass Hut
31
Amazon
Breville smart oven and air fryer
This versatile space-saving oven boasts eight cooking functions: toast, bagel, bake, broil, pizza, roast, cookies and reheat. It also features an LCD display, a quartz heating system and a non-stick interior coating. It includes three rack positions, pull out crumb tray, and comes with a 10-inch square enamel baking pan. The convenient appliance is still on sale for a limited time.
$335.99 at Amazon
32
Amazon
Bissell Little Green pet portable carpet cleaner (36% off)
Finally, a compact and portable device that provides a deep carpet cleaning. It comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool, a three-in-one stair tool and a HydroRinse self-cleaning tool, making your job as easy as possible.
$89 at Amazon (originally $139.99)
33
Stasher
Stasher
Make the switch to reusable Stasher silicone bags. For extended Cyber Monday, the brand is offering 30% site-wide, thought some bundles, like this 6-pack are already on sale now. They're safe for microwaves, dishwashers and freezers. There are a ton of different colors and shapes for all your food storage needs.
6-pack: $45.49 at Stasher (originally $64.99)Shop Stasher
34
Amazon
Sun Joe electric pressure washer (31% off)
Clean your deck, car, outdoor stairs and more this with portable Sun Joe power washer. It comes with a 34-inch extension wire allowing to you reach all sorts of places, plus five nozzles to control the spray.
$158.90 at Amazon (originally $229.99)
