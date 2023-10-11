ShoppingsalesPrime Day 2023

Last Chance: The Best October Prime Day Deals To Shop Before It's Over

Wednesday is the final day! Shop these Prime Day sales on everything from TVs to home goods, kitchen gadgets, beauty, fitness and more.
Amazon

Sound the shopping alarms: Prime Day part deux is here, and it's time to get down to business. Officially known as Amazon Prime Big Deals Days, it's one of the biggest sales of the entire year, and it ends after Wednesday. This can't-miss event boasts deals on everything from skin care and beauty splurges, kitchen tools, home goods, gifts for loved ones and more. It's never too early to get started on holiday shopping, and we're here to help.

Below, you'll find our one-stop Prime Day shop. It includes HuffPost reader faves across every category at Amazon. We've zeroed in on the very best deals so you can shop calmly and with maximum ease. Grab your shopping sweatpants, keep that wallet close by and continue scrolling to get the scoop on all the essentials that are currently on sale.

Home

1
Amazon
National Tree Company Artificial Full Christmas Tree (17% off)
Get ready for the holidays with this artificial reusable Christmas tree from National Tree Company. This 6.5-foot fir tree is designed to look and feel lifelike, with full branches and a classic shape that looks like it just came straight from the Vermont wilderness. The tree has pre-attached, hinged branches that drop down. It's easily set up and folded back down for quick and easy storage.
$116 at Amazon (regularly $138.99)
2
Amazon
Amazon Basics adjustable shelving unit (32% off)
I'm all about function, so I love this adjustable steel organizer rack, which I think will be sturdy enough to hold anything from pantry items and cookware to bulky boxes of documents, seasonal clothing, tools, shoes and laundry essentials. It's designed to be assembled quickly without tools, and each shelf purportedly holds up to 350 pounds. You can also adjust each shelf's height in 1-inch increments according to your needs.This version measures 36 inches long, 14 inches wide, and 54 inches high, though it's available in seven sizes, two colors, and with or without wheels.
$42.77 at Amazon (originally $62.92)
3
Amazon
Shark AI Robot mop and vacuum (48% off)
This versatile household must-have is as good as it gets. It mops and vacuums floors quickly and effectively, has a deep clean mode, knows to avoid carpets and can easily detect objects so it won't suck them up. It's great for high-traffic areas that need attention often and is easy to use and program. It's a game changer for homes with pets.
$249.99 at Amazon (originally $479.95)
4
Amazon
Shark HE402 Air Purifier (43% off)
As effective as it is popular, this air purifier uses the power of four high-speed fans to distribute airflow throughout the filter. It's fast, quiet and is constantly tracking air quality so it is maintained throughout the day. A must for anyone with allergies, it even helps to detect and filter odors from cooking, cleaning products and more. It comes with a remote control so you can adjust it from a distance.
$199.99 at Amazon (originally $349.99)
5
Amazon
A cordless Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim stick vac (60% off)
If you were thinking about how nice it would be to have the dirt-illuminating headlights of that one fancy Dyson, but for under $100, check this out: This Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim cordless stick vacuum has 30 minutes of run time per charge, a tangle-preventing roller and LED lights that help you see and suck up dirt and pet hair. And like a fancy Dyson, it also transforms into a hand-held vac or high-reach vac so you can clean everything at once. It comes with a crevice tool, pet hair upholstery tool, wall mount storage system and extra Febreze filter.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $247.19)
6
Amazon
iRobot Roomba J6+ vacuum (50% off)
Is there anything as heavenly as taking an entire chore off your plate? A robot vacuum cleaner like this iRobot Roomba does exactly that. This vacuum can do just about everything, including identifying pet waste and cords and adjusting its path to avoid them. It also empties itself for up to 60 days at a time, maps your home and uses precision navigation to clean specific rooms or areas on command or on a schedule you set. Its edge-sweeping brush gets dirt along walls and corners, its brushes automatically adjust to different floor types, and iRobot says it's got 10 times the suction power of some of Roomba's previous models. According to the company, you can set it up with Alexa and its mapping is so intuitive it can even respond to commands like "Clean by the refrigerator." It is like a Rolls Royce of robot vacs, and it's on sale today.
$399.99 at Amazon (originally $799.99)
7
Amazon
Affresh washing machine cleaner (25% off)
Washing machines need cleaning, too, and these Affresh tablets do just that by simply tossing one into your top-load or front-load washer. They're formulated to help remove smelly residue and stubborn grime, and work so well that reviewers rave about them, calling them an effortless household staple. I plan on stocking up this Prime Day, too, since like this reviewer, I'm pretty sure that once I try them, I won't know why in the world I waited so long.
$8.99 at Amazon (originally $11.99)
8
Amazon
The Pink Stuff cleaning paste (16% off)
The viral sensation that is The Pink Stuff actually lives up to the hype, according to the overwhelming number of positive ratings and testimonials. This non-toxic and multi-purpose cleaning paste can remove everything from that burnt-on mess on the bottom of your pots and pans to difficult rust stains left on stovetops. It can even work on removing permanent marker from walls. The non-abrasive and scratch-free formula works on virtually any surface like glass, porcelain, marble and wood.
$4.99 at Amazon (originally $5.97)
9
Amazon
Bissell Little Green vacuum cleaner (28% off)
If your furry friends or little ones brings snow or dirt into the house, fret not. The small but powerful Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner has over 33,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Revive your couch, pillows, car seats, carpet and rugs with this portable cleaner, which has a 48-ounce reservoir for soiled water and comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool to scrub messes and suck up stains.
$89 at Amazon (originally $123.59)
10
Amazon
Chom Chom pet hair roller (37% off)
While the ChomChom has been at this sale price for several months now, it's still a great buy because of how easy it is to use, empty and most of all, how effective it is at picking up even the most deeply embedded animal hair. This internet-famous pet hair roller has even made it several HuffPost editors' own arsenal of favorite pet hair busters. It uses a roller that features both a microfiber surface and a rubberized blade to attract and capture hair in the convenient receptacle. You just run it across furniture like you would a regular lint roller, then empty the bin once it's full.
$19.99 at Amazon (originally $31.95)
11
Amazon
Dyson V11 Plus cordless vacuum cleaner (35% off)
Cordless vacuums are total game-changers in terms of convenience and ease of use. I'll never go back to corded options again! This beauty has incredibly powerful suction and is even engineered to capture tiny particles like allergens and bacteria, which is key, since both my dog and I have allergies. It's lightweight, easy to maneuver and leaves my floors squeaky clean. This vacuum features an LED screen to show power mode and other alerts including remaining run time. It has three cleaning modes and can be converted to a handheld vacuum as well.
$469.99 at Amazon (originally $719.99)
12
Amazon
Google Nest thermostat (31% off)
Save energy and keep your home comfortably heated or cool with this handy smart thermostat. It's easy to program and use from your home or with an app. It's compatible with a wide variety of heating and cooling systems and couldn't be easier to use. You'll feel like you're living in the future.
$89.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
13
Amazon
Philips Hue LED smart lightbulbs (41% off)
Customize the color of your home's lighting with these easy-to-use smart bulbs from Philips. It's an easy way to add a lovely decorative touch that can be customized daily. It includes three Hue white and color ambiance color-changing light bulbs that are compatible with most fixtures.
$79.99 at Amazon (typically $134.99)
14
Amazon
Igloo heavy-duty 25-quart cooler (33% off)
Seems like everyone is all about their Yetis these days, but Igloo’s sturdy and highly effective cooler is out here on Amazon quietly boasting over 10,000 five-star reviews and a stellar 4.6-star rating. It offers up to four days of ice retention, a reinforced base and ingenious lifted design that’s intended to keep the contents away from hot surfaces.
$66.64 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
15
Amazon
Aerogarden Harvest kit (70% off)
This popular hydroponic grow system helps to grow lush herbs indoors, all year round. It comes with a six-pod herb seed kit to grown basil, mint, thyme, parsley and more, and features a control panel that automatically turns the LED lights on and indicates when it's time to add water or plant food.
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $164.95)
16
Amazon
Levoit Core 300 air purifier (15% off)
Levoit's Core 300 HEPA air purifier has an all-around air intake and can clean smoke and allergens from rooms measuring up to 1,095 square feet. It also has a sleep mode for even quieter operation and the option to turn off display lights so they won't disturb your slumber. The triple-layer filtration system includes a pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated carbon filter. And Amazon buyers love it: The Core 300 has a 4.7-star rating from more than 82,000 users.
$84.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
17
Amazon
Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station (30% off)
Even though the Explorer 1000 is heavier than other more portable models, at 22 pounds it is lightweight enough to bring on camping trips and other excursions. Besides the ability to charge tech devices, fans and lights, it can power bigger appliances than Jackery's more basic models can. It'll be great to have on hand in the event of a power outage or other emergency.
$699.at Amazon (originally $999)
18
Amazon
Suprus electric lighter (20% off)
This handy little rechargeable electric lighter is a super valuable for anyone who loves candles and incense. I highly prefer it to going through packs of matches or disposable lighters. It took me way too long to take the plunge and get one for myself, but I'm never going back. It's available in several colors, is easy to use and charge and is wind- and splash-proof.
$7.99 at Amazon (originally $9.99)

Beauty

1
Amazon
A mulberry silk pillowcase (20% off)
Experts say that sleeping on silk can be more hydrating and create less friction for your skin, making them a great addition to your beauty repertoire. Get yoru beauty sleep with this lovely, soft and skin-loving pillowcase.
$23.19 at Amazon (originally $28.99)
2
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow face oil (30% off)
Get the glowiest skin of your life with this can't-miss Sunday Riley oil in a jumbo size. This cult-fave brand is a knockout when it comes to effective products, and this beauty is no different. It's made with turmeric, vitamin C and red raspberry seed oil — all powerful ingredients that can leave skin fresh, soft, smooth and bright.
$56 at Amazon (originally $80)
3
Amazon
The Saem Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick (32% off)
Perk up those peepers with this cooling eye stick from The Saem. It smooths and tones the delicate under-eye area, helping to de-puff and give you an overall awake appearance. It's great for anyone who wants to quickly and easily swipe on a little extra product to lift and help ease fine lines and darkness.
$6.79 at Amazon (originally $9.99)
4
Amazon
Revitalash Advanced eyelash conditioner (20% off)
This popular eyelash serum is beloved by HuffPost staff. "I tried a different brand of eyelash growth serum for a good six months, and it was a total failure. My expectations were pretty low when I later tried out Revitalash, and to my total surprise I could see noticeably longer lashes after just a month. You know how I could tell? My eyelashes began to bump into the lenses of my swimming goggles. I've been using it ever since, and my lashes are now long with a natural upward curl. Just make sure you read all the warnings and talk to your doctor before purchasing this product, because it contains ingredients that could make some people sensitive." — KristenAiken, HuffPost head of Life and Commerce
$121.60 at Amazon (originally $152)
5
Amazon
COSRX Advaned Snail Mucin Power Essence serum (43% off)
Cosrx, the beloved Korean skin care brand, packs an over-96% concentration of the stuff into their serum. According to Cosrx, snail mucin is nutrient-rich byproduct compatible with all skin types that can help improve a damaged skin barrier by offering deep hydration. This can help contribute to a more plump and glowing complexion, and there’s also some research to support the claim that secretion filtrate can promote wound healing and possibly improve the appearance of fine lines. Aside from a blend of six different snail filtrates, this potent formulation also contains allantoin, which is considered to have anti-irritation properties and is great for sensitive or irritated skin.
$14.30 at Amazon (originally $25)
6
Amazon
NatureWell Clinical 2.0 Retinol Advanced Moisture cream (28% off)
NatureWell uses advanced micro-encapsulated retinol to help improve skin tone, smoothing texture and boosting firmness and elasticity. The pump dispenser conveniently delivers the right amount so you don't worry about wasting product and helps to lengthen the cream's product life. It's incredibly popular on Amazon, boasting 4.5 out of 5 stars and over 12,100 ratings.
$14.39 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
7
Amazon
Essence Lash Princess lash false lash effect mascara (20% off)
Essence's Lash Princess mascara claims to give the appearance of wearing false lashes. It can make a striking difference in even the most subtle lashes. In addition to its very appealing low price, the mascara's conically shaped brush picks up all of your lashes and gives dramatic volume and intense color without clumping.
$399 at Amazon (originally $4.99)
8
Amazon
Laneige lip sleeping mask (20% off)
This popular lip mask sells like wild anytime it's on sale, and with good reason. It creates a seal on your lips while you sleep, essentially slugging them and letting all those good, hydrating ingredients nourish your lips. It's a dream while traveling since my lips usually feel like the Sahara the moment I step on a plane. I just pack it on, put on my mask and zone out.
$19.20 at Amazon (originally $24)
9
Amazon
NuFace Mini starter set (30% off)
If you want all the benefits of the full-sized NuFace Trinity but at a lower price, check out the NuFace mini. It's a petite toning device that does everything the Trinity does, just in bite-sized form. The starter kit includes the activator gel so you can get going without breaking the bank. Lift, tone and firm with ease in just five minutes a day with your newest little friend. Your skin care-loving self will be swooning over this beauty.
$154 at Amazon (originally $350)
10
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer 1.0 heated brush (38% off)
This is an incredibly popular multi-use tool. Boasting a mix of pinned and tufted bristles, it works to detangle and ensure shine with even super thick hair, providing a streamlined drying and styling process and a picture-ready hairdo every time. The larger surface area of the brush helps disperse heat quicker, meaning it won't take 72 hours to dry long hair. It's a great gift for someone who loves that fresh blowout look.
$27.91 at Amazon (originally $44.99)
11
Amazon
Revision Skincare Intellishade Matte anti-aging tinted moisturizer and SPF (20% off)
Despite being fairly under the radar, even within the skin care community, Revision Skincare’s sunscreen is a cult-favorite product for beauty aficionados. It protects the skin from harmful UV rays thanks to SPF 45, a high number you don’t always see in sun protection products that double as skin care. It also includes peptides that hydrate and strengthen the skin's natural moisture barrier, which not only helps to ease and prevent fine lines and wrinkles, but keeps skin more soft, supple and smooth. It has a universal sheer mineral tint that brightens and evens out skin tone, making it a great foundation replacement for anyone looking to simplify their morning routine. The matte finish doesn’t leave skin looking or feeling greasy and serves as a primer if you decide to add additional makeup. This luxurious SPF-infused tinted moisturizer is a great option for those who prefer mineral sunscreen over chemical sunscreen.
$67.20 at Amazon (originally $84)
12
Amazon
TheraFace Pro (20% off)
Therabody's TheraFace device uses the power of percussive therapy and much more to create a six-in-one powerhouse beauty gadget. Gentle percussive massage relaxes the face, helping reduce jaw muscle discomfort. LED light therapy helps to minimize the look of fine lines, wrinkles and acne. A cold therapy ring decreases inflammation, while a hot ring eases pain and a cleansing ring helps to get a deeper clean for fresh, renewed skin. Use it in any number of different combinations to target skin issues or facial discomfort with ease.
$319 at Amazon (originally $399)
13
Amazon
Elemis Pro-Collagen cleansing balm (20% off)
This deliciously luxe cleansing balm melts away makeup, dirt, grime and other daily impurities, leaving skin more soft, smooth and plump. It's a multitasking cleansing treatment that is as nourishing as it is effective at removing makeup. It's incredibly gentle and mild, is wildly effective and doesn't clog my sensitive pores. It's an investment, but worth it if you want to splurge on a loved one (or yourself) that needs a bit of extra self-care and love. (According to our price tracker, this is the first time this beloved product has been on sale at Amazon since March.)
$51 at Amazon (originally $68)
14
Amazon
Sulwhasoo gentle cleansing oil (30% off)
Snap up this cleansing oil anytime it goes on sale. I’m a big fan of Korean beauty products and have had my eye on this cult-fave product for a while now. I tried a sample a while back and haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since. It has a silky texture that dissolves makeup, sunscreen and the sweat and grime that accompany a hot summer day. It’s a super luxe way to keep skin fresh and clean, without stripping it of its natural moisture barrier. My skin needs it! It's not often this cleansing oil is on sale, so grab it while you can.
$28 at Amazon (originally $40)
15
Amazon
Cosrx Advanced Snail Peptide eye cream (35% off)
I am obsessed with this snail mucin-infused eye cream from Cosrx and as luck would have it, I just ran out of a bottle. I'm snapping up a few of these to keep on hand over the dry winter months. This eye cream is deeply hydrating and layers beautifully with other skin care products and makeup.
$16.99 at Amazon (originally $26)
16
Amazon
Eve Lom cleanser (20% off)
This cult-fave cleansing balm is beloved by skin care devotees. It has a gorgeous texture that melts off makeup, dirt and grime, leaving skin feeling silky smooth without stripping it of its natural moisture barrier. It's a fave among celebs and influencers, and leaves your skin ready for skin care products and makeup. It's the ideal first step of any routine.
$33.96 at Amazon (originally $42.14)
17
Amazon
Hot Tools Pro Signature gold curling Iron (32% off)
Get the bounciest curls of your life with this iconic curling iron. It is easy to use, heats up evenly and gives you long-lasting curls and waves. It's versatile, quick and works with all kinds of hair types. No wonder it's been at the top of beauty lovers' lists for years.
$27.11 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
18
Amazon
Malin + Goetz eucalyptus deodorant (30% off)
This refreshing aluminum-free deodorant has a natural and subtle scent that promises to last all day long, so you don't have to worry about any dreaded BO creeping in. It's a great alternative for those who can't tolerate natural deodorants with baking soda, and you don't have to worry about it staining your clothes.
$15.40 at Amazon (originally $22)
19
Amazon
Body Firm Crêpe Erase advanced body repair treatment (17% off)
When crepey skin starts to creep in, tackle it head-on with this cult-fave firming and repairing treatment. It drenches the skin in healing and hydrating ingredients like coconut oil, glycerin, squalane and vitamin E to help revitalize skin and nourish it, leaving it looking and feeling it's very best.
$69.99 at Amazon (originally $79.80)

Style

1
Amazon
Lillusory two-piece loungewear set (45% off)
I've been eyeing this set for a while now, both for travel and everyday comforts. You'll never catch me in hard pants on a long-haul flight, but that doesn't mean I sacrifice style for comfort. It is important that I still feel like myself, even after 24 hours of travel. This two-piece set from Lillusory is downright elegant, with a uniquely tailored silhouette that elevates it from your average tracksuit. It is devastatingly put-together and wildly comfortable. The top features a front pocket, a classic crewneck and a sophisticated rib knit. The pants have a stylish tapered hem with pleats along the ankle that add visual interest and give the overall look a structured feeling. Both of these pieces are cool enough to be worn separately or together and can easily be dressed up or down depending on shoes and other accessories. It’s about as versatile as a loungewear set can get. You can get it in sizes XS–XL.
$39.99+ at Amazon (originally $59.99)
2
Amazon
Orolay thickened down jacket (40% off)
Remember this wildly popular winter coat? It was all the rage a few years back and still reigns supreme when it comes to affordable down jackets at Amazon. You can get it in multiple colors in sizes XXS–5XL and wrap yourself up in the coziest jacket around. It has a soft fleecy hood and plenty of pockets for your cold weather must-haves.
$89.99+ at Amazon (originally $161.99)
3
Amazon
New Balance men's DynaSoft Nitrel V5 trail running shoes (39% off)
There's no excuse to not hit the trails once you've got these great sneakers in your closet. They're available in a range of colors in sizes 7–15 in both standard and wide widths and feature an ultra-soft and shock absorbing foam insole that is as comfortable as it is responsive. It's a breathable shoe with a great tread to keep you safe.
$45.88+ at Amazon (originally $59.99)
4
Amazon
Laslulu half-zip pullover (37% off)
This half-zip sweatshirt has a similar neckline to Lululemon's famous scuba funnel-neck. The relaxed silhouette is perfect for lazy days, workouts and more. It's made with super soft material and lined with cozy fleece that will keep you nice and warm. It comes in a range of colors in sizes S–XXL.
$27.19+ at Amazon (originally $39.99)
5
Crocs
Crocs unisex Baya clogs (up to 25% off)
If you're a Crocs person, then pick these up during a rare sale for the brand. They're available in women’s 5–15 and men’s 4–13. They're the ultimate in comfort and have loads of personality.
$37.49+ at Amazon (originally $59.99)
6
Amazon
Shapermint leggings (48% off)
Available in six colors in sizes S–4XL, these leggings are both popular and highly-rated. They're comfortable and perfectly stretchy with the right amount of tummy control. Whether you wear them to run errands, for workouts or simply to comfortably lounge or travel in, these beautiful leggings look much more expensive than they actually are — especially now.
$30.99 at Amazon (typically $29.99)
7
Amazon
Pumiey body-con maxi dresses (22% and 25% off)
Skims fans might want to take a look at these sultry dresses because they are a really affordable alternative to Kim K's brand. Available in sizes XS–XXL in a variety of colors, these dresses are made with super soft body-skimming fabric that promise to hug your curves without feeling too tight or oppressive. They're great for lounging or a night on the town. I'm feeling very compelled to add these goth-adjacent black ones to my cart.
Long-sleeved dress: $28.99 at Amazon (originally $36.99)Sleeveless dress: $26.29 at Amazon (originally $34.99)

Kitchen

1
Amazon
FineDine 40-Piece food storage containers with lids (70% off)
For a very limited time, you can snag this giant food storage set for a whopping 75% off. It's the best way to keep your fridge organized and food fresh. It includes 20 containers with 20 lids of various sizes and shapes — they're airtight, mess-proof and leak-proof.
$13.99 at Amazon (regularly about $36-$48)
2
Amazon
Vitamix 5200 professional-grade blender (45% off)
If you've had your eye on a Vitamix, now's the time to jump on this self-cleaning, ice-crushing wonder. From smoothies to soups and beyond, it just doesn't get any better than this classic. It has an easily adjustable speed dial, is ideal for large batch cooking, and has a cooling fan, a thermal protection system and hardened stainless steel blades.
$299.95 at Amazon (originally $549.99)
3
Amazon
Stasher bags set of four (30% off)
Stasher's reusable food-grade silicone bags are great for storage, food prep, sous vide cooking and more (they're even dishwasher-, microwave- and oven-safe to 425 degrees) and they help cut down on single-use plastics. This set includes one half-gallon bag, two sandwich-size bags and one snack-size bag. I also use them on flights to organize small toiletries and snacks.
$38.47 at Amazon (originally $59.96)
4
Amazon
KitchenAid Artisan mini stand mixer (32% off)
When a handheld mixer just won't cut it or if you simply want to splurge on a stand mixer, consider this Kitchenaid version that comes in the perfect mini 3.5-quart size (average stand mixers are 5-7 quarts). It has a tilt-head design and 67 touchpoints around the quartz stainless steel bowl for better mixing results. It also comes with a flex edge beater, coated dough hook and 6-wire whip. You can pick from a range of cute colors to match your kitchen and enjoy this timeless appliance for decades to come with proper care.
$259.99 at Amazon (originally $379.95)
5
Amazon
Breville Barista Touch espresso machine (20% off)
Get the dreamiest lattes and cappuccinos in the comfort of your home with this high-tech, beautiful espresso coffee maker from Breville. It's available in three colors and includes an easy-to-use touch screen and milk frother. Talk about elevating your morning cup of joe!
$799.95 at Amazon (originally $1,099.95)
6
Amazon
Fullstar veggie chopper (31% off)
This HuffPost reader-beloved kitchen gadget is a must for anyone who spends a lot of time chopping, slicing and dicing. The four interchangeable blades allow it to easily julienne, slice and chop all manner of delicious vegetables. You'll never know how you went so long without it!
$23.99 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
7
Amazon
GE Profile Opal countertop ice nugget maker (22% off)
The GE Profile Opal creates 34 pounds of ice per day and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to three pounds at a time. But this viral countertop ice maker doesn't create just any old ice. It's famed for producing those crunchable, chewy, nugget-like pellets that you get at certain fast food restaurants that are somehow so satisfying.
$529 at Amazon (originally $679)
8
Amazon
ThermoPro TP20 500FT wireless meat thermometer with dual meat probe (35% off)
Thanksgiving is just around the corner and a brand new and highly accurate meat thermometer will come in very handy. This highly rated and popular wireless option has dual probes to optimize a wider range and can be used in an oven, grill or smoker. It's easy to use and comes with its own kitchen timer. It's a durable, food-grade stainless steel design with a brilliantly designed tip to get precise, fast readings.
$45.58 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
9
Amazon
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe with milk frother (30% off)
Make the coffee devotee in your life (or yourself) eternally grateful with their own brand-new coffee maker. Like all of Nespresso’s machines, the Vertuo uses Nespresso’s aluminum coffee capsules to quickly and easily make single-serving barista-level drinks from the comfort of home. This purchase includes Breville’s popular Aeroccino milk frother.
$175 at Amazon (originally $249.95)
10
Amazon
Proctor Silex buffet server and food warmer (35% off)
Make holiday entertaining a breeze with this buffet server and warmer. It comes with three oven-safe chafing pans that can go straight from the kitchen to the dining table. It includes lids to keep things warm and a gentle burner to keep food toasty without burning it.
$45.49 at Amazon (originally ($69.99)
11
Amazon
Affresh dishwasher machine cleaner (22% off)
Affresh cleaners are practically magic when it comes to keeping your dishwasher or washing machine in tip-top shape — just ensure it's compatible with your home machines. Then just pop one in and run the cleaning cycle for a fresh, gleaming machine that looks as good as new and will clean better than before, too.
$13.99 at Amazon (originally $17.98)
12
Amazon
Stanley Classic Trigger Action travel mug (30% off)
If you know someone who can't get enough of their Stanley cup, they'll probably love a stainless steel travel mug to add to their collection. Available in two sizes, this travel mug is leakproof and features double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps drinks hot or cold for a nice long time.
$18.90 at Amazon (originally $27)
1
Amazon
A set of “Numberblocks” figurines (33% off)
Any pint-sized fans of the strangely mesmerizing mathematics show “Numberblocks” will be thrilled at the sight of these six figurines, representing the “Number Friends” characters — you guessed it — Six, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten. Each character has posable arms and comes ready to help your little one improve their counting skills under the guise of watching TV.
$16.79 at Amazon (originally $24.99)
2
Amazon
A pack of 50 non-slip kids' hangers (39% off)
This set of 50 11-inch hangers will help keep the messiest of closets organized, and they have a toothsome velvety surface that will ensure clothes never slide off. Our shopping managing editor, Emily Ruane, swears by these no-slip kids’ hangers for keeping her daughters’ extensive dress collections in order.
$15.62 at Amazon (typically $25)
3
Amazon
A “Star Wars”-themed Funko Pop advent calendar (60% off)
What happens when the combined virality of Funko Pop, the “Star Wars” franchise and an advent calendar coalesces into a single product? Only time will tell, but based on the popularity of these three concepts, we can’t imagine that this product is going to stick around for long — especially on sale. This advent calendar contains 24 two-inch high Funko Pop figurines styled after characters like Princess Leia, Darth Vader and more — in holiday-themed getups, no less.
$23.99 at Amazon (typically $38.99)
4
Amazon
A unisex kids' sweatsuit available in a bunch of cool colors (26% off)
How dang adorable is this monochrome sweatsuit? This cotton-and-recycled-poly blend looks ultra comfy, and it's available in a bunch of very swaggy colors like lavender, high-vis green, and brown. It's available in most kids sizes.
$32.10 at Amazon (originally $43.62)
5
Amazon
FridaBaby 3-in-1 touchless thermometer (30% off)
When kids are little, it can be really hard to take their temperature — but fevers can come and go quickly, making it imperative to have an easy-to-use and quick-reading thermometer on hand. This one from FridaBaby offers a ton of bells and whistles, the most important of which might be the promise of a near-instantaneous one-second temperature reading. You can insert the gentle probe inside your child’s ear canal, or use an included attachment to apply the thermometer to a forehead or even a bottle of milk. It also has a color-coded display that turns red when your child's temperature is high.
$37.09 at Amazon (typically $49.99)
6
Amazon
Snug llama-print kids' water bottle (29% off)
This 17-ounce stainless steel kids’ water bottle promises to be durable and rustproof. It opens with the push of a button to reveal a sturdy drinking straw, making it easy for kids to use themselves. The brand recommends hand-washing all parts.
$12.74 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
7
Amazon
Crocs kids Ralen clog (20% off)
Get this ubiquitous, comfortable and easy-to-clean kids shoe on sale this Prime Day in a pleasing shade of orchid. Lest you think the season has passed for these, know that your kids can wear them well into the colder months with thick socks, and they’re great to have on hand as inside shoes during playdates or at school. (FYI, the brand recommends sizing up.)
$31.99+ at Amazon (originally $39.99)
8
Amazon
A construction-themed set of Magna-Tiles (30% off)
Possibly one of the most crowd-pleasing gifts for kids right now, these Magna-Tiles plastic building pieces are endlessly interchangeable and enable children to create a variety of three-dimensional structures. (They can also be pricey, so it’s ideal to nab them on sale.) This construction-themed set consist of 14 road pieces, two extendable cranes, a chassis for a vehiclemand more. As always, this kit is compatible with all other Magna-Tiles sets and pieces.
$34.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
9
Amazon
A set of dinosaur Magna-Tiles figurines
Another popular Magna-Tiles option: this set of five colorful dinosaur figurines intended to complement any existing building pieces.
$34.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
10
Amazon
Or a Magna-Tiles world of dinosaurs (30% off)
If you’re sold on the dinosaurs but want to incorporate some building pieces into your purchase, try this extensive set that includes reptilian figurines like a triceratops and a velociraptor along with 16 oversized building tiles for creating sets that worthy of the mammoth ancient creatures. It also includes 10 standard-sizes tiles.
$89.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
11
Amazon
A variety-pack of 10 Squishmallows (26% off)
A multi-pack of these popular stuffies are sure to come in handy for birthday parties, stocking stuffers and those little moments where you need to create a distraction (which, if you’re a parent, can be every five minutes). Each of the five-inch figures depicts a different cutie pie, including a wee cactus, a tiny strawberry and a petite ice-cream cookie sando.
$33.49 at Amazon (originally $44.99)

Health and Wellness

1
Amazon
Urevo under-desk walking pad (20% off)
If you've always wanted to put an end to a sedentary work life, this splurge-worthy and compact treadmill can keep you moving. The Urevo walking pad offers an adjustable speed range of 0.6-4 miles per hour and has eight silicone shock absorbers within the belt to offer a more cushioned impact for your joints. Its most loved feature, however, might be that it can be folded up and stored compactly beneath a bed or even some sofas when not in use.
$239.99 at Amazon (originally $299.99)
2
Amazon
Renpho eye massager (34% off)
The Renpho eye massager can promote relaxation and reduce puffiness, eye strain and dryness by using oscillating pressure, rhythmic percussion massaging and a comfortable temperature of 104-107 degrees to relieve symptoms. This battery-powered mask can also be paired with Bluetooth to play listening content of your choice while the Renpho is in use.
$45.99 at Amazon (typically $69.99)
3
Amazon
Waterpik Aquarius (50% off)
If you've ever considered getting a water flosser, then now's the time to jump on that impulse. The Waterpik Aquarius is not only a HuffPost reader favorite, it's considered one of the best on the market. It has the American Dental Association’s seal of acceptance and over 90,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. It uses a pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and has a hydro-pulse massage mode to help stimulate your gums and improve circulation. The 360-degree rotating tip also ensures that pressurized water reaches all surfaces of your teeth, so no spot goes uncleaned.
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
4
Amazon
Lifestraw (50% off)
While you don’t have to be an outdoorsy person to to have one, buying a Lifestraw really makes sense for avid hikers and campers especially. I find it comes in handy anytime I'm traveling somewhere remote or feeling apprehensive about my water supply. It can remove microplastics, bacteria, parasites and more (including E. coli, salmonella and giardia) from just about any water source. One single filter has a long lifespan, providing about 1,000 gallons of clean and safe drinking water, making it well worth the price tag.
$9.99 at Amazon (originally $19.81)
5
Amazon
Theragun Elite (21% off)
The Theragun Elite, which can generate 40 pounds of pressure, has an easy-grab triangular ergonomic handle and five interchangeable heads that provide deep, deep muscle relaxation and pain relief. It's also Bluetooth-enabled, with pre-set routines. It's ideal for athletes and anyone dealing with everyday aches and pains. Who doesn't want their own personal in-home massage therapist?
$314.99 at Amazon (originally $399)
6
Amazon
Bug Bite Thing three-pack (28% off)
I am a Bug Bite Thing evangelist. As someone who is consistently devoured by mosquitos and the like, this tool has been an absolute game-changer. It is a tiny, kid-friendly tool that uses suction to remove insect saliva and venom from bug bites and stings, thus reducing your body’s reaction of itching, swelling and pain. Get it in packs of three so you can keep one in your bag, your bathroom and on your patio.
$17.99 at Amazon (originally $24.99)
7
Amazon
Gaiam Essentials thick yoga mat (15% off)
Replace your ratty, stinky yoga mat with this plush beauty from Gaiam — it's time! It's a classic extra-thick fitness mat that can be used for yoga, pilates and much more. It has soft cushioning to support your body comfortably and even comes with its own carrier strap.
$18.68 at Amazon (originally $21.98)
8
Amazon
Peloton Original exercise bike (24% off)
With a variety of cool features like a multitouch screen, stereo speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, a high-quality front-facing camera and a built-in microphone, the Peloton bike has everything you need for a full workout. It's a membership-based machine, so you'll need to purchase that separately (it's $44 a month) and then have unlimited access to a massive library of exercise content, including cycling, yoga and strength classes lead by expert instructors. It's a big, splurgy gift to yourself that you know you deserve.
$1,095 at Amazon (originally $1,445)
9
Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips (35% off)
Want to perk up your smile? Then snag a box of these beauties. This kit comes with 44 strips that are easy to use, gentle on your gums and give you professional-level results.
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $45.99)
10
Amazon
Tushy Classic 3.0 bidet (31% off)
Tushy's bidet attachment is easy to install, fingerprint- and smudge-proof and has self-cleaning technology that washes the nozzle before and after each use. It's designed to get you as clean as possible, while also potentially alleviating discomfort from issues like hemorrhoids or UTIs. Frankly put, it sprays your bum with fresh water after you poop, and the new slim design is easier to install and use than ever before.
$74.95 at Amazon (originally $109)
11
Amazon
TheraIce migraine headache relief cap (56% off)
This cap offers cooling compression around the entire face and head. It can help to provide a fair amount of relief from migraines while also blocking out light and helping you to relax. It can stay cold for up to two hours and is made with stretchy, moldable material that cradles the contours of your head and face.
$21.97 at Amazon (typically $29.95)

Tech

1
Amazon
Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug (36% off)
This weather-resistant plug can be used for smart bulbs, plugs and switches that can all be controlled via Alexa or the Kasa app, no matter where you are. It's great for outdoor lights, including holiday lights and pool lights and all your indoor lighting needs. You can program schedules and timers.

$15.99 at Amazon (originally $24.99)
2
Amazon
A three-in-one charging station (45% off)
Charge your phone, smartwatch and earbuds in one go with this multi-use charging station. It is compatible with Apple, Samsung and Google products, works quickly and efficiently and has a touch button sensor so you know if your items are docked properly. It's available in seven different colors.
$21.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
3
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) (24% off)
I don't go anywhere without my AirPods Pro. Not only are they a must for listening to music, podcasts and meditations, but the noise-cancellation feature helps me to zone out and decompress from the constant noise when I'm on an airplane. I find that they have a really long battery life, are comfortable and stay in firmly place. I use them pretty much every single day!
$189 at Amazon (originally $249.99)
4
Amazon
A universal travel adaptor (15% off)
Don't even think about leaving the country without a travel adaptor. This one is especially versatile as it can be customized to work with American, EU, UK and Australian electrical plugs (which covers over 160 countries). It can charge five devices simultaneously, is safe and extremely convenient. I store mine with my travel items at all time so I never forget it.
$16.91 at Amazon (originally $19.89)
5
Amazon
iWalk portable phone charger (41% off)
It may be the size of a lipstick tube, but this portable Android charger with a USB-C port holds one full phone charge for a host of compatible devices. It couldn't be more convenient and easy to tuck into a bag or pocket. Nothing is worse than parking your bum in a plane seat for the foreseeable future only to realize the outlets near you are non-functional.
$23.79 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
6
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless Bluetooth headphones (30% off)
These Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones are a big investment, but one that is well worth it. They fit comfortably over my ears and come with a removable double-ended AUX cord so they can be wireless or wired. They also have that famous Bose sound quality and adjustable EQ so you can set various music levels to your exact specifications. They're a traveler's dream and the perfect foil to my AirPods.
$229 at Amazon (originally $329)
7
Amazon
Logitech Folio Touch iPad keyboard case (31% off)
I own and love the Logitech Folio Touch. It's an iPad case and keyboard in one that has an adjustable kickstand so I can use it in a variety of different angles with or without the keyboard displayed or in use to type, sketch, view or read. The keyboard itself has a super precise and responsive trackpad that mirrors actions that you would normally do on the iPad screen, including swiping, pinching and scrolling. It has cool backlit keys (you can adjust the brightness), just the right amount of clickiness and a full range of iPadOS shortcuts.Another of my favorite features is that the case doesn’t need to be charged independently. Once you click it into place, it gets power directly from the iPad. I didn’t find that this drained the battery of the iPad faster than normal. When I’m writing, I use it for stretches of four to six hours, and have never run out of juice in that time.
$109.99 at Amazon (originally $159.99)
8
Amazon
Hagibis cleaning pen for AirPods (20% off)
I don't know about you, but my AirPods get really yucky. This three-in-one earphone cleaning kit includes a flocking sponge, high-density brush and a metal pen tip to dust, clean and freshen up your products without causing any damage.

$5.59 at Amazon (originally $7.99)
9
Amazon
Roku 4K streaming stick (24% off)
Upgrade your television viewing experience with this smart TV in a stick from Roku. It's the easiest way to stream your favorite apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV and more. This little stick is compatible with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant and couldn't be easier to use.
$37.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
10
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy tablet (30% off)
If you've been eyeing tablets and ohter devices, then treat yourself to this versatile, multifunctional and extremely cool version from Samsung. It charges quickly and has a long battery life and is great for video chatting, work, browsing the web, streaming apps and more. It even comes with children's features that can help them with their digital learning.
$159.99 at Amazon (typically $179.99)
11
Amazon
JBL Go 3 portable speaker with Bluetooth (50% off)
You can't go wrong with a tiny Bluetooth speaker, and this incredibly portable JBL packs a serious punch. It's waterproof, dustproof and lasts up to five hours on a single charge. It doesn't get any easier to stream music from your phone, tablet computer or other device than this.
$24.95 at Amazon (originally $49.95)
12
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort II earbuds (33% off)
With three pairs of ear tips and three pairs of custom stability bands, these earbuds are intended to give you the perfect in-ear customized fit. They’re noise-canceling, too, and also work with a handy app to give you personalized sound.
$199. at Amazon (originally $299)

