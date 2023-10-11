Amazon

iRobot Roomba J6+ vacuum (50% off)

Is there anything as heavenly as taking an entire chore off your plate? A robot vacuum cleaner like this iRobot Roomba does exactly that. This vacuum can do just about everything, including identifying pet waste and cords and adjusting its path to avoid them. It also empties itself for up to 60 days at a time, maps your home and uses precision navigation to clean specific rooms or areas on command or on a schedule you set. Its edge-sweeping brush gets dirt along walls and corners, its brushes automatically adjust to different floor types, and iRobot says it's got 10 times the suction power of some of Roomba's previous models. According to the company, you can set it up with Alexa and its mapping is so intuitive it can even respond to commands like "Clean by the refrigerator." It is like a Rolls Royce of robot vacs, and it's on sale today.