Last Debate, Trump & Coronavirus: Views from HuffPost Readers

Our editors have picked some of your most thought-provoking comments from last week’s top stories.
In a recent poll, a top-requested feature among HuffPost members was a round-up of reader comments.
Every week, HuffPost editors read your comments on our top stories and highlight those that cut through the noise and make us think, help us see things from a different perspective, start conversations or even change our minds. 

For a chance to be featured here, participate in the comments by clicking the gray speech bubble to the left, next to the social share icons, which will open up the comments panel.

Comments have been edited for clarity, spelling, punctuation and length.

Donald Trump’s Debate Hail Mary: Lie After Brazen, Incoherent Lie

“If you’re still an undecided voter at this point, you haven’t been paying attention.”

—Amy Detrick

“After tonight’s debate......I am inclined to put a write in vote for the moderator.  She was spectacular.”

—Jenny Williams

Michigan Gov. Lashes Trump For Endangering Her Life After Rally ‘Lock Her Up’ Chant

“It’s unconscionable a governor of a state, therefore the Americans in that state, to be treated, that way.”

—Myron Owens

“He’s (inciting) violence and harm. Why isn’t this treated like the crime it is?  This is not freedom of speech. This is a threat to society.”

—Anita Leary

Trump Causes A Fuss Over Upcoming ‘60 Minutes’ Interview

Why does the media allow Trump to put them on the defensive? A man who has been spreading the virus like a wildfire has the nerve to change the narrative to her mask use and not his.”

—Wendy Jones

“It’s just another stunt to get attention and distract.”

—Marilyn Stanley

Trump Mocks Joe Biden: If Elected, ‘He’ll Listen To The Scientists’

“Just like with Climate Change. You can listen to folks like Trump or Fox News who pull alternative facts out of their behinds. Or you can listen to scientists/experts who actually have experience and knowledge. Makes sense.”

—Rusty Barnacle

It’s always a difficult choice on who to listen to in a public health crisis like this. The President that has a “big brain” or scientists. People get torn between the qualified experts as to whose advice to take.”

—Jeff Sralla

Obama: Trump Can’t Even Protect Himself From The Coronavirus

“Democrats do have a problem with making perfect the enemy of good. I love my party and what we stand for, but sometimes herding cats is tiresome, lol.”

—Marion Fly

“He isn’t nasty or disparaging! He takes him down with humor.”

—Trina Green

