Last Debate, Trump & Coronavirus: Views from HuffPost Readers

Every week, HuffPost editors read your comments on our top stories and highlight those that cut through the noise and make us think, help us see things from a different perspective, start conversations or even change our minds.
For a chance to be featured here, participate in the comments by clicking the gray speech bubble to the left, next to the social share icons, which will open up the comments panel.
Comments have been edited for clarity, spelling, punctuation and length.
“If you’re still an undecided voter at this point, you haven’t been paying attention.”
—Amy Detrick
“After tonight’s debate......I am inclined to put a write in vote for the moderator. She was spectacular.”
—Jenny Williams
“It’s unconscionable a governor of a state, therefore the Americans in that state, to be treated, that way.”
—Myron Owens
“He’s (inciting) violence and harm. Why isn’t this treated like the crime it is? This is not freedom of speech. This is a threat to society.”
—Anita Leary
“Why does the media allow Trump to put them on the defensive? A man who has been spreading the virus like a wildfire has the nerve to change the narrative to her mask use and not his.”
—Wendy Jones
“It’s just another stunt to get attention and distract.”
—Marilyn Stanley
“Just like with Climate Change. You can listen to folks like Trump or Fox News who pull alternative facts out of their behinds. Or you can listen to scientists/experts who actually have experience and knowledge. Makes sense.”
—Rusty Barnacle
“It’s always a difficult choice on who to listen to in a public health crisis like this. The President that has a “big brain” or scientists. People get torn between the qualified experts as to whose advice to take.”
—Jeff Sralla
“Democrats do have a problem with making perfect the enemy of good. I love my party and what we stand for, but sometimes herding cats is tiresome, lol.”
—Marion Fly
“He isn’t nasty or disparaging! He takes him down with humor.”
—Trina Green
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place