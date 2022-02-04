Shopping

16 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Still Get On Amazon

Including wireless headphones, cozy slippers and a plush full body pillow your loved one will want to lie on all day.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sony-WH-1000XM4-Canceling-Headphones-phone-call/dp/B0863FR3S9?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=61fc0170e4b0b69cfe8b90ad,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Sony wireless headphones" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61fc0170e4b0b69cfe8b90ad" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Sony-WH-1000XM4-Canceling-Headphones-phone-call/dp/B0863FR3S9?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=61fc0170e4b0b69cfe8b90ad,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Sony wireless headphones</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mkono-Macrame-Hangers-Hanging-Planter/dp/B07L4J1P9P?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=61fc0170e4b0b69cfe8b90ad,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="hanging wall planter" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61fc0170e4b0b69cfe8b90ad" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Mkono-Macrame-Hangers-Hanging-Planter/dp/B07L4J1P9P?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=61fc0170e4b0b69cfe8b90ad,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">hanging wall planter</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Richie-House-Fleece-Bathrobe-RH1591-D-L/dp/B074T5TD1V?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=61fc0170e4b0b69cfe8b90ad,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="plush robe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61fc0170e4b0b69cfe8b90ad" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Richie-House-Fleece-Bathrobe-RH1591-D-L/dp/B074T5TD1V?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=61fc0170e4b0b69cfe8b90ad,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">plush robe</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Stainless-Adjustable-Thickness-Professional-Fettuccini/dp/B07S6N5MWY?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=61fc0170e4b0b69cfe8b90ad,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="manual pasta maker. " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61fc0170e4b0b69cfe8b90ad" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Stainless-Adjustable-Thickness-Professional-Fettuccini/dp/B07S6N5MWY?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=61fc0170e4b0b69cfe8b90ad,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">manual pasta maker. </a>
Amazon
Sony wireless headphones, a hanging wall planter, plush robe and manual pasta maker.

We’re still several days out from Valentine’s Day, but if you have 36 browser tabs open trying to figure out which gift for your loved one will actually arrive on time, we’re here to save you some stress. Amazon has a ton of great options that will get to you or them quickly — if you order soon, that is.

And honestly, a gift is only as “last minute” as you believe it is, so even though you might be in a time crunch to select something they’ll like, that doesn’t mean it’ll be any less appreciated. Maybe you want to tap in to your partner’s interests, like cooking or gardening, or you’re in need of a gift for your best friend to let her know you care. Whatever your Valentine’s needs are, we’re here to make the shopping process easier. Below, we rounded up 18 Valentine’s Day gifts you can get on Amazon that don’t give “I just ordered this yesterday” vibes and won’t arrive two months late.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones
Sometimes we just want to drown out the noise of the world and the best way to do so is with a good set of wireless headphones. If you're buying for someone who would appreciate turning outside noise down and their music up, these wireless Sony headphones will do the trick. They come in silver, black and blue.
Get it on Amazon for $298.
2
Amazon
A retro-inspired Bluetooth speaker
Speaking of music, everyone needs an aesthetically pleasing speaker in their home. This one is obviously Valentine's Day red and comes in a cool retro design that's sure to be a conversation starter for whoever lays their eyes on it. And if red isn't their thing, it comes in several other colors like blue, yellow, dark gray, black, pink and white.
Get it on Amazon for $33.99.
3
Amazon
A plush fleece robe
For the ultimate self-care gift, this fleece robe, which comes in over 40 colors and patterns (think blue, black, mauve, red and floral), is soft, comfortable and cozy. It's made of 100% polyester and has a belt at the waist.
Get it on Amazon starting at $22.99.
4
Amazon
A Madison Park soft throw blanket
A nice, quality blanket is always an evergreen gift option in wintertime. This one from Madison Park measures 60 by 50 inches and comes in multiple colors including ivory, aqua, teal, blush and lavender.
Get it on Amazon for $31.49.
5
Amazon
A hanging planter basket
Your loved ones with a green thumb will deeply appreciate this handmade hanging planter. It's 35 inches long and is perfect for planters up to 9 inches in diameter. Keep in mind that the planter pot isn't included, but you can buy one separately.
Get it on Amazon for $9.99.
6
Amazon
A Dash mini heart waffle maker
Valentine's Day is the perfect time to cook up heart-shaped waffles. If your pal or partner enjoys food that comes in fun shapes or just likes waffles, this mini waffle maker is for them.
Get it on Amazon for $19.99.
7
Amazon
A Keurig K-Mini coffee maker
For Keurig fans, this coffee maker makes a great addition to an at-home coffee bar. It's great for small spaces as it measures only five inches wide. It brews any cup size between 6 and 12 ounces with K-cup pods. Color options include dusty rose, red, gray, oasis, blue and black.
Get it on Amazon for $75.13.
8
Amazon
A pair of faux fur slippers
With a cross band design, fluffy faux fur and rubber soles, your Valentine will never want to take this pair of slippers off. The memory foam will give their feet something comfy to relax into for long-time wear. Colors include caramel, black, camel, pink and turquoise.
Get it on Amazon starting at $19.99.
9
Amazon
A heart necklace
This dainty heart necklace serves simplicity and style for under $15. It measures 17 inches long and is made of gold-plated brass.
Get it on Amazon for $12.95.
10
Amazon
A full body memory foam pillow
For lounge days and weekend relaxation sessions, this body pillow will definitely come in handy. It measures 54 inches long and 20 inches wide and is filled with shredded memory foam. And when it's time to freshen it up, the recipient of this comfy pillow will be happy to know the faux fur cover is 100% machine-washable. It comes in pink, blue, gray, purple and white.
Get it on Amazon for $39.99.
11
Amazon
A stainless steel pasta maker
For cooking enthusiasts and pasta lovers, this manual pasta making machine will be their new favorite kitchen appliance. It's made of durable stainless steel and has seven adjustable pasta thickness settings so they can customize noodles to their liking. They don't have to worry about it taking up a ton of space and being an eyesore when it's not in use, as it has a detachable handle and clamp.
Get it on Amazon for $42.95.
12
Amazon
A box of Truff's best-selling gourmet hot sauces
Hot sauce is a hot topic and everyone has their favorite, but this Valentine's Day, you can give your favorite hottie a box of Truff's black truffle hot sauce, white truffle hot sauce and truffle oil.
Get it on Amazon for $74.99.
13
Amazon
A mini fridge for skin care products
You likely know at least one person who takes their nighttime skin care routine super seriously and this mini fridge will help them organize and store all of their products. The inner dimensions are 5.5 by 5.3 by 8 inches, making it large enough to fit multiple tubes and bottles.
Get it on Amazon for $46.99.
14
Amazon
An aloe jewelry dish
Keep their jewelry organized and on display in a cute way with this aloe-shaped ceramic dish. They can fit rings, earrings or even their keys all in one place.
Get it on Amazon for $14.99.
15
Amazon
A Tymo Ring pink hair straightener brush
This hair straightener, which many Amazon reviewers say works even on textured hair, deserves a spot in your cart and space on your Valentine's counter. It comes in a stylish light pink color and is built with special teeth that are designed to straighten roots, too.
Get it on Amazon $59.99.
16
Amazon
A women's pajama set
If you live with your boo and want to go the more practical route in terms of gift-giving, this pajama set not only is a good idea, but makes a great gift to present them with on Valentine's Day morning. This cotton set is designed to be roomy and oversized, so keep that in mind when selecting a size. Colors include raspberry, burgundy, deep red coral, royal blue polka dot and black polka dot.
Get it on Amazon for $49.99.
A set of 24 charcuterie cards

Non-Romantic Valentine's Cards For Your Friends, Family And Coworkers

shoppingAmazonLoveValentine's DayGift Guides

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

What To Say (And What Not To Say) To A Friend Who’s Having An Abortion

Parenting

These Drawings Capture The Magical, Fleeting Moments Of New Motherhood

Wellness

6 Myths About Donating Blood Right Now

Work/Life

Brian Flores’ Lawsuit Captures An Awful, All-Too-Common Feeling For People Of Color

Relationships

7 Warning Signs Your Friendship Isn’t Going To Last

Home & Living

25 Funny Tweets About Our Childhood Fears

Travel

The Flight Essential Not Enough People Bring On A Plane

Food & Drink

The Best Foods To Help Relieve Symptoms Of Breakthrough COVID

Wellness

Suicides By Drug Overdose Have Increased Among Young Americans

Travel

How To Salvage Your Vacation If It Rains Most Of The Time

Shopping

Dry Eyes? These 9 Products Might Be Able To Help

Shopping

11 Beauty Products That'll Make You Think 'Oh, That's Genius'

Food & Drink

Hungry Before Bed? Here's Exactly What You Should Eat, According To Nutritionists.

Style & Beauty

People On TikTok Are Spraying WHAT Up Their Nostrils?

Shopping

These Are The Best Indoor Grills To Get Before Super Bowl Sunday

Shopping

17 Actually Practical Valentine's Day Gifts For Your Live-In Boo

Wellness

8 Sleep Tips To Try If You Have COVID

Shopping

16 Life-Changing Products That Can Help You Coexist With Your Partner

Shopping

The Ultimate List Of The Best Bras For Small Chests

Relationships

38 Interesting Questions You Never Thought To Ask Your Friends But Should

Wellness

5 New Things Experts Recently Discovered About COVID

Home & Living

This New Sports Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

16 Cute Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Get For Under $30

Shopping

These Face Masks Are All Over Hollywood

Work/Life

People Are Really, Really Mad About This Viral Salary Advice

Food & Drink

This Black Chef Wants To Reclaim His Culture's Culinary Roots

Food & Drink

Imani Black Is Creating A Global Network Of Badass Minority Women

Wellness

4 Toxic Ways Doctors Dismiss Their Patients' Concerns

Shopping

10 Books By Black Authors That You Need To Read Right Now

Food & Drink

The 10 Most Popular Instagram Recipes From January

Style & Beauty

All The Ways Sex Can Do Wonders For Your Skin

Wellness

7 Happiness Hacks You Can Do On A Commute

Wellness

How To Manage Fear Around COVID While Still Staying Safe

Shopping

35 Things That Pet Owners Who’ve Rescued Pets Swear By

Food & Drink

East And West Coast Butter Is Different, And We've All Been Living A Lie

Shopping

The New Apple AirPods Pro Just Went On Sale In A Major Way

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Style & Beauty

If You're Washing Your Face Till It's Squeaky Clean, You're Doing It Wrong

Work/Life

7 Things Productivity Experts Do When They Fall Behind On Work

Shopping

9 Gentle Face Washes And Cleansing Products That Won't Dry Out Your Skin