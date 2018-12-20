12 Last-Minute Beauty Gifts You Can Buy At The Drugstore

Christmas is just around the corner, which means there are only a few days left to check off those last-minute gift items on your list.
But don’t stress. There are plenty of great gift ideas just waiting at the drugstore (or your local Target or other superstores), many of which are under $30.
The best part about buying in person? Not having to worry about delayed packages, which seem to be a norm during the holidays. Once you’ve got the gift, you can take it home and wrap it. No waiting required.
Below, check out our picks for some great last-minute beauty gifts you can get at the drugstore:
1
Emergency Makeup Kit
Target
2
Yes To Masking Kit
Target
3
Birchbox The Eye Essentials Kit
Walgreens
4
Threshold Spa Collection Head Wrap
Target
5
Dr. Teal's Bath And Body Gift Set
Target
6
Essie Holiday Minis Kit
CVS
7
Pacifica Party Rehab Skin Care Collection
Target
8
Burt's Bees Tips And Toes Kit
CVS
9
Beauty 360 Blender Kit
CVS
10
Oral-B PRO 1000 Electric Rechargeable Power Toothbrush
CVS
11
Kiss Pro LED Gel Lamp
Walgreens
12
SheaMoisture Curl Defining Hair Kit
Walgreens
Beauty Gifts That Would Make Awesome Stocking Stuffers