12 Last-Minute Beauty Gifts You Can Buy At The Drugstore

Burt's Bees Tips And Toes Kit

CVS

The cold winter months are notorious for drying out our skin, so (in our opinion) you can never have too much moisturizer. This set comes with five travel-size Burt's Bees favorites — including the classic hand salve, which is especially helpful on dry, cracked hands — so it's also a good gift to give someone who has to catch a flight after the holiday festivities.