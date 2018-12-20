Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
12 Last-Minute Beauty Gifts You Can Buy At The Drugstore

They're editor-approved and most cost less than $30.
By Julia Brucculieri
12/20/2018 05:45am ET
Christmas is just around the corner, which means there are only a few days left to check off those last-minute gift items on your list.

But don’t stress. There are plenty of great gift ideas just waiting at the drugstore (or your local Target or other superstores), many of which are under $30.

The best part about buying in person? Not having to worry about delayed packages, which seem to be a norm during the holidays. Once you’ve got the gift, you can take it home and wrap it. No waiting required.

Below, check out our picks for some great last-minute beauty gifts you can get at the drugstore:

1
Emergency Makeup Kit
Target
This handy emergency kit is a perfect stocking stuffer. It has everything you need to fix a beauty malfunction — oil blotting papers, cotton swabs, clear nail polish and more. Plus, it's purse-friendly. Get the Emergency Makeup Kit for $8.
2
Yes To Masking Kit
Target
This masking variety kit is a great option for anyone obsessed with skin care, as the different formulas work to target different skin needs. Plus it comes with a handy mask applicator tool that can be cleaned and reused even after these masks are done. Get the Yes To Masking Kit for $9.99.
3
Birchbox The Eye Essentials Kit
Walgreens
This kit contains everything you need to create a stunning eye look, which is perfect for that someone on your list who loves to experiment with their makeup. Get the Birchbox The Eye Essentials Kit for $30.
4
Threshold Spa Collection Head Wrap
Target
Microfiber hair towels are great for drying hair quickly and reducing frizz because they're more gentle on your strands than typical terry towels. This one is specifically designed to be worn as a head wrap and has a handy button for easy fastening. It also has great reviews and costs under $10. Get the Threshold Spa Collection Head Wrap for $4.99.
5
Dr. Teal's Bath And Body Gift Set
Target
This Dr. Teal's kit would be a dream for anyone who loves to relax and unwind with a great bath. The Epsom salts are especially amazing — they smell great and they work wonders on sore muscles. Get the Dr. Teal's Bath and Body Gift Set for $3.99.
6
Essie Holiday Minis Kit
CVS
Nail polish is another great gift option, and these sets are even better. You get a mini version of a few colors instead of having to choose just one. Get the Essie Holiday Minis Kit for $12.99.
7
Pacifica Party Rehab Skin Care Collection
Target
If you're buying for a friend who likes to party hard over the holidays, this is the perfect set. The coconut and caffeine face mask would be especially great after a long night out. Get the Pacifica Party Rehab Skin Care Collection for $14.99.
8
Burt's Bees Tips And Toes Kit
CVS
The cold winter months are notorious for drying out our skin, so (in our opinion) you can never have too much moisturizer. This set comes with five travel-size Burt's Bees favorites — including the classic hand salve, which is especially helpful on dry, cracked hands — so it's also a good gift to give someone who has to catch a flight after the holiday festivities. Get the Burt's Bees Tips and Toes Kit for $13.29.
9
Beauty 360 Blender Kit
CVS
Beauty blenders are a must-have for makeup junkies. Plus they make a great stocking stuffer. This kit even comes with a handy blender stand, which is great for drying the sponge and for keeping it off the counter. Get the Beauty 360 Blender Kit for $14.99.
10
Oral-B PRO 1000 Electric Rechargeable Power Toothbrush
CVS
Regular toothbrushes might seem like a boring gift; an electric one is anything but. Dental hygiene is important! And regular old toothbrushes just don't compare to electric ones, which leave your teeth feeling (almost) dentist-level clean. Get the Oral-B PRO 1000 Electric Rechargeable Power Toothbrush for $39 (sale price as of publish date).
11
Kiss Pro LED Gel Lamp
Walgreens
If there's someone on your list who loves getting their nails done, give the gift of an at-home gel polish lamp. They'll save time and money in the long run, so really, you're doing them (and their bank account) a favor. Get the Kiss Pro LED Gel Lamp for $31.99.
12
SheaMoisture Curl Defining Hair Kit
Walgreens
This SheaMoisture kit would be a great option for a curly girl on your list who loves to show off her natural hair texture. Plus, the products are all made with natural, fair-trade ingredients, which is a bonus. Get the SheaMoisture Curl Defining Hair Kit for $15.
