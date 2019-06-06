Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
Join HuffPost Plus
HuffPost Finds

Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts That Will Still Arrive In Time

There's still time to get a great present.

There’s a little over a week until Father’s Day, so chances are you’re scrambling to find the perfect gift. Good news: There’s still time!

You might not have time to order a customized gift, but there are plenty of last-minute presents out there, as well as retailers offering two-day shipping or printable gift vouchers. Still not finding what you’re looking for? Be sure to pop over to our ultimate roundup for Father’s Day gifts and ideas to find just the thing.

Below, 20 last-minute Father’s Day gifts that will still arrive in time:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Fitbit Charge 3
Walmart
Find it for $120 at Walmart
StichFix Clothing Subscription
StitchFix
Sign them up at StitchFix
Apple AirPods With Charging Case
Walmart
Find it for $159 at Walmart.
NFL Team Hat
Zappos
Find them for $20 at Zappos.
Winc Wine Subscription
Winc
Sign up starting at $60 at Winc.
Google Smart Light Starter Kit
Walmart
Find it for $55 at Walmart
MasterClass
MasterClass
Sign them up for a course \from MasterClass
Nike Benassi JDI Slide
Zappos
Find them for $20 on Zappos
Ember Temperature Control Ceramic Mug
Amazon
Find it for $80 on Amazon.
Ancestry DNA Kit
Ancestry DNA
Find it for $99 on Ancestry.com
Ninja Air Fryer
Amazon
Find it for $130 on Amazon
Philips Norelco Portable Electric Razor
Walmart
Find it for $15 at Walmart

Looking for the best deal before you buy? Take a look at HuffPost Coupons where we have hundreds of promo codes from brands you trust, including up to 50% Off Electronics in the Savings Center at Walmart from HuffPost Coupons.

shoppablefinds homefinds gift