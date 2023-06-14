ShoppingGift Guidesfather's day

Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts That Will Arrive This Weekend

Pull off a buzzer-beater with one of these slam-dunk Father's Day gifts.

Yeti tumbler, Hey Dude walking shoes, four-pack of Apple AirTags
Amazon
Yeti tumbler, Hey Dude walking shoes, four-pack of Apple AirTags

If your Father’s Day shopping has gotten lost in the shuffle of summer plans, we see you. The mid-June holiday honoring our paternal figures has a tendency to creep up on even the most organized of gift-givers.

If you’re staring down some weekend plans with your dear old dad without a token of your appreciation in sight, we’re here to prevent you from showing up empty-handed.

We’ve rounded up a slew of reviewer-approved, Prime shipping-eligible Father’s Day gifts that are sure to please your pops. (Everything we found will arrive by June 17 to New York City, but be sure to double-check shipping times based on your location.)

Ahead, see some of our favorite dad-worthy gifts that will arrive this weekend, from a fanatically-reviewed travel tumbler to a pair of foldable, packable walking shoes.

1
Amazon
A go-everywhere tumbler with so many freaking reviews
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

There’s a reason that this insulated tumbler is a front-runner for the internet’s favorite drinking vessel — it just works really well. With a double-walled stainless steel construction, it promises to keep drinks at temperature for hours, and has over 80,000 ratings indicating that the cup makes good on its word. It also features a nifty magnetized lid that will stay put if the tumbler goes, well, tumbling.

Promising review: “So I haven't really had a big cup like this and honestly its one of the biggest life changing things I could own. (Crazy I know) The cup itself works great, is easy to clean, doesn't leak from the seals, keeps things hot or cold for a really long time. In fact I had ice in my cup from 7 in the morning and its still there after refilling my cup twice and it's 12 at night! Keep in mind I live in Texas and it's hot outside so I take it with me on lunch breaks in my truck and etc. 10/10 best wild investment I've made all year.” — Matthew Killion
$38 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A jar-opening device
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Dads with mobility issues will appreciate this customer-loved device that makes opening jars a breeze. It can be easily wall-mounted under countertops, thanks to a combination of adhesive strips and screws, and the little serrated teeth are coated with zinc to prevent rust.

Promising review: “This was easy to install and has made life easier for my 94-year-old dad. He doesn’t have to go across the road to get his neighbor’s help when he has a stubborn jar to open.” — Pamejean
$15.89 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A rugged, eternally cool T-shirt
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Beloved by rappers and farmers alike, heritage workwear brand Carhartt has cemented itself as a go-to pick for anyone who wants clothes that will fit well and take a beating. Carthartt’s T-shirts are particularly renowned for their quality and fit, according to the feedback of over 100,000(!) reviewers. No matter your dad’s style, this tee will be a welcome addition to any wardrobe.

Promising review: “This is the best T-shirt when doing home improvement projects or yard work. It looks great, washes great and is very comfortable. The pocket is a must have for anyone who wears glasses.” — Ann M
$16.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A set of four cooling mini-towels
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

These highly portable microfiber towels offer an instant cooling effect when soaked in cold water, thanks to a unique microfiber composition that retains the cold temperature for an extended period of time. (We don't totally understand it either, but we bet this is something that will bring your dad some comfort this summer, whether your pops is an exercise junkie, an avid outdoorsperson, or just runs hot.)

Promising review: “I bought this set for a trip to Disney World in Florida. Super hot and muggy, and needed something to keep us cool. The shadow of these is almost like Scarf, long and a little narrow, but they are perfect size to drape over the back of your neck. The coolness may a long time, at least an hour or so, and all you have to do is give it a sharp snap or two, and is cool again. You can actually feel the difference! Highly recommended!” — iamartimus
$12.75 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A set of two pocket-sized flashlights
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

While many of us fumble for our iPhones when we need some extra light these days, there’s nothing like having an actual, old-fashioned flashlight on hand to help you really get a good look at something or navigate a dark space. While anyone would appreciate having one of these on hand for everyday use, there’s something about the gift of two highly-rated pocket flashlights that feels extra dad-appropriate. These LED-powered flashlights are water-resistant and crafted from military-grade aluminum that can withstand drops of up to 10 feet. Each one measures a little under 6 inches in length.

Promising review: “I just received my tactical flashlights and I'm more than impressed! For such a compact light, it is extremely bright. In fact, it so much brighter than larger more expensive flashlights. It is extremely well-made and comes with 2 battery type options. Even better is the price. I'm purchasing another set just to keep it on hand should I lose mine or something inadvertently happens to it. It is one of the best purchases I made in a very long time. I highly recommend it!” — Michele I.
$19.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A pair of insanely popular packable comfy shoes
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

These ultra-flexible and lightweight shoes feature a memory-foam insole and breathable cotton upper for a comfortable and warm weather-friendly fit. They’re also equipped with elastic laces for easy on and off, and each pair weighs a mere six ounces (or less). Comfort-seekers — your dad included — may count themselves among the 39,000-plus happy reviewers once they’ve taken these kicks for a spin.

Promising review: “Anyone reading this cannot understand the level if picky that my husband is. He may be one of the CHEAPEST men to walk Earth. He will not embrace anything that is not on clearance at major retailers and will not consider ANYTHING that is trendy or a fad.

However…. After receiving a lecture that he has shoes which continued with how I should know that he does NOT like anything trendy (for the zillionth time in our over 20 years of marriage)- he loves them and decided to keep.

Said they are very very comfortable and will figure out how to embrace ‘no socks’.” — Jill
$38+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A convertible gardening stool and kneeler
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

For dads that love noodling around in the dirt, this convertible kneeling pad-stool hybrid will be the gift that keeps on giving. It comes with gloves and a nifty side pocket for keeping tools and accessories organized. Reviewers with mobility issues called it “a game changer.”

Promising review: “I like weeding again. Super easy to move this as you work along a bed; the seat was particularly helpful when pruning tomatoes. I can't speak to the pocket as I didn't see the need for it but I am in love. Will need to buy two more as my mom and my husband always want to fight me for mine. She 89. He's 70. I can't say no.” — Wendy Perez
$74.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A shiatsu massager for your legs or feet
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

This powerful foot massager is similar to the one that former shopping writer Kristen Adaway used to alleviate pain from plantar faciitis, and thousands of reviewers swear by it for a similar effect. Whether or not your dad suffers from foot pain, it will be a treat to have on hand. (Er, on foot.) It offers five massage modes and three intensity levels for achieving the comfort that’s just right for the user.

Promising review: “I love this machine !!! I have had pain in my feet and angels since surgery 4 years ago. Nothing releves heaviness, pain or swelling. Until I started using this. I use it twice a day, It takes the heaviness completely away. Takes the edge off of my pain,makes my feet feel normal again. Since I started using it, my feet and toes no longer tingle or go numb,I can actually bend my toes again, just makes everything feel light and normal. Must have.” — LORA CHASE
$239.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A 12-pack of pickleballs
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Pickleball players can never have enough accessories, so why not supplement your dad’s favorite hobby with this easy, affordable gift? This set contains 12 balls, available in an array of electric colors that will make for a stylish game. Reviewers say these balls are durable and suitable for practice and competitive play.

Promising review: “I’m no expert but after 1.5 years of playing this ball is my favorite. This light weight ball is easy to see for evening play. It withstands a good bang! I’ve purchased before elsewhere and will continue to use ball for years to come!” — Jean C.
$29.49 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
10
Amazon
A highly-rated pair of foot-friendly slides
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

With over 11,000 ratings, these comfy slides are a clear crowd-pleaser that can rotate easily into your dad’s wardrobe. They’re available in 22 colors and sizes 7–15, so you’re sure to find the combination that’s just right for your pops.

Promising review: “This was a gift for my boyfriend who struggles with finding comfortable shoes on his size. He says they fit really well and are comfortable to be around the house or run quick errands!” — Ale Herrara
$18.75 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A handheld car vacuum
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

If your dad thrives on keeping his vehicle squeaky-clean, you’re in luck: This highly-rated car vacuum is bound to keep you in his good graces. The lightweight device is equipped with a HEPA filter and a 106-watt motor for optimal cleaning performance. It also comes with three detailing accessories and can be powered up with a 12V AUX outlet, so you never need to worry about running out of battery. With an astonishing 110,000+ reviews, it’s a clear customer favorite for anyone who takes pride in their ride.

Promising review: “Small yet powerful, it provides strong suction power to quickly and easily remove dirt from my car's seats, carpets, and floors.

Being compact and lightweight, it has been easy to store in the car.

The 16-foot power cord gives me plenty of room to move around.

In terms of performance, it provides strong suction power and effectively removes dirt and debris from all surfaces. The dustbin is easy to remove and empty, and the filter can be washed and reused.

Overall, this is a great investment for anyone who wants to keep their car clean and tidy.” — Diana
$39.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A set of four AirTags
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Apple’s handy tracking device requires little explanation — simply tuck it into a wallet or attach it to a keychain after pairing it with your phone, and never lose track of these essentials items again. (Provided, of course that you don’t lose your phone.) Reviewers have even used them to track down pets. Anyone — your dad included — will benefit from having a few of these on hand.

Promising review: “Don’t hesitate, just buy em even though they are a bit pricey. I tagged my luggage and all my important belongings when I traveled to Europe. These definitely help you keep tabs on your luggage and funny enough, loved ones. I kept one on my husband so if we got separated we can always find another. If you are traveling and booked a tour, keep a tag with a belongings on the tour bus to help you be able to find the bus again. This saved our buts at Stonehenge when our bus moved the pickup spot to a different location without most of us knowing. Also if you are a family heading to a theme park, this is great to keep on the kids/teens. I actually ended up buying more to generally keep on my wallet and car keys. They are very simple to set up!” — Brittany
$89 at Amazon
13
Amazon
Two of the internet's favorite pillows
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

These breathable 250 thread count pillows constant top best-seller lists across the internet for their winning combination of quality and price. They’re filled with a (machine-washable!) down alternative that promises to keep sleepers cool. Your dad will appreciate this practical, thoughtful gift.

Promising review: “I’ve bought so many pillows, many owned now by my cat. But these feel like the pillows I felt in my wishful dreams. They shipped fast, I opened and dryer-fluffed even faster. They fit my standard pillowcases nicely, but this sheet set is just a bit oversized which I love. The pillows feel soft, supportive and just like what I want pillows to feel. There’s just the right give and I don’t feel pressure under my ears (side sleeper). There’s no worrying with how much filler or which insert to use, just a simple pillow, which is how it should be. Wish I’d gotten these long before now. I believe I’ve found exactly the perfect pillow. It’s every man to himself - in my case ‘woman’ - but this is pillow bliss!” — CatOwned
$61 at Amazon
14
Amazon
The lightest and most portable Kindle (for less than $80)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

If your dad is a big reader and hasn’t yet taken the plunge on a Kindle, we suggest treating him to one this Father’s Day. This high-resolution display of this highly portable device measures just six inchesin height, and it’s equipped with 16 gigabytes of memory for storing plenty of reading material. A single charge will last for several weeks.

Promising review: “Summary: the battery life is amazing, prime reading gives you books with your prime membership, and this is the best and most basic e-reader I've ever had so far.

I have always loved paper display e-readers. Be prepared for slow screen reaction time though, thats just a part of having a paper-ink display. Theyre comfy, convenient, amazing for conserving electricity, and can fit in my bag super easy. Kindle has proven to be the most versatile of the ones I've used in the past, and this is the simplest kindle out there (not counting refurbished older models ofc).

The screen is about the size of a book page on a standard paperback book, but you can change the size, format, font, etc. of the text to match your preferences. There's also a dark mode which is kinda cool (pictures shown above). I like to read in dark mode at night because it's less light. Definitely check out the listing video, it goes in depth on all the features and compares it to other e-readers. My favorite feature though... I got this last month... and still only went through half the battery... despite reading several hours daily... that... is insane. (Keep in mind I keep the backlight on the lowest setting available.)

Note: That battery life means Im not eating up my phone battery reading on the kindle app!!!

So. Now. Free books. My library has kindle e-book rental as an option. But one night it wasn't working. So when I was browsing about the home page... it had a page that said "prime reading"... like prime video... I opened one... *and it's true*. There's a whole library of books available with prime reading!!! Even if you don't have a library that offers kindle books, if you have amazon prime... don't miss out on this. Books included in that membership. I mean... yes please.” — Drey
$79.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
