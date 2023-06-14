Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars
If your dad is a big reader and hasn’t yet taken the plunge on a Kindle, we suggest treating him to one this Father’s Day. This high-resolution display of this highly portable device measures just six inchesin height, and it’s equipped with 16 gigabytes of memory for storing plenty of reading material. A single charge will last for several weeks. Promising review:
“Summary: the battery life is amazing, prime reading gives you books with your prime membership, and this is the best and most basic e-reader I've ever had so far.
I have always loved paper display e-readers. Be prepared for slow screen reaction time though, thats just a part of having a paper-ink display. Theyre comfy, convenient, amazing for conserving electricity, and can fit in my bag super easy. Kindle has proven to be the most versatile of the ones I've used in the past, and this is the simplest kindle out there (not counting refurbished older models ofc).
The screen is about the size of a book page on a standard paperback book, but you can change the size, format, font, etc. of the text to match your preferences. There's also a dark mode which is kinda cool (pictures shown above). I like to read in dark mode at night because it's less light. Definitely check out the listing video, it goes in depth on all the features and compares it to other e-readers. My favorite feature though... I got this last month... and still only went through half the battery... despite reading several hours daily... that... is insane. (Keep in mind I keep the backlight on the lowest setting available.)
Note: That battery life means Im not eating up my phone battery reading on the kindle app!!!
So. Now. Free books. My library has kindle e-book rental as an option. But one night it wasn't working. So when I was browsing about the home page... it had a page that said "prime reading"... like prime video... I opened one... *and it's true*. There's a whole library of books available with prime reading!!! Even if you don't have a library that offers kindle books, if you have amazon prime... don't miss out on this. Books included in that membership. I mean... yes please.” — Drey