Genuinely Good Last-Minute Gifts That You Can Get With Prime Shipping

A pair of thick gold hoop earrings

Hoop earrings are always a good idea. These come in gold, rose gold and silver options and in various sizes. All sizes are 5 millimeters thick with 14-karat gold plating (the silver pair is white gold-plated), but they’re hollow, so they’re super light and wearable. Staff writer Griffin Wynne wears them for days at a time, and a lot of reviewers said the same. You easily can slip them in a small purse or makeup bag, making them travel-friendly and perfect for people who are always on the go.