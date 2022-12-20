Shopping
Genuinely Good Last-Minute Gifts That You Can Get With Prime Shipping

Thanks to Amazon's selection of quick-to-ship tech goods, home accents and comfy footwear, you can still make it look like you planned ahead.

Top row: Yeti <a href="https://www.amazon.com/YETI-Vacuu-Rambler-Stainless-Steel/dp/B09RLW4YS2?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=639a5fc7e4b015bb57423da2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="drink tumbler" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="639a5fc7e4b015bb57423da2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/YETI-Vacuu-Rambler-Stainless-Steel/dp/B09RLW4YS2?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=639a5fc7e4b015bb57423da2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">drink tumbler</a>, fleece-lined <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QDNKPV7/ref=twister_B0BPL77L1W?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=639a5fc7e4b015bb57423da2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Crocs" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="639a5fc7e4b015bb57423da2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QDNKPV7/ref=twister_B0BPL77L1W?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=639a5fc7e4b015bb57423da2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Crocs</a>, mushroom <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mushroom-Bedside-Translucent-Nightstand-Desklamp/dp/B093FNYCHQ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=639a5fc7e4b015bb57423da2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="lamp" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="639a5fc7e4b015bb57423da2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Mushroom-Bedside-Translucent-Nightstand-Desklamp/dp/B093FNYCHQ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=639a5fc7e4b015bb57423da2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">lamp</a>, wearable <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Portable-Bladeless-Operated-Rechargeable-Headphone/dp/B08911JGGW?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=639a5fc7e4b015bb57423da2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="neck fan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="639a5fc7e4b015bb57423da2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Portable-Bladeless-Operated-Rechargeable-Headphone/dp/B08911JGGW?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=639a5fc7e4b015bb57423da2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">neck fan</a>; bottom row: Bronax <a href="https://www.amazon.com/BRONAX-Slippers-Bathroom-Extremely-Cushioned/dp/B09TPK7MPK?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=639a5fc7e4b015bb57423da2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cloud slides" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="639a5fc7e4b015bb57423da2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/BRONAX-Slippers-Bathroom-Extremely-Cushioned/dp/B09TPK7MPK?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=639a5fc7e4b015bb57423da2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">cloud slides</a>, Amazon <a href="https://www.amazon.com/echo-show-15-smart-display-with-alexa/dp/B08MQLDFF6?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=639a5fc7e4b015bb57423da2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Echo Show" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="639a5fc7e4b015bb57423da2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/echo-show-15-smart-display-with-alexa/dp/B08MQLDFF6?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=639a5fc7e4b015bb57423da2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="5">Echo Show</a>
Christmas Eve is four days away and shipping options are dwindling at an alarming rate, so even the most unrepentant of procrastinators knows that it’s time to get shopping. If you’re a last-minute shopper, there’s one retailer that has your back: Amazon. Thanks to Prime shipping, you can order seriously great gifts on Amazon and have them at your doorstep in just a couple of days.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best (and in some cases, cutest) gifts and stocking stuffers on Amazon Prime for everyone on your list. Pick up some electric candles for your mother-in-law, some skin care goodies for your sister, a fun game for your nieces and nephews, an herb garden for your sweetie and more. No one loves a last-minute scramble, and Amazon Prime makes it a breeze to get everything you need ASAP without breaking a sweat.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Amazon
Anker portable device charger
This top-rated portable charger is built to deliver a customized charge to your mobile phone or tablet (depending on the model) to prevent it from frying. It's also one of the slimmest-available designs for a 10,000-mAh (that’s milliampere per hour, a unit of measure for power supply) portable power device. It’s compatible with the Samsung S20 and S21, a variety of iPhone models, the Pixel 4 and 4XL, and iPad Mini.
$21.99
2
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 15
This petite screen rivals the coveted Frame TV in its design-friendliness and offers a compact design that’s perfectly suited to a kitchen or office. At 15.6 inches, the roughly laptop-sized screen is equipped with FireTV for streaming any entertainment channel that you subscribe to, along with shared calendars, photos and other compatible smart home devices. It’s the perfect digital helper for a busy household.
$185 at Amazon (originally $249.99)
3
Amazon
Crocs fleece-lined clog
Humankind’s most divisive shoe has established itself as a fail-safe holiday gift for anyone in your family. And for those looking to rock the molded clog year-round, Crocs offers its most ubiquitous silhouette with a cozy fleece lining suited for colder temperatures. This unisex shoe is available in women’s sizes 4 through 17 and men’s sizes 2 through 17. Good luck choosing just one out of the 31 available colors and patterns.
$30+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
Yeti tumbler
Don’t overlook Yeti’s best-selling Rambler tumbler in your search for a crowd-pleasing last-minute gift. The insulated cup boasts 127,046 five-star ratings on Amazon and a double-walled stainless steel body to keep your drink at temperature (hot or cold) for hours.
$35 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A portable neck fan
If your recipient is anything like me and finds themselves sweating underneath their many winter layers (or they live with someone who constantly has high heat on in their home), they will definitely appreciate this reader-favorite neck fan which was a huge hit during the summer. Since it’s bladeless and wireless, they don’t have to deal with any annoying cords that would get in the way or tangle in their hair. It comes in green, yellow, gray, dark blue and pink.
$34.99 at Amazon (originally: $39.99)
6
Amazon
Essence Lash Princess false lash effect mascara
Having embarrassingly subtle eyelashes was something our readers could relate to, but this super affordable mascara creates the illusion of having long, full ones. The Essence Lash Princess false lash effect mascara came expert-recommended and picks up every lash, giving dramatic volume and intense color without clumping. And it makes a perfectly precious stocking stuffer.
$4.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A pair of super comfy and cute walking shoes
In January, staff writer Kristen Adaway wrote about her all-time favorite walking shoes, and it deeply resonated with comfort-seeking readers. These supportive sneakers are incredibly lightweight, easy to put on and come in a variety of colors, including white, black, blue, purple, red and gray. They make the perfect fashion accessory for anyone who could use a little foot hug on long work days.
$42.99 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
8
Amazon
A pair of thick gold hoop earrings
Hoop earrings are always a good idea. These come in gold, rose gold and silver options and in various sizes. All sizes are 5 millimeters thick with 14-karat gold plating (the silver pair is white gold-plated), but they’re hollow, so they’re super light and wearable. Staff writer Griffin Wynne wears them for days at a time, and a lot of reviewers said the same. You easily can slip them in a small purse or makeup bag, making them travel-friendly and perfect for people who are always on the go.
$13.99 at Amazon (originally $15.99)
9
Amazon
A pair of fleece-lined slipper socks
If you're planning on buying socks this year for a friend with literal cold feet, these fleece-lined slipper socks are a stylish and comfy choice. I love breaking mine out every winter and wrote about how gift-worthy they are a few months ago. They have rubber grips on the bottom to keep them from sliding around and come in a ton of colors, including green, black, blue, red, pink, purple and gray.
$14.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Walkingpad folding treadmill
This slim treadmill folds in half and comes with wheels, making storage easy. It’s great for anyone who lacks the space to have a bulky machine in their office but is desperate to get their steps in during long work days and harsh winter weather. It's available in four colors. HuffPost wellness editor Lindsay Holmes recently wrote that hers was “worth every penny.”
$499 at Amazon
11
Amazon
Neoism motion sickness glasses
Cute? Debatable. Endearing? Absolutely. Effective? Wildly so. For as long as I can remember, I have gotten car sick. My colleague Tessa Flores and I swear by these motion sickness glasses. The flexible frames of these spectacles are made up of four circles filled halfway with a blue liquid that, when worn, can only be seen in your peripheral vision. According to the maker, this design promises nothing less than complete sickness relief, even when reading or looking at your phone in the car –– something completely unheard of for motion sickness sufferers. I'm telling everyone they're the latest Schiaparelli.
$28 at Amazon
12
Amazon
Revlon One-Step hair dryer and styler
This handy tool is shaped like a regular handheld paddle brush and it has detangling bristles that smooth, dry and style your hair all in one sweep. The cord has a swivel design so it moves with you as you work around your head. It has three heat settings (low, cool and high), and as a frequent user, I can vouch for using it on the highest setting.
$38.98 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A glass mushroom lamp
There's a good chance you know at least one person who's been itching to get their hands on a Murano-style glass mushroom lamp. This translucent, vintage-inspired lamp looks good with all types of aesthetics, adding an elevated, European vibe to any living space.
$28.89 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
14
Amazon
A stylish duffle weekender bag
Available in 29 color options, this simply designed, elegant duffle bag is just what the travel enthusiast in your life needs. It's roomy, sturdy and looks great on the go. It's an ideal carry-on, perfect for train travel and road trips and full of pockets, with six internal and two external organizational pockets.
$33.99 at Amazon (originally $37.99)
15
Amazon
Flameless battery-operated candles
Give the gift of candlelight without the fire hazard with this set of three flameless candles. They're battery-operated but feature a flickering flame movement that makes them look as cozy and chic as a real candle.
$19.75 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
16
Amazon
iWalk small portable charger
Help your pal keep their Apple products at full charge with this petite and, dare we say, elegant mini external charger. Don't be fooled by its small size. It's got enough power to fully charge an iPhone and is compatible with almost all phone cases and even AirPods. It has 4.3 out of 5 stars and 10,603 five-star ratings on Amazon.
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
17
Amazon
An electric ceramic candle wax warmer
Perfect for a neighbor, colleague or loved one with a penchant for cozy candles, this candle wax warmer is a thoughtful, charming gift. The chic design adds a dash of panache without being overwhelming, while the wax melter eliminates bad smells and infuses a room with comforting vibes.
$19.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe coffee and espresso machine and Aeroccino milk frother
Brew espresso and fresh cups of coffee with the Vertuo's precision brewing technology, which automatically adapts to the parameters of the capsule to deliver the best in-cup results. This option also comes with a one-touch milk frother and a set of complimentary coffee capsules.
$268.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
AeroGarden indoor herb kit
Perfect for anyone with a budding green thumb, this kit comes with powerful and effective LED grow lights as well as a taller lamp arm; the combination is designed to maximize photosynthesis, which leads to quicker growth. This is the most cost-effective AeroGarden option, great for small spaces and beginners.
$69.99 at Amazon (originally $89.99)
20
Amazon
A set of cute kitty socks
Know a cat lover? These adorable socks make for the perfect stocking stuffers. They come in a lot of different color combination options and each set includes five precious socks.
$18.99 at Amazon (originally $25)
21
Amazon
Taco vs Burrito card game
How funny and cute is this card game for kids? It's a fun, strategic food fight that the whole family can enjoy.
$19.99 at Amazon (originally $24.99)
22
Amazon
iRobot smart vacuum cleaner
This Roomba by iRobot is one of the brand's most recent models and features a longer battery life as well as bagless and automatic self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days' worth of debris. It has 10 times the power-lifting suction of to the brand's previous versions and a three-stage cleaning system for more effective performance. The programmable robot intelligently detects dirtier areas of your home, and integrated sensors help it to seamlessly navigate around furniture.
$397 at Amazon (originally $549.99)
23
Amazon
Bronax cloud slippers
These comfy house slides are ideal for everyday lounging, taking out the trash and going to check the mail. They’re unisex but listed in both women’s and men’s sizes, up to 14 1/2 and 12 1/2, respectively. They have a simple look, similar to pool slides, and come in a variety of fun hues and basic neutrals including pale pink, olive green, orange, yellow, blue, leopard print, white and light brown. They're comfy as can be.
$23.99+ at Amazon
24
Amazon
Apple AirPods (second generation)
With the second-generation AirPods, everyone can enjoy five hours of listening per charge and 24 hours when recharging with the included compact charging case. They're as comfy and convenient as it gets when it comes to wireless listening.
$146.99 at Amazon
25
Amazon
A Montessori wooden educational toy for toddlers
Help the toddler in your life work on their fine motor skills while having a great time with this wooden gardening toy station. It's made with wood and non-toxic water-based paint and includes 12 fruit blocks, eight carrots, 10 cute worms and a five-sided cart with different shapes and structures.
$25.99 at Amazon (originally $28.99)
Clixo magnetic building set

These Are The Gifts Our Editors Are Actually Buying

