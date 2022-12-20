Genuinely Good Last-Minute Gifts That You Can Get With Prime Shipping

Christmas Eve is four days away and shipping options are dwindling at an alarming rate, so even the most unrepentant of procrastinators knows that it’s time to get shopping. If you’re a last-minute shopper, there’s one retailer that has your back: Amazon. Thanks to Prime shipping, you can order seriously great gifts on Amazon and have them at your doorstep in just a couple of days.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best (and in some cases, cutest) gifts and stocking stuffers on Amazon Prime for everyone on your list. Pick up some electric candles for your mother-in-law, some skin care goodies for your sister, a fun game for your nieces and nephews, an herb garden for your sweetie and more. No one loves a last-minute scramble, and Amazon Prime makes it a breeze to get everything you need ASAP without breaking a sweat.