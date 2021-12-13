32 Gifts For Anyone Who Still Doesn't Know What The Heck To Get Their Family Members

Here you can find something for your brother, daughter, son, mom, dad or first cousin twice removed.
Kayla Suazo

Still not sure what to get every single member of your seemingly exhaustive family? You’re not a bad person, but you’d better get moving before it’s too late for your picks to arrive! We’re here to help.

Stock and shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. So order earlier than you think you need to and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for when you need it.

1
Underwater Dogs — a pawsitively adorable book filled with dogs under water.
Amazon
Unless you have a dog-hater in your family, they're bound to adore this!

Promising review: "I love this book! It makes me smile and laugh every time I look at it. I first saw it at a University book store while waiting for my son and I think the people in the store thought I was crazy standing there by myself laughing. So a bit after that i saw it on Amazon and had to get it — this book is a great way to cheer up your mood!" —Candy Witcher

Get it from Amazon for $13.
2
A wireless phone charger that'll keep them from sneaking into your room and stealing yours.
Amazon
Compatible with iPhones, Samsung, Google, and Microsoft.

Promising review: "Works with OtterBox Defender case! I have a Samsung Galaxy with an OtterBox Defender case. I didn't want to have to take my case off as this charger would be primarily used when I'm at work. I opted to stream music from my phone instead of buying and bringing a radio to my office, and I was using a standard charger but getting annoyed when I would have to leave my office and want to take my phone with me. I was so happy that I ordered one for my home as well!" —Karissa T.

Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
3
A dual sandwich maker able to whip up a morning meal in five minutes because we all have a breakfast diva in the fam.
amazon.com
And this thing can do more than *just* make sandwiches! People have made little pizzas and pancakes with this handy gadget.

Promising review: "Since receiving this, I have made a breakfast sandwich every day (for a couple of months now) and I LOVE it! My kids have opted a healthy breakfast sandwich over their usual choice of sugary cereals too much of the time so that’s a huge plus. SO much better tasting than the (albeit convenient) pre-made frozen ones you pop in the microwave. You control the ingredients (ex. whole grain English muffin, turkey sausage or ham, egg whites, or a low fat cheese...etc. versus the the less healthy alternatives). It takes literally 5 minutes to produce the breakfast sandwich of your choice from start to finish and the clean up is a breeze, usually an easy wipe down is all that’s needed. No lie, super easy." —Mom-of-five-kids

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
4
A charcuterie board that is what charcuterie board dreams are made of.
Amazon
The set includes the four bowls and a matching knife set with four utensils.

Promising review: "It really is beautiful! The packaging is super elegant! The wood is nice and thick. The ceramic dishes are generous in size and four was really enough for the kalamata olives, pickled onions, roasted peppers and black olives. All three cheeses fit nicely in the center. The utensils worked very well and storing them inside was a nice touch. The magnetic closure worked well. Overall, we really liked it, and will use it each time we have an 'appetizer meal'. It is beautiful as well as practical!" —Mona Amer

Get it from Amazon for $67.99.
5
A hilarious and easy-to-play game to take family game nights to a new level of fun, all thanks to you.
Amazon
My family-and-friend group are obsessed with this game. It's best to play when you have extended family over (the more people, the better it gets!), but either way, it makes for an incredibly fun night.

Promising review: "We spent hours playing this game over the summer with more people than the game suggests. I think we had 15 people playing it at one point during the family reunion. It was a great hit with everyone. I plan on giving it as a gift to fellow game lovers. We had to skip a few topics for the younger kids (7-8) for context, but they loved playing. We also had to supply a little extra paper because we played it with so many people. I highly recommend trying this for parties and gatherings. It's a great way to get to know people better while having a lot of fun." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $23.77.
6
A 2-inch memory foam mattress topper perfect if you don't know what the heck to get them
Amazon
Promising review: "I bought this mattress topper for my granddaughter who was off to college last year. She said it saved her life and that her friends said she had the most comfortable bed in the dorm. Dorm mattresses are like plastic-covered concrete slabs so this was such a great idea, I just ordered another one for my second granddaughter who's off to college in a few weeks. Not the most glamorous gift you can give but it turned out to be the most appreciated!" —J. Jennings

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes twin-California king).
7
A sleek French press coffee and tea maker that's as useful as it is pretty.
Amazon
And let's be honest here, most of our family members could use some good ol' caffeine in the mornings.

Promising review: "I recently converted to the French press. I was given the 36-oz. press as a gift and I love it. It is the perfect size for me. I had company coming and did not want to have to make multiple pots to accommodate everyone so I purchased this larger press. It worked beautifully and produced enough coffee for everyone! It is easy to use and to clean. I am extremely happy with this purchase." —Julie

Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in three sizes and two colors).
8
AND! A bag of ultra-caffeinated coffee to give them the extra kick they need on sluggish mornings.
Amazon
I'd just like to casually mention that this coffee has over 15,000 reviews, and a 4.6-star rating. People REALLY love this coffee, so much so, that some of the reviews left are the best (and funniest) I've seen on Amazon.

Promising review: "I'm sold. I bought this to keep me alert and focused at work. By my second cup I no longer needed a keyboard or mouse, as I was able to control my computer directly by thought. By the third cup I could hear colors and smell sounds. After my fourth cup, I decided to burn off some of the excess energy with a quick jog, and ended up finishing the Kessel Run in 11 parsecs flat! Seriously... Buy this stuff!" —Erick W.

Get a one-pound bag from Amazon for $19.96+ (available in three sizes).
9
A Michael Scott print of "The Office" is the only show your entire family can agree on.
Amazon
Promising review: "Absolutely LOVE this poster! I purchased a frame and put the poster in it and gave it to my brother to add to his collection of ‘inspirational’ posters he has in his office! This poster is so cute and unique! I wanted to keep it for myself. In fact my brother was so enthralled with the poster too, he can’t decide which room he wants to put it in!" —Chelsea

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
10
Spicy honey you better bee-lieve they can smother on all their favorite foods since it tastes amazing with everything.
Amazon
Promising Review: "Saw this on a Food Network show and decided to try! LOVE IT! Great honey taste with just a bit of heat at the end. My husband loves 'hot' foods and even grows his own peppers to put on anything. He really likes this on his French toast and I like it with peanut butter. However, I just made baked beans and added a tablespoon of Mike's Hot in addition to the brown sugar (reduced amount) and they were the BEST baked beans ever!" —Ritakc

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

And read our full review of Mike's Hot Honey to learn more reasons why we love this stuff.
11
A pair of trusty headphones you can *cough cough* give to your family's headphone thief.
Amazon
Promising review: "Compared to MANY other earbuds that I've had that cost $75, $100, $150, these sound as good as any of them. I'm astounded! I use these for running, and I've attached them to my sunglasses along with my iPod Shuffle. I figured for $8, I could afford to sweat up a few of these and replace them whenever I needed to. I'VE RUN 1,500 MILES WITH THESE in the last year and a half! I've gone through four pairs of New Balance shoes, two iPod Shuffles, three pairs of sunglasses, and am on the SAME set of earbuds! And, THEY STILL SOUND GREAT!" —Gene Goodell

Get them from Amazon for $11.57+ (available in 15 colors, and with or without a mic), and don't forget to grab an adapter if they have an iPhone!
12
A dictionary safe with a secret compartment for storing the goods they don't want to share with the world (aka their nosy siblings).
amazon.com
Promising review: "Very pleased with this book box! It fits in with the rest of my books beautifully. You wouldn’t know that it’s any different from the rest unless you picked it up and fiddled with it. The cover feels like a real book. The pages are kind of fake-looking, but you can’t see them while it’s parked in the bookcase. I ordered the small size and it fits cash perfectly. I’ve come back and ordered the large as well. I feel so much better about camouflaging some of my valuables among my hundreds of books rather than say, in my underwear drawer or someplace else that isn’t as sneaky. I love it and it is perfect for what I wanted it for." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $11.90+ (available in three colors).
13
Memory foam slippers, because the ultimate lounger in the family *needs* a pair of these to reach peak coziness. It's just a fact.
Amazon
Promising review: "My mother moved into a house with hardwood floor this year, and with the weather getting cold for the winter, I thought she'd appreciate having some warm slip-ons to wear around the place. So far, after a month of wearing them, she loves them and wears them whenever she can. And she says the memory foam soles are very comfortable to stand and walk around in." —Jaden7

Get a men's pair from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sizes S-XL and four two colors), and a women's pair from Amazon for $13.99+ (available S-XL and five colors).
14
A can't-go-wrong-with heavenly candle in possibly the cutest packaging
amazon.com
Promising review: "I was quite skeptical since it's my firs time buying candles online, and I'm relatively picky with my scents, but I was so pleasantly surprised to receive these. I purchased the combination set so I got both Jasmine and Plumeria. As a Thai ethnic, I find these scents remind me so much of home. I knew I liked these the moment I took them out of the Amazon box because it was so fragrant that I was able to smell it before I even opened the packaging. Moreover, the packaging for these candles are AMAZING. They look like high-end candles but for such affordable price. I'm going to be purchasing more for gifts later on!" —chariya kaeomani

Get it from Amazon for $20.22+ (available in jasmine, plumeria, rose and fig scents).
15
A movie scratch-off poster to keep track of all the flicks the fam bam watches during family movie nights.
Amazon
Promising review: "I bought this poster as a gift for my boyfriend and he loved it! Great gift for anyone who loves movies. It lists dozens of classic and well-known movies, so makes for a fun activity to check off the ones you've seen and then watch those remaining." —Katia Graves

Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
16
A pair of touchscreen gloves so everyone, and I mean EVERYONE, in your family can stay active in the group chat, no matter how cold it is.
Amazon
Promising review: "Love, love, love these gloves! The picture does not do these gloves justice. The touchscreen fingertips are fantastic, the grips on the palms of the gloves are awesome (haven’t dropped my phone once while wearing these gloves), and they are so cozy warm! After wearing them for a week, I was totally sold on them and purchased another pair for my 95-year-old mother even though she doesn’t text, but her hands are always cold. Now she doesn’t leave the house without her gloves. Great bargain and a fantastic buy for anyone who texts or doesn’t own a cell phone and just wants warm gloves with driving grips. Fabulous product!" —C James

Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three sizes and five colors).
17
A giant shower head so they can start the day the right way, under a calming waterfall.
Amazon
Annnnd if you just so happen to share a bathroom with them, then so be it. You'll just have to use this, too *wink wink*. This is what we call luxury on a budget!!!

Promising review: "I talked for years about how much I wanted a rain shower head after staying at a hotel that had one, and holy cow I cant believe I waited this long to pull the trigger! This shower head is amazing, it truly makes taking a shower an enjoyable and relaxing experience. It seems well built and solid. The nozzles where the water comes out seem durable and easy to clean for when my hard water eventually clogs some of them up. I did buy an 11-inch extension arm so that I could have it hang out a little farther from the wall, so if your existing shower head plumbing is short or close to the wall, I would recommended an extension. I can't say enough about this shower head. I typically only review things I absolutely love or that are truly terrible, and this is definitely an it's an amazing product moment. If you're on the fence: go for it, you will not regret it." —kim zinda

Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in two sizes).
18
A wireless Bluetooth karaoke mic t
amazon.com
This is basically a portable party to snag for the person that is also essentially a portable party. It's compatible with any smartphone or tablet and can jam for 5 to 10 hours on a single charge.It can also connect to their device via cable. Check out BuzzFeed's full write-up on this karaoke mic.

Promising review: "Oh my gosh, I love this! I got mine in the mail yesterday and ended up playing with it for about five hours last night LOL. It connects via Bluetooth so you can connect it to your phone — the music and your singing comes out of the microphone's speaker. It has a volume control for your voice and for the music and also an echo feature. You can put an SD card into the bottom of it and record yourself, or connect it with an audio out to record on one of those karaoke apps on your phone. Between this and being able to find just about any song on karaoke via YouTube, you could easily have your own karaoke parties at home!" —Ferretocious

Get it from Amazon for $30.99 (available in 11 colors).
19
A four-in-one phone lens kit
Amazon
Complete with a 12x zoom, manual focus telephoto lens, fish-eye lens, macro lens, and wide-angle lens so they can take Insta-worthy photos...of you.

Promising review: "Let me tell you how much this kit is loved! We bought it as an early gift for my son's birthday. He loves using his phone for photos. He adored it and our son was obsessed with it from day one of our trip, and the photos he took were pretty good! He particularly liked the macro and wide angle lenses." —Enchanted Artist

Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in other kit styles).
20
A critter catcher to help them catch bugs and other crawlies while keeping a very, VERY safe distance.
Amazon
The gentle bristles pick up bugs without hurting them so they can be safely chucked outside. Everybody wins!

Promising review: "This thing is awesome! Initially I was hesitant that it would squish the little guys or they would fall out in transport but it's great! Highly recommend! Sorry little guy your GPS brought you into my house, I will help you find your way back outside :)" —Crystal R

Get it from Amazon for $22.95+ (available in three colors).
21
A small-but-mighty portable projector here to take their weekly movie session to an entirely new level.
amazon.com
Promising review: "Works well. It's a very compact, lightweight projector and would work well for travel, camping trips, or to project movies outside for outdoor family movie nights. Happy with the quality for the price." —E G

Get it from Amazon for $89.99.

Get it from Amazon for $89.99.
22
Light saber chopsticks so they always have the force with them, even when they're eating dinner.
Amazon
Promising review: "Our kids each received a set in their stockings this Christmas and they all LOVED them. They are bright and work well. Yes the “handle” of the light saber is just a sticker so you have to be careful when washing, but still overall a great purchase!!!" —UllaBee

Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.97 (available in different pack colors and sizes).

Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.97 (available in different pack colors and sizes).
23
A handy dandy liquid plastic melding tool for fixing all those frayed cords and broken household items.
The Grommet
Fix circuit boards, toys, glasses, and more. One side spits out liquid bonder and the other side has a UV light that dries the bond when you're ready to finish up the repair job.

Promising review: "I was really impressed with this product as far as how easy it was to operate and also how durable the plastic repair has been. I have used it to repair a cooler whose lid broke off and fix the arm of a ceramic turtle that my girlfriend bought for me. Both worked great and I still have plenty of plastic left for other repairs." —Anthony

Get it from Amazon for 23.95.

Get it from Amazon for 23.95.
24
A delightful AeroGarden so even anyone with a notorious black thumb can finally grow their own fresh herbs (and actually keep them alive) in the comfort of their own home.
Amazon
This smarty gadget waters, feeds, and emits lights on schedule so there's not forgetting to water here, folks.

Promising review: "This is an amazing product. I couldn't figure out why it was so expensive (to me anyway) until I realized how much work it is to keep a hydroponic garden growing. With the AeroGarden, all the work is done for you. It's quick and easy to set up, takes minutes, literally, to get it going. We're looking forward to growing salad and herbs, especially during this time when we can't all go to the store and we're stuck at home. Fresh will be a real treat. Every one in my family owns one." —TheAssemblagist

Get it from Amazon for $229.95 (available in white and black and other models here).

Get it from Amazon for $229.95 (available in white and black and other models here).
25
A HyperChiller — their new way to easily chill their morning brew for a perfect iced coffee.
Amazon
But they don't have to stop there, this thing can quickly chill other beverages, too. Crisp rosé, anyone??

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Promising review: "This thing is amazing! Iced coffee has never tasted so good! I never realized until now how much my iced coffee was watered down before using this device. Now my coffee tastes so much better and not watered down, just nice and cool." —God

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
26
Wireless sleep headphones to make getting off to dreamland even easier.
Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed writer Rachel literally wrote an entire love letter to these. You can read her full review here, but here's a tidbit: "The main selling point to me is just how slender all of the components are. I can sleep completely normally with them on — I'm never thinking about navigating the speakers or battery when I toss and turn because I can barely feel them. My ear rests naturally and comfortably on my pillow, even with the headphones on." —Rachel Dunkel

Get them from Amazon for $99.95 (available in three sizes and six colors).

Get them from Amazon for $99.95 (available in three sizes and six colors).
27
A bag re-sealer (that, yes, looks like a teeny hair straightener) for closin' up that chip bag they didn't get through.
amazon.com

This gadget heats up and clamps bags shut with its corrugated hot plates, so they can keep their snacks fresh! This is for all those 24/7 snack eaters out there.

Promising review: "Just got this cool new gadget! So sick of never having a clip for the million bags of chips my daily opens. This sealer worked great. Heated up in like 40 seconds and sealed this chip bag in seconds, and now I don't have to find a clip! I'm sure the chips will stay fresh much longer too since it's sealed like I just bought it! Would recommend!" —Stacy0814

Get it from Amazon for $9.59.

Get it from Amazon for $9.59.
28
A rechargeable, waterproof cooler light to illuminate their cooler and help 'em find the beverage they WANT without freezing their hands off.
Amazon
Promising review: "Such a neat item! I purchased this for my husband’s hunting trip and he’s truly enjoyed the handiness of the light. He said it provided extra light in the dark wilderness. The light is compact and easy-to-charge. It lasted multiple days from one charge. Also, the different light modes are fun and one can even have a party with the blinking effect!" —Elena

Get it from Amazon for $24.95.

Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
29
A three-speed Bluetooth vinyl player with a sleek wood design for a jam session that is as equally suave as their taste in a music.
Amazon
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Promising review: "My girlfriend always wanted to buy vinyl records but we weren't able to because we don't have a vinyl player. I've decided to get this for her. She was so happy as soon as she opened it. It also has additional features other than playing vinyl records. It adds a modern feature by having Bluetooth connectivity so you can use it as a wireless bluetooth speaker. The wood finish is perfect for our living room even though I don't think it is a real wood. I'm really happy with the sound this thing produces. It has stereo speakers which is very great since it can easily fill a medium-size room. Overall, I'm very glad I was able to find a good vinyl player for my money with some added features." —Viky

Get it from Amazon for $94.99.
30
A memory foam seat cushion for the practical human in your life.
Amazon
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Promising review: "I bought two. One for me, and one for my 87-year-old father. I think mine is great. My father said he doesn't think about his much, because he forgets he's sitting on it. Translated from old man speak, that means he LOVES it! Dad spends hours a day, sitting on a hard wooden dining room chair, watching all of the TV judge shows, news shows, financial reports, and anything else that could cause an old man to have a sore ass. Since I got this chair pad for him, he's actually cut back on his political rants!" —PapaBear

Get it from Amazon for $49.95 (available in five colors). Make sure you clip the 20% off coupon!
31
A beer cap map of their state for keeping track of all the amazing craft brews they try.
amazon.com
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Promising review: "Love it! Great quality and customer service. I spray painted it gold, which worked out great. I had been looking for a cool way to display my bottle cap collection, and this is perfect." —Josh and Heather Folsom

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in 50 states).
32
A sleek little diffuser they can keep right next to their at-home desk, couch, or literally at their side 24/7, because they should be able to smell peppermint essential oils day and night! Period!
Amazon
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Promising review: "I am so glad I purchased this after seeing all of the wonderful reviews. It was definitely worth it, it’s very quiet I almost forget that I have it on. I love that I get to select a color or just let it continuously change on its own and also choose the timing as well. Very aesthetically pleasing and well made. Super happy about this purchase and would highly recommend!" —Linda

Get it from Amazon for $41.99 (available in two sizes).
