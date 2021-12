32 Gifts For Anyone Who Still Doesn't Know What The Heck To Get Their Family Members

A giant shower head so they can start the day the right way, under a calming waterfall.

Amazon

Annnnd if you just so happen to share a bathroom with them, then so be it. You'll just have to use this, too *wink wink*. This is what we call luxury on a budget!!!"I talked for years about how much I wanted a rain shower head after staying at a hotel that had one, and holy cow I cant believe I waited this long to pull the trigger!. It seems well built and solid. The nozzles where the water comes out seem durable and easy to clean for when my hard water eventually clogs some of them up. I did buy an 11-inch extension arm so that I could have it hang out a little farther from the wall, so if your existing shower head plumbing is short or close to the wall, I would recommended an extension. I can't say enough about this shower head. I typically only review things I absolutely love or that are truly terrible, and this is definitely an it's an amazing product moment. If you're on the fence: go for it, you will not regret it." — kim zinda