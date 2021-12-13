32 Gifts For Anyone Who Still Doesn't Know What The Heck To Get Their Family Members

Still not sure what to get every single member of your seemingly exhaustive family? You’re not a bad person, but you’d better get moving before it’s too late for your picks to arrive! We’re here to help.
Stock and shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. So order earlier than you think you need to and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for when you need it.
Underwater Dogs — a pawsitively adorable book filled with dogs under water.
A wireless phone charger that'll keep them from sneaking into your room and stealing yours.
A dual sandwich maker able to whip up a morning meal in five minutes because we all have a breakfast diva in the fam.
A charcuterie board that is what charcuterie board dreams are made of.
A hilarious and easy-to-play game to take family game nights to a new level of fun, all thanks to you.
A 2-inch memory foam mattress topper perfect if you don't know what the heck to get them
A sleek French press coffee and tea maker that's as useful as it is pretty.
AND! A bag of ultra-caffeinated coffee to give them the extra kick they need on sluggish mornings.
A Michael Scott print of "The Office" is the only show your entire family can agree on.
Spicy honey you better bee-lieve they can smother on all their favorite foods since it tastes amazing with everything.
A pair of trusty headphones you can *cough cough* give to your family's headphone thief.
A dictionary safe with a secret compartment for storing the goods they don't want to share with the world (aka their nosy siblings).
Memory foam slippers, because the ultimate lounger in the family *needs* a pair of these to reach peak coziness. It's just a fact.
A can't-go-wrong-with heavenly candle in possibly the cutest packaging
A movie scratch-off poster to keep track of all the flicks the fam bam watches during family movie nights.
A pair of touchscreen gloves so everyone, and I mean EVERYONE, in your family can stay active in the group chat, no matter how cold it is.
A giant shower head so they can start the day the right way, under a calming waterfall.
A four-in-one phone lens kit
A critter catcher to help them catch bugs and other crawlies while keeping a very, VERY safe distance.
A small-but-mighty portable projector here to take their weekly movie session to an entirely new level.
Light saber chopsticks so they always have the force with them, even when they're eating dinner.
A handy dandy liquid plastic melding tool for fixing all those frayed cords and broken household items.
A delightful AeroGarden so even anyone with a notorious black thumb can finally grow their own fresh herbs (and actually keep them alive) in the comfort of their own home.
A HyperChiller — their new way to easily chill their morning brew for a perfect iced coffee.
Wireless sleep headphones to make getting off to dreamland even easier.
A bag re-sealer (that, yes, looks like a teeny hair straightener) for closin' up that chip bag they didn't get through.
A rechargeable, waterproof cooler light to illuminate their cooler and help 'em find the beverage they WANT without freezing their hands off.
A three-speed Bluetooth vinyl player with a sleek wood design for a jam session that is as equally suave as their taste in a music.
A memory foam seat cushion for the practical human in your life.
A beer cap map of their state for keeping track of all the amazing craft brews they try.
A sleek little diffuser they can keep right next to their at-home desk, couch, or literally at their side 24/7, because they should be able to smell peppermint essential oils day and night! Period!
