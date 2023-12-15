19 Last-Minute Gifts That Men Will Actually Like (Because We Asked Them)

Men are hard to shop for. This will make it easier.
By 

Staff Writer

We get it. Men are hard to shop for. And for this reason, you may have procrastinated shopping for one or more, and now Christmas is less than two weeks away and you need to secure your gifts ASAP.

To ease some stress and to ensure all the dudes in your life get things they actually like, we rounded up our favorite gifts for men this winter, pulling in suggestions from fellows and gift-buyers we previously polled IRL. Everything ahead is primed to ship quickly and arrive in time for your gift exchange.

From waterproof action cameras to beard oil, we have options for all budgets and all types of dudes. If you need to get something for your brother, father, husband, co-worker or neighbor, we humbly share our suggestions for universal, crowd-pleasing presents for men that promise to arrive by Dec. 25 if you buy now.

1
Amazon
A giant bag of gummies
You're never too old for a stocking full of candy. If you've got a man with a sweet tooth on your Nice List, we love going with a super-sized bags of gummy bears. This one weighs five pounds and will surely make someone very happy.
$20.49 at Amazon
2
Target
A vitamin-rich beard oil
The beard-owners in your life will deeply appreciate this nourishing beard oil made by Jack Black. Recommended by shopping writer Tessa Flores' father Eliazar Flores, this upgraded stocking stuffer contains a blend of vitamin E and Kalahari melon oil to soften coarse beard strands and hydrate skin.
$28 at Target$28 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A helpful robot vacuum
Noah Michelson, head of HuffPost Personal, recently gave himself the present of an effortlessly clean floor via this Roomba robot vacuum. A splurge-worthy gift, this model cleans floors using row-by-row navigation. It connects with an app so he can set when he wants it to run and pair it with his smart home systems to make it voice-controlled.
$349 at Amazon (regularly $259-$399)
4
Amazon
A highly rated 3D printer
On the HuffPost Parents Facebook page, reader Melanie Gray said her husband wants a home 3D printer for the holidays. We found this highly-rated option at Amazon that’s at the lower end of the price spectrum for 3D printers. The brand says it can be assembled at home in two hours and brags that this model has an updated extruder component that's less likely to clog.
$169 at Amazon
5
Williams Sonoma
A Santoku cleaver-knife
HuffPost Shopping managing editor Emily Ruane’s husband, Chris Grosso, previously suggested this 7-inch hollow-ground santoku knife from Shun at a great gift. “This is a really good multifunctional knife for chopping vegetables and carving meat,” he said. “[It’s] highly functional and very stylish.” Made in Japan, this knife-cleaver hybrid has a sturdy handle made from a wood-resin composite material and a sharply tapered blade that’s layered with 34 ultra-thin sheets of stainless steel.
$169.95 at Williams Sonoma
6
Cameo
A personalized celebrity message from Cameo
Cameo.com offers short personalized video messages from well-known celebrities. Buying one is a winning gift, especially for people who hate "stuff" and never want physical presents as gifts.

"My dad is a massive fan of the show MASH," wrote reader Monika Porch on the HuffPost Women Facebook page. "...I got him a Cameo from Jamie Farr and he was over the moon. I revealed I had been debating between Jamie and Loretta Swit and he asked if I could get him a Cameo from her as well. Both actors were very kind and Jamie even showed off some of his MASH memorabilia and now my dad has the biggest street cred in his retirement community and shows it off constantly to people."
Book a message at Cameo
7
Framebridge
A gift card for online or in-person framing
A genius suggestion from Ruane's friend Mary Guerin: Snag the photographer, art lover or home design nerd in your life a gift card to Framebridge, a startup that specializes in both mail-order and in-person framing. (There are a number of physical locations throughout major cities on the Eastern seaboard.) The brand’s website is overflowing with inspiration, and they also offer design services.
$25+ at Framebridge
8
Amazon
A Carhartt pocket tee
The ever-classic Carhartt pocket tee is a favorite among HuffPost readers, including Ruane's husband. They're thick enough to be worn without an undershirt and can be easily styled with jeans or slacks. Fashion-forward fathers and good ole' boys who work with their hands will both be happy to unwrap one — or three.
$19.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A pickleball starter kit
Pickleball is the game of the year it seems, and what better to get your dad or brother involved than gifting them this set that contains two paddles, four balls and two grip tapes to start a pick-up game anywhere.
$37.98 at Amazon
10
L.L. Bean
A timeless L.L. Bean sweater
Taking a note from my own father, the king of New England: You can never go wrong with a 100% wool sweater, mainly ones from L.L. Bean. They're great for skiing or other winter sports, as they're still warm even if they get wet. Order by December 18 to get one before Christmas.
$189 at L.L. Bean
11
Target
A Google Nest
If your giftee is the type to watch the news as he's making dinner (or who would love to shout to a voice in the sky to know the weather or time) he'll likely love this easy-to-use Google Nest.
It's a user-friendly home tech item that doesn't totally break the bank and could be great for multitaskers and anyone who keeps up on current events. Order now to get it by Christmas.
$59.99 at Target (regularly $99.99)
12
Amazon
A Hamilton Beach food processor
For guac, pie crusts, soups and more, this Hamilton Beach food processor does it all. At under $50, it's a versatile tool that will quickly earn its worth in anyone's kitchen. This model was specifically requested by Ruane’s brother-in-law.
$44.99 at Amazon
13
The Sill
An easy-care houseplant
Give the gift of green this year with any of the gorgeous plants from The Sill. Order by Dec. 17 for free standard shipping that will arrive by Dec. 25. If you order by Dec. 19, the brand’s express-shipping option will get it to you by Christmas.
$38+ at The Sill
14
Amazon
An outdoor hammock
Hikers, campers, Phish fans and any other dude in your life who likes reclining in the sunshine will be happy to unwrap an outdoor hammock. This model only weighs 24 ounces and comes with all the tools needed to hang it.
$29.99+ at Amazon
15
Amazon
A GoPro action camera
Family content creator Sage Pasch previously told HuffPost that she’s gifting her fiancé this waterproof action GoPro to take family videos when everyone is surfing and swimming. These fun mini cameras are also great gifts for people who love winter sports, skateboarding or being outside.
$264.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A pair of convertible mittens
Michelson also recommended a convertible mitten. "They keep your hands toastier than gloves and instantly allow you the dexterity you need to use your phone (or do any number of other things) without fully removing them," he said. This pair that we found on Amazon is made for ice fisherman, so it would be a great option for anyone in chilly climates.
$41.98 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A larger-format Polaroid with film
Polaroids are back, baby, and this set contains an adorable retro-looking camera and some film. He'll enjoy instant-print photos in the classic square shape and can connect the camera to the app for modern editing.
$134.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A toddler bike seat
If you've got a biker with little ones in your life, he'll love this toddler bike seat from Thule. The adjustable foot rests and straps keep your kiddo safe as they get bigger with a childproof safety buckle and built-in light for extra safety.
$182.95 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A digital photo frame
Looking for a universal sentimental gift? Grab your loved one on a digital photo frame. Wellness editor Lindsay Holmes calls it "by far been the most successful gift I have ever given," and said it's nice for keeping long-distance friends and family feeling connected.
$149 at Amazon

