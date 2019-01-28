HuffPost Finds

13 Last-Minute Gifts For The Feminist Ladies In Your Life

Feminist gifts that are progressive put down the patriarchy.

She doesn’t believe her love should be bought, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get her something to show how much you respect and support her this Valentine’s Day.

Maybe flowers and teddy bears are a bit too traditional for the woke woman in your life. Or, maybe they’re not, in which case you should get those for her too because, damn, she deserves it!

Whether it’s a T-shirt with her favorite female activists or a face mask to melt away the mansplaining she’s endured all day, there are plenty of ways you can show the badass babe in your life how much you understand her, see her and you support her — even though you both know she’s strong enough to do that all on her own.

We’ve rounded up 13 last minute Valentine’s Day gifts for your feminist girlfriend that are progressive, pretty and put down the patriarchy.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
A t-shirt that says it loud and proud
Wildfang
Get this "Wild Feminist" t-shirt from Wildfang.
2
A silk sleeping mask because fighting the patriarchy is exhausting
Dermstore
Shop this Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask from Dermstore.
3
A bracelet to remind her how strong she is
Etsy
Find this "Nevertheless, she persisted" cuff bracelet on Etsy.
4
A book that inspires her to be the best she can be
Amazon
Order "Becoming" by Michelle Obama on Amazon.
5
A vibrator that puts her pleasure first
Dame Products
Get this Eva II vibrator from Dame Products.
6
As if you didn't already know that
Amazon
Add it to your Amazon cart.
7
A shirt featuring these feminist icons
Etsy
Order this 3x3 Badass Women shirt from Etsy.
8
A planner for the girl who gets sh*t done.
Bando
Get this 12-month binder planner from Ban.do.
9
This mug that celebrates all bodies
Etsy
Get this Boob Mug on Etsy.
10
This funny dish towel
Always Fits
Get this "My Safe Word Is Take Out" dish towel from Always Fits.
11
A skincare set that will only enhance her goddess glow.
Bando
Find this Herbivore Hydrate + Glow Natural Skincare Mini Collection from Ban.do.
12
A book about a bunch of badass women
Urban Outfitters
Find this"Bad Girls Throughout History" book on Urban Outfitters.
13
This pretty and empowering poster
Etsy
Find this "A Powerful Woman" poster on Etsy.
RelationshipsshoppableValentine's DayHobbies and Personal Activities