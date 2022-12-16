The weeks leading up to Dec. 25 can be a chaotic blur. If you’ve fallen behind on your holiday shopping and still need to get something for everyone on your list, we’ve rounded up the best-selling and highest-reviewed products from Target, all of which make amazing presents for you or your loved ones.
Every item listed is available to ship and will show an estimated arrival date based on your location. As of now those dates are all before Christmas, but you’ll want to order soon to ensure you have your gifts to give.
Most items are also available for same-day in-store pickup, so you can order and pay for them online, then simply drive to your nearest Target and find your items all packaged and ready for you to pick up. Some are even available for same-day delivery, meaning they’ll come directly to your home after ordering.
From espresso machines to wireless earbuds, these are high-quality, brand name gifts, often at better prices than you’ll find at other competitors. To help you expedite your shopping, we’ve broken down the perfect presents into categories of tech, coffee, beauty, kitchen and generally practical #adulting gifts.
Last-minute tech gifts from Target
Apple AirPods 2nd generation
Classic for a reason, these second-generation AirPods automatically turn on and connect with all your smart devices. They're Siri-enabled with a built-in microphone, seamlessly switch between your laptop and phone and have an over 24-hour battery life with the charging case and five hours of direct play time.
Apple Watch SE
Answer calls and read and reply to texts from your wrist with this GPS-model Apple watch. Ideal for runners, bikers or people on the go, it tracks your daily activity, measures workouts and your heart rate and tracks your sleep.
Fujifilm Instax mini 11 camera
Make your memories really last a lifetime with this instant-print camera. It comes in six colors with an auto-exposure and one-touch selfie mode to ensure the perfect shot.
GoPro HERO8 Black
Take professional quality outdoor pics and videos with this waterproof outdoor action camera. It connects to your smartphone for even easier use and has new quick-loading accessories to ensure you create the best content possible.
Amazon Fire TV stick with 4K Ultra HD streaming
Stream Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+ and Peacock, as well as your favorite music platforms, with this compact Fire TV stick. It works with Alexa voice control and can also tell you the weather, change the lights and play music, all from your TV.
Sonos One voice-controlled smart speaker
Enjoy full, high-quality sound as well as Alexa and Apple Airplay with this whole-room Sonos smart speaker. It has manual buttons, but also works with voice control and is Bluetooth-enabled to easily connect with your other devices.
Beats Solo Bluetooth wireless on-ear headphones
With a 40-hour battery life, these Beats wireless headphones are the gift that keeps on giving. Connect to your phone, computer or tablet and enjoy the multifunction controls that let you stop and reply content and answer calls.
Beats Studio noise-cancelling earbuds
With two listening modes — active noise cancelling and transparency — you'll wear these Beats wireless earbuds endlessly. They last for eight hours of direct play time and 24 hours when in their charging chase. They come in six colors.
Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook with Chrome OS
A perfect laptop for students or anyone looking for a Chromebook on a budget, this 14-inch Lenovo has up to 10 hours of battery life, updates automatically and has built-in virus protection.
LG SP2 soundbar
Step up home movie night with this Bluetooth-enabled soundbar. With wood-tone side panels and a premium fabric cover, it's warmer and chicer than other speakers, and it blends in nicely to your living room space.
Last-minute coffee gifts from Target
Hamilton Beach Pro grinder
With 39 grind selections and a removable espresso portafilter holder, this grinder is a coffee lover's dream. Set it to automatic or manual to ensure you're getting the perfect grind for you.
Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso machine
Create cafe-quality drinks at home with this Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso machine. It uses Nespresso cups, so you never deal with gross wet beans, and it instantly heats the water to have your drink ready in a moment.
Cuisinart automatic coffee grinder
Treat the coffee lover in your life to this versatile, automatic grinder that will ensure the perfect coarseness for your beans. The adjustable grinder lets you chose from 18 levels of courseness, and the removable chamber holds enough for 32 cups of coffee.
KitchenAid semi-automatic espresso machine
Bring the cafe home with this semi-automatic espresso machine with smart temperature sensors. It has a cup warmer on the top to ensure your mug stays toasty, and the automatic milk frother attachment will ensure every sip is light and creamy.
16-ounce stoneware floral mug
Target truly has an unbeatable selection of mugs. From funny to pretty to silly to "this looks like it was handmade by an artisan in Vermont," you'll find them all. Your Secret Santa recipient or your favorite java drinker will love this pink and orange floral mug that's dishwasher and microwave safe.
Keurig K-Express coffee maker and milk frother
Turn your kitchen into a coffee shop with this Keurig K-Express hot and iced coffee maker. It's a compact machine, perfect for small kitchens, and can be set to brew three sizes of drinks.
Keurig K-Mini single-serve K-Cup pod coffee
Make the perfect cup with ease with this single-serve K-cup coffee maker. It's intended for small kitchens and office spaces with a compact shape that comes in seven colors.
Last minute beauty and self-care gifts from Target
Beauty Bakerie brush set
Beauty Bakerie is a Black-owned brand that creates gorgeous and high-quality baking-inspired makeup products. The makeup lover in your life will drool over these adorable eye shadow brushes, all meant to look like kitchen utensils and styled in an apron carrying case.
Keep it Glossy lip gloss set
With 15 lip oils and glosses, this compact set will get a ton of use. It's packaged in an adorable carousel that almost looks like an ornament.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original
While it may not be the sexiest gift, this TikTok-approved viral acne patch will thrill the beauty lover in your life and help keep their skin blemish-free.
Rudolph bath bomb
Perhaps the best gift you can give someone this winter is encouraging to take some time for themselves to rest and relax. What better way to encourage some festive R&R than with this red "Rudolph" bath bomb with a lovely berry scent.
Theragun Mini handheld massage gun
A pocket-sized massage gun with three speed options, this little guy packs a big punch. It weighs less than 1.5 pounds and fits in the palm of your hand, helping you relieve tension and kinks.
Essie Luxeffects nail polish
A shimmering stocking stuffer, this high-quality vegan glitter nail polish from Essie will get your loved one ready for New Year's Eve. It comes in sparkly silver and gold.
Being Frenshe perfume discovery set
Why give your loved one a single fragrance, when you could give them one for every day of the week? This set from Being Frenshe includes five different smells like "Cashmere Vanilla" and "Citrus Amber."
Revlon Salon One-Step hot brush
Boasting a mix of pinned and tufted bristles, this blow-drying hair brush works to detangle and ensure shine with even super thick hair, providing a streamlined process and a picture-ready hair style every time.
Last-minute kitchen appliance gifts from Target
KitchenAid Professional 5-quart stand mixer
Whip, mix, shred, knead and more with this 10-speed classic KitchenAid stand mixer. It comes with three attachable heads and is compatible with many other KitchenAid add-ons, like pasta makers and ice cream machines.
SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker
Make seltzer, soda and sparkling water at home with this SodaStream carbonation machine. With a matte finish and slim silhouette, you'll be happy it have it on your counter. This comes in four colors.
Ninja professional blender
Crush ice, seeds and nuts with this 1,000-watt Ninja blender. Its safety lock requires the top be on for the blades to spin and the entire blending container is dishwasher-safe.
Gourmia 12-function digital air fryer
Finally, an air fryer for someone who would burn water. With guided prompts, this kitchen appliance tells you exactly what you need to do to make delicious food. The basket is dishwasher-safe for easy clean up.
Vitamix Explorian 10-speed blender
From soups to smoothies, this 10-speed Vitamix Explorian blender can do it all. Crush ice and frozen fruit and make hot, ready-to-eat sauces and broths. The 48-ounce container is perfect for medium-size meals.
Ninja Foodi programmable 10-in-1 pressure cooker
Dehydrate, broil, bake, roast and more with this super versatile pressure cooker and air fryer. The nesting broiling rack lets you steam, broil and add capacity while you're cooking and the locking lid, pressure indicator, cool-touch handle and automatic shut-off will keep you feeling safe.
PowerXL 10-quart dual basket air fryer
Remember those math problems about two trains leaving the station at the same time? Consider this air fryer the more delicious culinary version. With its SmartSync setting, it can cook two different things using two different methods, but have them done at the same time.
Instant Pot pressure cooker
Make soup, meat, rice, yogurt and more with this versatile electric Instant Pot pressure cooker. The Instant Pot apps comes with tons of recipes and tricks and the overheat protection and safe-locking lid will keep you feeling secure.
Last-minute practical gifts from Target
Bissell Little Green ProHeat portable deep cleaner
Finally, a compact and portable device that provides a deep carpet cleaning. It comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool, a three-in-one stair tool and a HydroRinse self-cleaning tool, making your job as easy as possible.
Dyson V8 Origin vacuum
With a 40-minute battery, this versatile lightweight Dyson vacuum will clean your floors, ceilings, stairs, upholstery and more. It converts to a hand tool for car cleaning and has a washable filter that you can reuse over and over.
iRobot Roomba 675
This iRobot Roomba robot vacuum can connect to Alexa, make a map of your home and then clean on your schedule, and it works for carpets and hard floors alike.
Bissell CrossWave multi-surface wet-dry vac
This Bissell CrossWave lets you vacuum and wash your floors all at once. It has a tangle-free brush to suck up pet hair and messes and an easy-empty disposal section to make cleaning a little less gross.
Epson EcoTank printer, copier and scanner
Ditch those tiny, expensive ink cartridges and embrace the high-capacity ink life. This all-in-one office tool prints, copies and scans with ease.