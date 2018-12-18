Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
7 Last-Minute Gifts That Don't Need To Be Shipped

For when you can't wait on a shipping confirmation email.
By Danielle Gonzalez
12/18/2018 05:17pm ET
Photo by freestocks.org on Unsplash

Life gets busy — especially around the holidays — so instead of stressing about saving last-minute shopping until the week before Christmas, it’s time to get crafty and think about the kinds of gifts you can give that don’t have shipping deadlines.

The good news is, you don’t have to show up to your holiday party empty-handed. Though it’s too late to have some gifts shipped in time for your gift exchange, there are still plenty of last-minute gifts that’ll arrive in time that you can hand out to your loved ones.

The best part? You don’t even have to wrap these gifts. Whether it’s a little money toward their next vacation or one of the many subscription boxes out there, simply print out the receipt, voucher, or a pretty photo hinting what it could be and pop it in a fun Christmas card they’re sure to love.

No need to stress and sprint to the store. Just sit back, keep scrolling and shop these seven last-minute gifts that don’t even need to be shipped.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Push them to pursue their passions.
Sign them up for a one-of-kind course taught by the best in the business with Masterclass.
2
Make them take a trip.
Fund their next getaway with an Airbnb gift card they can use toward their rooms or experiences.
3
Bury them with books.
They’ll be able to download dozens of books with a Kindle e-gift card or audiobooks with an Audible e-gift card to the device of their choice.
4
Give them a way to get around.
Just in time for all those holiday parties a Lyft E-Gift Card, anUber E-Gift Card, or Gas E-Gift Card, is a practical gift anyone can appreciate.
5
Delicious dinners delivered to their door.
Sign them up for a subscription to Blue Apron so they can receive fresh ingredients and recipes at their doorstep.
6
The gift that keeps on giving.
Sign them up for a subscription box through CrateJoy customized to their favorite things and hobbies.
7
A digital gift card.
Find a gift card to their favorite restaurant,movie theatre , or clothing store.
