Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Holiday Gift Guide
A gift for everyone on your list
InexpensiveLast MinuteThoughtfulPractical

Last-Minute Gifts That Will Arrive In Time For The Holidays

Last-minute gifts from Amazon, Target, Walmart and Etsy.
By Danielle Gonzalez
12/18/2018 10:30am ET
Chainarong Prasertthai via Getty Images

The holidays are coming in hot, and though you might’ve already snagged useful gifts for your older parents, or something charming for your witchy friend, there’s always a last-minute scramble to find cheap stocking stuffers and gifts for surprise guests.

Whether you’re waiting on your next check to stock up on last-minute essentials, or just haven’t found the right purchase for a certain someone, don’t stress, because there are plenty of last-minute gifts for everyone on your list that’ll arrive before Christmas.

Here’s what to keep in mind when shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts: Make sure you order from a sites that offering (ideally free) two-day shipping like Amazon, Target and Walmart. You can even find handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts from Etsy’s ready-to-ship section, to ensure your items arrive in time

We know you’re busy, so to save you from scrambling at the eleventh hour, we’ve rounded up 10 last-minute gifts that will arrive in time for the holidays.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Help them make instant memories.
Target
Snap a photo and have it print before your eyes with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera.
2
Upgrade their coffee maker.
Amazon
Make standard coffee, espresso, lattes and cappuccinos with the Keurig K-Cafe that has its own milk frother.
3
Add to their jewelry collection.
Etsy
These delicate birthstone stacking rings have a skinny14k gold band perfect for stacking.
4
A smart device.
Amazon
You can’t go wrong with a voice-controlled smart speaker. The all-new Echo Plus allows you to play music from your favorite streaming service, make hands-free calls, set timers, turn lights on and off, set the room temperature with your voice and over 50,000 other useful skills. Plus, easily set-up and control compatible smart home devices with your Echo Plus.
5
Easy dinners every night.
Walmart
Slow cook, sear, sauté, steam, stew, roast, bake, cook rice and keep your food warm with the Instant Pot Gem 6 Qt 8-in-1 Programmable Multicooker.
6
Keep their phone charged.
Target
Charge your phone at lightning speed with the Belkin Boost Up Bold Wireless Qi Charging Pad. Just make sure they have a smartphone with wireless charging capabilities.
7
An educational STEAM toy.
Amazon
This Avengers Hero Inventor Kit allows kids to build, code, and play with an interactive toy from the popular superhero saga.
8
Cute cocktail glasses.
Etsy
Glam up their bar cart with these rocks glasses screen printed with whiskey, scotch, bourbon or rye on them in gold.
9
Motivate their fitness goals.
Walmart
Keep track of your steps, heart rate, calorie burn, sleep and more with the Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Heart Rate + Fitness Tracker.
10
A piece of their history and culture.
Amazon
What’s more special than learning about AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity.
MORE:
shoppableHolidayswalmartGift GuidesHobbies and Personal ActivitiesEtsyAmazon companyHolidays and CelebrationsTarget Corporation