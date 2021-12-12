36 Last-Minute Gifts So Good, You'll Want To Add Them To Your Wish List Too

A Chi automatic curling iron to give you perfect curls in mere minutes. All you do is insert your hair into the chamber and the curler will automatically wrap it around the heated rod. Then, just wait until it beeps to let you know that the curl has set. The best part: the barrel protects your fingers from getting burned.

Promising review: "Love it!! I have fine-textured hair — very straight hair. I have trouble not only curling it but keeping it curled. For example the other day I left rollers in my hair for 45 minutes and got a minor wave that fell out in 10 minutes. This tool is easy and fast to use, adds shine, and the curl stays." —Shipping Info: Available on

Get it from Amazon for $71.99+ (available in six colors).



