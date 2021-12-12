36 Last-Minute Gifts So Good, You'll Want To Add Them To Your Wish List Too

If you’ve been sleeping on your holiday shopping, fear not. This list is here to save you.
Stock and shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. So order earlier than you think you need to and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for when you need it.
A heated back and neck massager so they finally stop complaining about their aches and pains (and so you can steal it whenever they're not using it).
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey, because you truly comprehend how much they (and you!) love a combination of sweet and spicy. Drizzle it on pizza, ice cream, waffles, wings, cheeseboards, and even in cocktails to create something un-bee-lievably delicious.
Or a Sriracha keychain — a gift that'll bring the heat for any food masochist. They'll never eat another boring meal with the help of this lil' guy.
A skin spatula for your beauty-obsessed friend who wants to see what's clogging their pores. This device uses high frequency vibrations to help remove blackheads and de-gunk pores, which can also help skincare absorb better.
A Jeopardy 2022 daily calendar (RIP Alex Trebek) if you want to test your trivia-loving giftee's knowledge (and yours too!). Alex, what is "the best gift ever?"
A cruelty-free lengthening mascara for the friend who's tried just about every mascara but hasn't found one that won't flake, fade, or streak. Spoiler: this is the one!
A dip powder kit so they can perfect their at-home manicure and save money in the long run. The powder dries in just 30 seconds, and reviewers say the color stays chip free for weeks — which is great but also a bummer because it's so easy to use that they're gonna wish they could do it all over again.
A pair of ankle socks, because all the book lover in your life wants for the holidays is a few blissful uninterrupted hours to read.
Hand Lettering 101 if your friend's skilled at penmanship. Also, Meghan Markle did calligraphy before she met Prince Harry, and I'm not saying that this book will help them marry their own prince, but I'm also not saying that that is outside the realm of possibility.
A dual-zone comforter for help keeping the peace in the literal and figurative marital bed. You've been together long enough yet you're still fighting over someone hogging the blankets or turning on the AC overnight even though it's 40 degrees outside? Rookie move!
A pack of PS4 controller thumbsticks so their game is never ruined by a misclick or slippery, sweaty thumbs.
A 1,000-piece murder mystery puzzle that'll keep the whole family occupied for hours. And it's basically two gifts in one! Once you put together the puzzle, read the included booklet and try and figure out whodunnit.
A handy puzzle board if they're big on puzzles but small on space. It comes with a removable assembly board that can hold a 1,000-piece puzzle, and the case itself has five sorting trays and two handles for easy carrying.
A Chi automatic curling iron to give you perfect curls in mere minutes. All you do is insert your hair into the chamber and the curler will automatically wrap it around the heated rod. Then, just wait until it beeps to let you know that the curl has set. The best part: the barrel protects your fingers from getting burned.
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a fast-paced card-slapping game so they can destroy their family and friends at the next game night.
A National Geographic geode kit that'll make for a ~smashing~ gift. Now hand me those goggles, please!
An immersive Oculus Quest 2 if they've been itching to give virtual reality a try. It'll take gaming, exercising, and even just movie watching to a whole new level.
A Drinking Animals Coloring Book or a Jason Momoa coloring book to take the edge off — with coloring, a cocktail recipe, and fantasies of Aquaman.
A pore-tightening, skin-lifting face mask for making their self-care time a little terrifying because 1. it'll make them look like a zombie when it sits on their face and 2. it's so darn effective.
A Revlon hot air brush so they can go from wet, tangled, frizzy hair to a sleek and shiny blowout in minutes.
A mini Pusheen cross-stitch kit because chonky cats and ridiculously adorable embroidery is their core aesthetic.
A set of cute pens that'll make them smile and think of you as they sit at their desk and hate their job.
A miniature baking set if they love all things mini and want to relive all the fun they had as a kid with their Easy-Bake oven.
A 5-in-1 wine stopper to instantly elevate the $7 bottle of wine you're also gifting them. It doubles (triples? quadruples?) as an aerator, stopper, pourer, filter, and re-corker.
A relatable screaming goat who sits on a tree stump and shrieks whenever you touch it (honestly, same) for anyone whose eternal mood is just that.
A dog DNA kit so they can learn exactly what kind of dog your beloved rescue mutt is.
A no-frills five-year one-line-a-day journal because it'll take them a few minutes each day to complete and give them years of happy memories and forgotten moments to flip through.
A primer that'll transform their already beautiful face into a smooth, even canvas for makeup. It's made with green tea extract and collagen to protect and moisturize the skin.
A box of flavor-tripping tablets if they're into totally transforming their taste buds. Lemons that taste as sweet as lemonade? Hot sauce that tastes like hot donut glaze? What even is food?
A set of hair clips and barettes that'll elevate their hair dos and make a boring old pony look fancy schmancy.
