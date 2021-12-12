36 Last-Minute Gifts So Good, You'll Want To Add Them To Your Wish List Too

If you still have no idea what to buy anyone (or what to ask for), read this.
Melanie Aman

If you’ve been sleeping on your holiday shopping, fear not. This list is here to save you.

Stock and shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. So order earlier than you think you need to and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for when you need it.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A heated back and neck massager so they finally stop complaining about their aches and pains (and so you can steal it whenever they're not using it).
amazon.com
Promising review: "Don't wait to get this like I did. It's fairly priced and great to have. I'm a nurse so I work 12-hour shifts plus an hour and a half commute each way on the train. I get back pain. I use this when I get home or randomly while watching TV. It gives you that perfect little massage you need. It gives off heat too. I love it and highly recommend it." —tracy

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $59.95+ (available in three colors).
2
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey, because you truly comprehend how much they (and you!) love a combination of sweet and spicy. Drizzle it on pizza, ice cream, waffles, wings, cheeseboards, and even in cocktails to create something un-bee-lievably delicious.
Amazon
Promising review: "I tend to shy away from spicy foods, but I couldn’t resist the opportunity to try a new condiment to liven up snacks and recipes with. I was afraid the spice would be overpowering, but it’s actually quite mellow and smooth; just the right touch of heat. So far, I’ve enjoyed this on fruit salad (banana/strawberry/blueberry) with cottage cheese and drizzled on the original Chick-fil-A sandwich....so delicious!" —Tiger Paws

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3
Or a Sriracha keychain — a gift that'll bring the heat for any food masochist. They'll never eat another boring meal with the help of this lil' guy.
amazon.com
It comes with two keychains — one 1-ounce keychain and one 1.7-ounce keychain — and a nine-ounce bottle of Sriracha. You can also buy just the keychains if you have Sriracha at home.

Promising review: "This is the second time I've bought this item. I owned one and kept it on my keychain for a very long time. It's helped me out on hikes, family reunions, Thanksgiving dinners, job interviews. It's amazing how many times bland foods need a good kick in the rooster. Just be careful when getting in and out of your car. I got out and shut the door and my keys were not fully inserted into my pocket. The good old hot roost in my pants wasn't fully in, you see. It gets caught and smashed and bright red liquid splattered all over the side of my car. But other than car doors, this thing won't break or leak on you." —Suspense

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
4
A skin spatula for your beauty-obsessed friend who wants to see what's clogging their pores. This device uses high frequency vibrations to help remove blackheads and de-gunk pores, which can also help skincare absorb better.
amazon.com
Promising review: "I never write reviews but I could not pass this one up. I have been fighting with my skin for years! After my last pregnancy, I started developing cystic acne; my skin was congested with oil, whiteheads, blackheads, you name it. All those years of desperately doing my own extractions, trying every mask, cleanser, device, my skin was left scarred and discolored. I hated the texture of my skin. I impulsively bought this and tried it the day it was delivered. I was amazed at how well it extracted all the gunk I could and couldn't see lurking under my skin. I use it every night to cleanse, then apply my serum and moisturizer. I took the first set of photos on 5/27 and still didn't love how my skin looked under makeup. I could tell it was doing something though so I stuck with it. Three days later, I woke up in shock! Took the second set of photos wearing the same makeup (but needed much less). I am finally happy with the way my skin looks and posted a selfie without a filter for the first time since I can remember! Just try it! (All photos were taken in natural light. Must've gotten some cloud cover in the last one. No filters on ANY of them! I'm still in shock!)" —Marlena H.

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two colors).
5
A Jeopardy 2022 daily calendar (RIP Alex Trebek) if you want to test your trivia-loving giftee's knowledge (and yours too!). Alex, what is "the best gift ever?"
Amazon
Each question has a different wager so you can track your winnings for the year.

Promising review: "The Jeopardy calendar is a family favorite. We've played our own form of the famous TV show for about 10 using the calendars answers/questions. They are perfect for our whole family." —Ms Western Virginia

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon’s full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $14.39.
6
A cruelty-free lengthening mascara for the friend who's tried just about every mascara but hasn't found one that won't flake, fade, or streak. Spoiler: this is the one!
amazon.com
Promising review: "Love this mascara! I’ve used the 'best of the best' designer, super hyped, ultra popular mascara available and NOTHING compares to this stuff! I don’t even bother using a lash curler anymore! I buy two at a time so I always have a spare (yes, it’s that good!!). I highly recommend this particular mascara...it goes on effortlessly, it lasts pretty much all day, and the price — I feel like I’m almost stealing it! I’d give it 10 stars if I could!!!" —chulaboola

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
7
A dip powder kit so they can perfect their at-home manicure and save money in the long run. The powder dries in just 30 seconds, and reviewers say the color stays chip free for weeks — which is great but also a bummer because it's so easy to use that they're gonna wish they could do it all over again.
amazon.com
Promising review: "With COVID-19 shutting everything down, I wanted to find something I could do from home to keep my dip nails looking good! This kit is amazing. You get six colors and all of the necessary polishes/activators. The top coat dries in under a minute, no kidding." —Mary Jenkins

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two color combinations).
8
A pair of ankle socks, because all the book lover in your life wants for the holidays is a few blissful uninterrupted hours to read.
amazon.com
Promising review: "Love to wear them as they are comfortable and allow me to read in silence. When my husband tries to interrupt my reading, I hold up my shhh foot and he knows to leave me be. Love them! LOL." —Dee Smith

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get them from Amazon for $9.99.
9
Hand Lettering 101 if your friend's skilled at penmanship. Also, Meghan Markle did calligraphy before she met Prince Harry, and I'm not saying that this book will help them marry their own prince, but I'm also not saying that that is outside the realm of possibility.
amazon.com
Promising review: "Not only is this introductory book beautifully put together, but the author also helps you to build your own beautiful style! She provides easy-to-follow guides and plenty of room to practice. Overall, she provides the tools a new hand lettering artist needs in their toolbox and references for different alphabet styles that I continuously look at to practice lettering. I’ve been practicing lettering for awhile and have picked up a couple books here and there to practice with, but this book really took my hand lettering to the next level physically and with confidence. I also really appreciate that the author used good quality paper to practice on, as I’ve used other books with poor quality paper that has ruined some of my pens. Definitely recommend this to any and especially new hand letterers!" —Melissa

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $16.43.
10
A dual-zone comforter for help keeping the peace in the literal and figurative marital bed. You've been together long enough yet you're still fighting over someone hogging the blankets or turning on the AC overnight even though it's 40 degrees outside? Rookie move!
Amazon
Promising review: "This comforter is what we’ve always needed. My husband and I are always tangled in blankets because I need more but yet they always end up on his side. This comforter provides an all-in-one solution that keeps me warm and him cool and our bedroom looking calm and zen." —Hannah

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon’s full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
11
A pack of PS4 controller thumbsticks so their game is never ruined by a misclick or slippery, sweaty thumbs.
amazon.com
Promising review: "OMG! I've never thought these thumbsticks would have such an impression on my gameplay. I play a lot of Rainbow Six Siege and I have increased my sensitivity ten fold. Went from playing with a 20 sensitivity to a 80. The thumbsticks make it super easy to aim and kill people with headshots really fast!! Thanks KontrolFreeks! I'll have to buy another pair soon with a different color." —CM

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get them from Amazon for $16.99 (available for other console controllers and in other styles).
12
A 1,000-piece murder mystery puzzle that'll keep the whole family occupied for hours. And it's basically two gifts in one! Once you put together the puzzle, read the included booklet and try and figure out whodunnit.
Amazon
My parents bought one of these puzzles at the beginning of quarantine and sent me one. I forgot how enjoyable puzzles are, y'all! Space is limited in my small apartment so I actually put it together on my living room floor. (Honestly, a puzzle mat would have been great because we basically had to avoid the corner of the room where the puzzle was.) It was nice to take a short break during work and piece together the puzzle bit by bit. My partner and I also enjoyed having a shared activity since we usually go do our own thing after dinner; this was a nice way to bond even though we spend basically 24/7 together.

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $16.98
13
A handy puzzle board if they're big on puzzles but small on space. It comes with a removable assembly board that can hold a 1,000-piece puzzle, and the case itself has five sorting trays and two handles for easy carrying.
amazon.com
Promising review: "Love this product! Gone are the days of not being able to use my dining room table because it is covered with a puzzle. I love the sorting tray. The puzzle board is easy to work on. When I am finished working on my puzzle for the day, I place the puzzle board on top of the sorting tray and snap the lid shut. I no longer am concerned that our small grandchildren will mess up the puzzle. It easily stores under our bed or vertically beside the dresser!" —L. Rohrer

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $57.68.
14
A Chi automatic curling iron to give you perfect curls in mere minutes. All you do is insert your hair into the chamber and the curler will automatically wrap it around the heated rod. Then, just wait until it beeps to let you know that the curl has set. The best part: the barrel protects your fingers from getting burned.
amazon.com
Promising review: "Love it!! I have fine-textured hair — very straight hair. I have trouble not only curling it but keeping it curled. For example the other day I left rollers in my hair for 45 minutes and got a minor wave that fell out in 10 minutes. This tool is easy and fast to use, adds shine, and the curl stays." —Alexandria

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon’s full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $71.99+ (available in six colors).
15
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a fast-paced card-slapping game so they can destroy their family and friends at the next game night.
Amazon
Promising review: "Bought this by accident because I thought these were baby flash cards. Saw these were actually a card game and tried it with my husband and fell in love with this game. It's fun and competitive :D" —Synthian

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
16
A National Geographic geode kit that'll make for a ~smashing~ gift. Now hand me those goggles, please!
amazon.com
It comes with 10 geodes of varying sizes as well as goggles and a display stand.

Promising review: "My 9-year-old niece gets these every year for Christmas. It is a new gift every time! She loves to put on safety glasses and swing that hammer! The geodes are always beautiful. She also loves the element of surprise! This is a wonderful gift that will engage even kids that are not into the sciences. Every year she takes pieces in to share with her class. She also loves to give pieces away as little gifts or mementos. Nat Geo never disappoints!" —Kristin D.

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
17
An immersive Oculus Quest 2 if they've been itching to give virtual reality a try. It'll take gaming, exercising, and even just movie watching to a whole new level.
Oculus
Promising review: "There will always be VR 'enthusiasts' with boatloads of money that brag about their bleeding-edge VR headsets (like the Valve Index, which is over three times more expensive than this headset, AND requires a gaming-quality PC to boot). But, in terms of value, there is absolutely nothing better on the market than this headset. Even the previous 64-GB iteration (for the same price) was still great value, so this updated version (which also addresses the facial irritations caused by the old face pads) is a no-brainer. If you have even a HINT of curiosity about getting into the VR world, this is THE headset to get! You won't be disappointed!" —Jennifer

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon’s full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $299+ (available in two storage sizes).
18
A Drinking Animals Coloring Book or a Jason Momoa coloring book to take the edge off — with coloring, a cocktail recipe, and fantasies of Aquaman.
amazon.com
Promising review (for the animals book): "I've taken up some silly hobbies while in quarantine. Coloring has been one of them. I love each picture these are so cute and fun. I didn't realize that there were actual ingredients in the book so that was an added surprise. I like the book. It's a two-in-one." —Taylor Rutledge

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get them from Amazon: the Drinking Animals Coloring Book for and Jason Momoa: A Coloring Book of Fantasies With an Epic Dreamboat for $8.80.
19
A pore-tightening, skin-lifting face mask for making their self-care time a little terrifying because 1. it'll make them look like a zombie when it sits on their face and 2. it's so darn effective.
amazon.com
Promising review: "I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was given. Rosacea, bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My skin tone was blotchy and my pores were friggin huge and getting bigger. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on every day for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!! I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30!" —Amazon Customer

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $30.50.
20
A Revlon hot air brush so they can go from wet, tangled, frizzy hair to a sleek and shiny blowout in minutes.
amazon.com
The brush has special vents that allow air to flow so hair dries faster. Plus, it's quicker than using a dryer and then a flat iron or curling iron, which equals less heat damage.

Promising review: "This product did what it said it would and more. It is easy to use, and it has saved me time getting ready in the morning. My hair is so shiny and full of volume. It feels very healthy. Even the ends of my hair look good. I have even been able to use it to extend days between washes. Very impressed." —Sara Kovach

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $34.88+ (available in six colors and two sizes).

If they've tried barrel-shaped hot air brushes before without success and have tighter curls or coils, you may want to buy them the paddle brush version, which reviewers with 3A–4C hair swear by.
21
A mini Pusheen cross-stitch kit because chonky cats and ridiculously adorable embroidery is their core aesthetic.
amazon.com
It comes with a 32-page book of instructions and patterns, two pieces of cloth, an embroidery hoop, two needles, and four skeins of thread.

Promising review: "This is a great little kit. It totally got me back into cross-stitching! I seriously hadn't done it in years! The squares are a little small, but I got used to it as I went along. It comes with everything you need to do three cute Pusheen cross-stitches. I hope they make more cross-stitch kits in the future. All you need is a little bit of time and fortitude, and you can have three super cute Pusheens!" —Kristin Bell

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
22
A set of cute pens that'll make them smile and think of you as they sit at their desk and hate their job.
Amazon
Promising review: "These pens write really well, are superfine, and pretty adorable. I didn't think I would like them so much and was worried they would smear really bad (I'm left-handed), but they don't. The caps stay on nice and tight and is easy to stick on the end of the pen while you're using it and won't fall off. My only recommendation would be to go EASY on the pens until you find the right grip and pressure for writing. The metal tips are very fine, so you want to be careful when writing as you can put indentation on your paper, or might even bend the tip. Now I just have to make sure people don't steal them from my desk..." —Laurabear

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get a six-pack from Amazon for $7.99.
23
A miniature baking set if they love all things mini and want to relive all the fun they had as a kid with their Easy-Bake oven.
amazon.com
The set comes with a storage tin, rolling pin, wee knife, pizza/dough cutter, mixing spoon, three wee spoons, mixing bowl, pizza/pie pan, pie server, sheet pan, silicone cake and cupcake molds, two silicone finger mitts, and 48-page recipe book. The recipe book comes with explanations on how the food chemistry works so it's great for newbie food scientists.

Promising review: "I gave this to my sister for Christmas and she immediately used it to make mini treats with the kids. They LOVE it! I just kept getting texts and pictures from them about how functional and FUN it is." —Leslie Palmer

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon’s full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
24
A 5-in-1 wine stopper to instantly elevate the $7 bottle of wine you're also gifting them. It doubles (triples? quadruples?) as an aerator, stopper, pourer, filter, and re-corker.
Amazon
Promising review: "I wouldn't consider myself a wine connoisseur by any means, but I typically have a bottle or so float through my house each week. This wine corker takes the hassle out of pulling the original cork out, it is easy to clean, it makes the wine taste better! It would make a GREAT cheap gift for a wine drinker. At the moment, I only have the one, but I'm planning to grab a few more to keep on hand." —JasonKim Lebeda

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $11.29.
25
A relatable screaming goat who sits on a tree stump and shrieks whenever you touch it (honestly, same) for anyone whose eternal mood is just that.
amazon.com
Promising review: "I spend about 90% of my day silently screaming at the computer because, well, welcome to customer service. Since this little goat arrived, I no longer look like I am practicing for my appearance on Jerry Springer. I just push the little goat. He screams (but not in a disruptive way). I smile. I am no longer annoyed. I survived peak season because of this goat. I owe my sanity to you, screaming goat." —Gab&Amanda

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $7.71.
26
A dog DNA kit so they can learn exactly what kind of dog your beloved rescue mutt is.
Amazon
Promising review: "I was searching for reasonably priced DNA tests for my dog, and while this is on the expensive side, it was WELL worth the money. I have a rescue dog who I thought was a shepherd mix. She is actually a purebred German shepherd, and as most people know, GSDs are very prone to a lot of health conditions. If I had chosen a different DNA test, I would have spent hundreds of dollars getting her tested for different health conditions common to GSD. With Embark, I didn't have to pay extra. And she came back as clear for all the genetic diseases they test for. They have even helped me figure out some things about her from the surveys and questionnaires they have available. I recommend this test to everyone who is looking for a DNA test." —Jessica Allenbaugh

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $134.
27
A no-frills five-year one-line-a-day journal because it'll take them a few minutes each day to complete and give them years of happy memories and forgotten moments to flip through.
Amazon
Promising review: "I love this journal! It gives me so much pleasure to remember small details and tiny events that I would otherwise forget over time. Every day happily jogs my memory and I feel like overall, I remember many more events from my past because I have a yearly reminder that something happened. The plastic coating on the cover crinkled and lifted in some spots. It's not beautiful after five years, but it will certainly be treasured forever." —rkennedy

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $12.16.
28
A primer that'll transform their already beautiful face into a smooth, even canvas for makeup. It's made with green tea extract and collagen to protect and moisturize the skin.
Amazon
Promising review: "I saw this primer in a BuzzFeed article and then read the reviews here before I decided to try it. I’m so glad I did! I don’t think I’ll be buying another kind of primer for a while now. My face was so soft the whole day (which I didn’t even know that was a thing that primer could do lol) and it actually held my face makeup on all day. I usually use Benefit Porefessional and while I liked it better than other primers, I never thought it was as great as it was hyped up to be. This primer kept my makeup on longer than Porefessional and made sure that my face makeup looked even throughout the day as well. Can’t recommend it enough!" —Clara Byers

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $15.50.
29
A box of flavor-tripping tablets if they're into totally transforming their taste buds. Lemons that taste as sweet as lemonade? Hot sauce that tastes like hot donut glaze? What even is food?
Amazon
Promising review: "Actually pretty damn trippy! Once you let the pill dissolve in your mouth and you spread it around, your taste buds are in for a ride. I gave it to my coworkers and they were all tripped out. I ate lemon and a lime like it was an apple, so sweet I imagine like the fruits from the garden of Eden. Seltzer water has a taste, foods taste better. It's just a trip. Lasts about 30 to 45 minutes. It does take like five minutes for the pill to dissolve. Make sure to move it around as if you are coating you mouth which is essentially what you are doing." —Shadowborg

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
30
A set of hair clips and barettes that'll elevate their hair dos and make a boring old pony look fancy schmancy.
Amazon
Promising review: "OMGOSH I absolutely love these!!! They are worth the money. They would work for thin or thick hair. They stay in your hair no matter what you're doing. So many different ones to choose from. They are all the cutest, so it’s hard to choose. I’m buying these for Christmas gifts!!" —lance stricklin

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $13.95.
Gifts For Dolly Parton Fans
shoppingGift Guidesholiday gifts