13 Of The Best Last-Minute Halloween Costumes To Get On Amazon

We found ready-to-wear trending costumes and others you can DIY into something unique.

Last-minute Halloween costumes, no glue or scissors required.
Halloween is a week away, so if you don’t have a costume yet, you should probably start looking. The good news is that you can probably find one on Amazon, regardless of whether you’re looking for a DIY element or want something that’s ready to wear.

We found plenty of “Toy Story” costumes — a top search for this year, according to Pinterest — that have accessories and don’t need any work, plus a few cozy costume sweaters and onesies that just need a little makeup or face paint to make a full look.

We’ve rounded up 13 cool Halloween costumes that you can find on Amazon. (And don’t forget: You can DIY an alien costume on Amazon for under $30, and there are plenty of costumes you can easily pull off if you already have a beard or wear glasses.)

Take a look below:

1
Soap Loofah Bubbles Adult Costume Set
Amazon
Find it for $48 on Amazon.
2
Disguise Toy Story Men's Woody Deluxe Adult
Amazon
Find it for $45 on Amazon.
3
Leg Avenue Women's 3 Piece Dragon Ninja Costume
Amazon
Find it for $40 on Amazon.
4
Rasta Imposta Bob Ross Kit & Painted Canvas Couples Costume
Amazon
Find it for $40 on Amazon.
5
Rubie's Adult Official Jurassic World Inflatable Dinosaur Costume
Amazon
Find it for $44 on Amazon.
6
Just Love Adult Onesie Pajamas
Amazon
Find it for $50 on Amazon.
7
Leg Avenue Women's Gothic Red Riding Hood Costume
Amazon
Find it for $33 on Amazon.
8
FunWorld Peanut Butter And Jelly Set
Amazon
Find it for $60 on Amazon
9
Rubie's Men's Plus Size Dark Knight Rises, Deluxe Adult Muscle Chest Batman Costume
Amazon
Find it for $42 on Amazon.
10
Leg Avenue Women's Hooded Cozy Fawn Halloween Costume
Amazon
Find it for $49 on Amazon.
11
Disney Disguise Toy Story Men's Buzz Lightyear Deluxe Adult
Amazon
Find it for $52 on Amazon.
12
Disguise Women's Disney Pixar Toy Story and Beyond Jessie Costume
Amazon
Find it for $23 on Amazon.
13
66 Inch Long Creature Wig
Amazon
Find it for $53 on Amazon.
