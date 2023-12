A budget-friendly weekend bag that comes in a ton of colors

: 4.6 out of 5 starsOften compared to the Béis Weekender bag this highly-rated travel tote comes in a ton of colors and patterns and retails for less than half of the price of the brand-name one. It has a smartly designed zippered bottom compartment, trolley strap, interior laptop pocket and separate interior pockets to keep everything organized. But unlike the Béis bag, this option also has a USB port to connect to an external travel battery and two slip-in side pockets for your water bottle and umbrella and comes with an extra little pouch for makeup or medicine. Reviewers note it's a soft and pretty collapsable bag , making it a great option to take to the gym or on your morning commute.