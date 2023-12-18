You made your list, checked it twice and realized you forgot to get a present for your sister, dad and favorite aunt. Listen, we’ve been there, which is why our gift to you this season is rounding up our favorite highly-rated, top-selling gifts that are all available on Amazon Prime and slated to get to your home by Christmas.

Everything included has at least a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating on Amazon, though many have ratings closer to 4.8. They’re universal crowd-pleasing presents that don’t require knowing someone’s shirt size or favorite color to nail gift-giving — think portable wireless speakers, cozy throw blankets, good looking spice kits and body lotion that smells like ice cream on the beach.

We threw in a little something for everybody, making this a helpful gift guide for both people you’re close to and for those you don’t know as well but are nonetheless expected to exchange presents with. As we like to say, when in doubt, get something high-quality and highly rated that will get to you in record time.