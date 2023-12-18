If You're Shopping Last-Minute, These Amazon Holiday Gifts Will Get To You Fast

You made your list, checked it twice and realized you forgot to get a present for someone important. Don't fret!
Amazon
You made your list, checked it twice and realized you forgot to get a present for your sister, dad and favorite aunt. Listen, we’ve been there, which is why our gift to you this season is rounding up our favorite highly-rated, top-selling gifts that are all available on Amazon Prime and slated to get to your home by Christmas.

Everything included has at least a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating on Amazon, though many have ratings closer to 4.8. They’re universal crowd-pleasing presents that don’t require knowing someone’s shirt size or favorite color to nail gift-giving — think portable wireless speakers, cozy throw blankets, good looking spice kits and body lotion that smells like ice cream on the beach.

We threw in a little something for everybody, making this a helpful gift guide for both people you’re close to and for those you don’t know as well but are nonetheless expected to exchange presents with. As we like to say, when in doubt, get something high-quality and highly rated that will get to you in record time.

1
Amazon
A JBL mini speaker with a clip
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

A small speaker that packs a punch, the JBL Clip 4 is a longtime HuffPost fave. It has a user-friendly clip so they can attach it to a bag or chair. It also comes in both bright and neutral colors, has 10 hours of battery life per charge and uses Bluetooth to connect to any phone or device.
$49 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A trio of iPhone chargers
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Never worry about them finding a charger or a wall block again with this set of three USB-C wall charging blocks and three 6-foot lightning cords. In addition to the white color pictured here, the brand offers charging blocks in a variety of color combinations. These make for an excellent stocking stuffer that will probably go to better use than a tube of travel toothpaste.
$13.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A digital photo frame
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Looking for a universal sentimental gift? Grab your loved one on a digital photo frame. Wellness editor Lindsay Holmes calls it "by far been the most successful gift I have ever given," noting how nice it is for keeping long-distance friends and family feeling connected. This model even allows others to send new photos from their phones to the frame from far away.
$149 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A budget-friendly weekend bag that comes in a ton of colors
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Often compared to the Béis Weekender bag, this highly-rated travel tote comes in a ton of colors and patterns and retails for less than half of the price of the brand-name one. It has a smartly designed zippered bottom compartment, trolley strap, interior laptop pocket and separate interior pockets to keep everything organized. But unlike the Béis bag, this option also has a USB port to connect to an external travel battery and two slip-in side pockets for your water bottle and umbrella and comes with an extra little pouch for makeup or medicine. Reviewers note it's a soft and pretty collapsable bag, making it a great option to take to the gym or on your morning commute.
$36.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A 24-ounce Owala FreeSip water bottle
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Per senior editor Janie Campbell, the cupholder-fitting 24-ounce Owala FreeSip is the water bottle — she called it "absolutely perfect" and something she can't be without. "Thanks to the unique spout design, you can both sip from the included straw and/or swig from the bottle without making adjustments or changing lids. And once you close the lid with its satisfying snapping sound, it is truly leakproof," she said. "One more lovable thing? The weirdly intriguing color combinations." Grab one for everyone you love.
$32.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
An "adult baby blanket" in many colors
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

We love all "adult baby blankets" here at HuffPost, but these airy, cotton gauze throws from Emme really take the cake. Reviewers say they’re incredibly lightweight and soft and promise to provide comfort without making anyone feel overheated. Grab a few for everyone you love, and be sure to get yourself one, too.
$27.98 at Amazon (regularly $34.89)
7
Amazon
A super soft blanket that reviewers say feels like Barefoot Dreams
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

What can we say? We love gifting people cozy throw blankets. You can never have too many and having different mismatched ones is part of the look. Many reviewers say this dreamy plush blanket is nearly identical to the Barefoot Dreams one for less than half the price. It's incredibly warm, snuggly and machine-washable. This is one of those perfect universal presents that anyone would be glad to have, from your grandma to your best friend's daughter.
$43.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A Jackery Explorer 240 portable power station
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

For nature lovers, campers or anyone who likes to be prepared. a portable power station is a great gift. This popular entry-level model weighs a mere 6.6 pounds and boasts 110 volts, 200 watts, and a 240Wh lithium-ion battery pack. Outputs include one pure sine wave AC outlet, two USB-A ports and one 12V DC car port. It can be charged via a wall outlet or with solar panels that the company sells separately. Grab one for your outdoorsy sister or your dad who hates power outages.
$219.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Londontown’s Kur illuminating nail concealer
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

When we learned about Londontown’s Kur illuminating nail concealer, we couldn't wait to tell everyone we knew. It's a buildable formula that makes your nails look more even in color (it hides discoloration) and texture. Gift it to your bestie who's always getting her nails done or who is recovering from gels and acrylics and trying to strengthen her natural nails.
$20 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum cream
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

This TikTok famous, cult-favorite tightening cream makes for a great, indulgent stocking stuffer. As HuffPost wellness editor Lindsay Holmes said, the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum cream is a "[r]ich, thick lotion [that's] incredibly moisturizing without being sticky." The best part, though, is its beach-y scent infused with pistachio, vanilla, coconut and salted caramel.
$22+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
An enameled cast iron Dutch oven
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

With a 4.7-star rating from close to 40,000 global reviews, this Amazon Basics Dutch oven is a beloved tool with receipts to back up the hype. The pot comes in a selection of 11 fun colors, including neutrals like white and navy blue, that will bring a little zest to the kitchen and look amazing on a stove. It gives consistent heat distribution, ensuring everything is cooked evenly and deliciously. It also has handles and a lid so it’s easy to grab, move around and store food in. At just under $60, it's a great option for young chefs or anyone who's stocking their first kitchen.
$58 at Amazon
12
Amazon
An outdoor hammock
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Let your loved on recline in the sunshine with this easy-to-install portable outdoor hammock. This model only weighs 24 ounces and comes with all the tools they'll need to hang it.
$29.99+ at Amazon
13
Amazon
A larger-format Polaroid with film
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Polaroids are back, and this set gives you an adorable retro-looking camera and some film. Enjoy instant-print photos in the classic square shape and connect the camera to the app for modern editing.
$138.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A set of Spicewalla spices
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Started by James Beard award-winning chef Meherwan Irani, Spicewalla makes a selection of amazing spices and spice sets in gorgeous, eye-catching packaging. This 10-piece collection is named Kitchen Essentials and comes with versatile everyday spices like garlic and onion powder, paprika, crushed red pepper and oregano. It's the perfect gift for home chefs, newlyweds or anyone who likes good-tasting things.
$59.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A Cosori electric gooseneck kettle
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Truly a treat for anyone who likes coffee, tea, hot cocoa or Ramen instant noodles, this Cosori electric kettle gives extra control in pouring and has pre-set temperatures for different drinks. It's a quick-heating kettle that can boil water in as little as one minute, so it's also perfect for making a quick single cup on the go. Plus, it will hold the water temperature for up to an hour.
$59.48 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A Revlon One-Step dryer brush
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

For your bestie who hates doing their hair or sister who's always in a rush, you'll want to grab them this beloved Revlon styling brush that's a blow dryer and a styling tool all in one. With over 33,000 five-star reviews, three heat/speed settings and a unique oval shape, it promises to reduce frizz by 30% (and consequently make mornings 100% less stressful).
$48.88 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A small Solo Stove Mesa portable fire pit
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

City dwellers or anyone with little yard space will love this portable tabletop mini fire pit. It's about the size of a gallon of milk and runs on wood or pellets. Best of all, it's made with a 360-degree airflow system on the bottom that lets them get all the ambiance of a fire without irritating smoke in their eyes.
$69.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A produce chopper
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

I almost thought this TikTok viral veggie chopper was a smidge too practical to be a fun present until my mother asked for it for Christmas last week. If you have a loved one who's into meal prepping or you know your dad loves salads and hates prepping produce, they'll be delighted to open this genious instant chopper that can dice, ribbon and spiralize veggies quickly. They'll save time on chopping and end up with perfectly cut produce for quick and easy dinners.
$29.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A pack of Apple AirTags
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Keep track of all your valuables with a set of Apple AirTags. They connect with Apple's Find My app, and can even be programmed to play a sound to help you find missing wallets or keys in an instant. They're completely encrypted and will anonymously use a network of Apple devices to ping you from afar. Great for keeping in your suitcase, on your bicycle, in your work bag or anything else you don't want to lose, they're water- and dust-resistant and pair with your Apple ID, so you can give each tag a name and assigned location.
$79.98 at Amazon

