You might have already found a few items for the “Schitt’s Creek” fan in your life or know exactly what to gift your older parents, but what about everyone else on your list?

Maybe you’re hoping to splurge on someone special this year. It might be worth considering this colorful cookware set or a fancy satin pillowcase and sleeping mask. For shoppers on a budget, there are plenty of stocking stuffers under $20 worth adding to your cart. A gift card to their favorite brand is always a great option, too.

But if you’re looking for a last minute gift that doesn’t feel like an afterthought, we found unique last minute holiday gifts under $30 or less, ranging from a cold brew maker to a DIY herb garden.

Take a look below: