These affordable last-minute gifts don't feel like an afterthought.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

The holidays are quickly approaching, which means those Christmas shipping deadlines are creeping up on us.

You might have already found a few items for the “Schitt’s Creek” fan in your life or know exactly what to gift your older parents, but what about everyone else on your list?

Maybe you’re hoping to splurge on someone special this year. It might be worth considering this colorful cookware set or a fancy satin pillowcase and sleeping mask. For shoppers on a budget, there are plenty of stocking stuffers under $20 worth adding to your cart. A gift card to their favorite brand is always a great option, too.

But if you’re looking for a last minute gift that doesn’t feel like an afterthought, we found unique last minute holiday gifts under $30 or less, ranging from a cold brew maker to a DIY herb garden.

Take a look below:

1
A cold brew maker
Amazon
Find this Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker for $30 on Amazon.
2
An at home herb kit for cooking and cocktails
Amazon
Find this Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit for $30 on Amazon.
3
An all-in-one charging stand
Amazon
Find this Deszon Wireless Charging Stand for $30 on Amazon.
4
A cozy blanket for winter
Amazon
Find this Grey Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket for $27 on Amazon.
5
A bluetooth speaker
Amazon
Find this JBL GO2 Waterproof Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $30 on Amazon.
6
A backpack with room for all of your gadgets
Amazon
Find this Modoker Vintage Laptop Backpack for $26 on Amazon.
7
Barack Obama's new book
Amazon
Find this A Promised Land for $18 on Amazon.
8
A DIY letter sign
Amazon
Find this LED Marquee Lightbox for $30 on Amazon.
9
A toiletry kit for weekend getaways
Amazon
Find this Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag for $15 on Amazon.
10
A tool for the handy person on your list
Amazon
Find this Universal Socket Tools for $24 on Amazon.
