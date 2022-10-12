Your Home Will Look Straight Out Of A Magazine After Snagging These 51 Last-Minute Fall Prime Day Deals

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
Advertisement
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
20% off a high pressure rainfall shower head
2
Amazon
Up to 26% off an iridescent table, a true unicorn of furniture
3
33% off a retro toaster so dang darling you just might wanna decorate your entire kitchen around it
Advertisement
4
Amazon
53% off an 8-foot by 10-foot area rug that's super versatile
5
56% off a leather accent chair for turning an awkward, empty corner of your home into a reading nook
6
Amazon
Up to 52% off a muslin blanket that'll be the best movie companion this season
Advertisement
7
Up to 41% off a Baroque mirror that looks like something you'd find at a Parisian antique fair
8
33% off metallic-gold leopard-print peel-and-stick wallpaper
9
Amazon
26% off a ceramic essential oil diffuser
Advertisement
10
32% off an Echo Show 15 smart display
11
Amazon
22% off a set of three terracotta pots that have drainage holes and saucers
12
Up to 44% off of a roll of smart LED strip lights
Advertisement
13
Up to 42% off, plus an extra $15-$20 off, a linear pendant light
14
38% off a SodaStream sparkling water bundle
15
78% off a drool-worthy animal print rug to give any room a wild touch
Advertisement
16
36% off a cloud mirror
17
28% off, plus an extra 5% off, a gorgeous Moroccan-style amber glass lantern
18
Amazon
Up to 50% off a set of six food art prints that'll completely revamp a room
Advertisement
19
23% off a handcrafted watch stand made with a marble base and Italian leather
20
44% off a sleek LED alarm clock designed with a mirror face
21
Amazon
Up to 20% off a daisy panel curtain to add some texture to your rental's walls
Advertisement
22
Up to 40% off a quilted chenille floor pillow
23
Amazon
29% off a mossy garland light
24
Amazon
20% off a full length mirror
Advertisement
25
29% off a digital smart toaster
26
Up to 56% off "floating" kitchen knives
27
33% off a teak bath caddy
Advertisement
28
Amazon
29% off a Tushy bidet attachment designed with ease in mind
29
Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed
28% off an elegant switch plate cover for sprucing up your space
30
Amazon
40% off a cozy pillow cover with an autumnal scene
Advertisement
31
Amazon
Up to 30% off a bust statuette with a modern element
32
Amazon
30% off blackout curtains that'll make sleeping in SO much easier
33
Amazon
20% off hand carved hanging fish (four altogether) sure to delight fisherfolk at heart
Advertisement
34
20% off an unreasonably lovely cat tree for pet parents
35
And 20% off a cat scratcher you can easily tuck away
36
Amazon
20% off an extra-large blanket so big, you may actually get lost in it
Advertisement
37
Up to 29% off a hand tufted rug
38
Amazon
Up to 36% off an abstract vase that's gonna look soo good, even sans plants
39
Amazon
20% off a pair of sherpa pillow covers
Advertisement
40
18% off a bamboo lantern with a woven pattern that's sure to add a warm touch
41
Up to 41% off a surprisingly sexy ceiling fan
42
Amazon
30% off a decorative wood chain
Advertisement
43
Up to 43% off a crystal chandelier for gaudy goths
44
Amazon
54% off a self-adhesive paper towel roll holder
45
Amazon
$50 off an Audio Technica automatic turntable
Advertisement
46
43% off a pet mop and vacuum robot so you can have your own lil' personal butler
47
Amazon
20% off a cheesecloth table runner
48
Amazon
23% off mushroom disco balls
Advertisement
49
35% off an iridescent mini shelf with six different levels
50
55% off a rolling bar cart to get your living room setup on a roll in an instant
51
Amazon
And 30% off a gold balloon animal sculpture that'll look doggone delightful in your home
Advertisement