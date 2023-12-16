10 Delightful Kids Gifts From Walmart That You Can Still Get By Christmas

On an excitement scale of 0 to 10, kids during the holidays are at an 11. If you celebrate Christmas, you know the anticipatory thrill of seeing presents pile up under the tree — and know just how impossible it is to sleep on Christmas Eve. The same goes for kids whose family celebrates Hanukkah or Kwanzaa: Prepare for the wrapping paper to be torn to shreds as soon as you hand over your gifts.
So the big question remains: What are you going to give? Whether you are looking for STEM toys to foster development and growth, something snuggly, a way to get creative, or simply occupy a kid’s mind for hours, Walmart has you covered offering literally hundreds of gifts for kids of all ages. Rounded up here are 15 of the best to consider — and luckily, you can still get them in time for Christmas.
HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.