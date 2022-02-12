26 Small Valentine's Day Gift For Kids You Still Have Time To Get

Popular items from this list
"The Book with No Pictures" by "The Office" star B.J. Novak
The book is recommended for ages 5–8. Promising review:
"Our 4-year-old is always pestering us to 'let me see the pictures' of her books every night, making storytime drag on forever, so I thought this would be great to chill her out at bedtime. NOT! She laughs so hard she gets the hiccups and has tears rolling down her face by the time we're two-thirds through the book!
What a perfect idea!" — Straight Outta the Suburbs
Get it from Amazon for $10.74.
A Baby Yoda night light
I am admittedly obsessed with The Child and can't get enough of him -- and that includes letting him reign over my bathroom at night in the form of the night light.Promising review:
"So cute and I love that it turns on when it senses it is dark. Would also make a cute gift! Could be brighter, but it is perfect for what I was looking for and adds fun to my home." — Julie
Get it from Amazon for $7.48.
A screaming goat figurine
It will elicit endless laughter each time they click it and it shouts. It also comes with a teeny tiny book any goat-lover will appreciate.Promising review:
"This little piece of screaming plastic has created an excellent outlet for resolving frustrations in our home. Every time a conflict or struggle arises we push the little goat, get a gratifying screech, chuckle, and move on throughout our day.
No regrets on purchasing this. When you get one, get four or five because you're going to want to share with family and friends." — Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.48.
A pack of Lucky Fortune collectible bracelets
Promising review:
"This was my daughter’s favorite Christmas present.
This product is not advertised so it was a genuine surprise! The bracelets are well made and the cookies 'make a good backpack keychain' per my daughter. Santa brought her the take-out box with four additional cookies so it was a great pairing. I have since ordered the take-out box for a birthday gift and my other daughter has asked for bracelets for Valentine's! Definitely recommended for those kiddos who love surprise toys!" — TsetterlGet a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in packs of four, six, 36 and with a collector's case)
A set of Pokèmon Valentine's Day cards (and trading cards!)
You can fill one out from you to them, then show them how to address them to all of their pals.Get a set of 32 from Amazon for $19.94.
A mini Jenga kit that won't take up too much space
The box comes with 18 mini Jenga blocks.Promising review:
"Super cute! Bought this game to keep us entertained at restaurants while we wait for our food and it’s perfect! Happy with this purchase." — B.MGet it from Amazon for $4.99.
Silicone paw print joystick caps
Provide your little gamer with a little extra support.
Promising review:
"SO ADORABLE. The texture feels really nice to game with (especially if you get sweaty hands like me). I'm a tactile person and they're very soothing to touch. They're easy to pop on and they don't slip and rotate like some others I have used. Great purchase, I can't use joy cons without them now." — JulieGet two pairs of paw prints from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 12 colors).
A mini waving inflatable tube man
Promising review:
"I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the 9 volt battery my hands were trembling with what was going to happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man I knew I have a friend for life. Someone you can really count on cheering you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." — Robert Wurstner
Get it from Amazon for $6.79.
A capybara Pillow Pet inspired by Chispi from "Encanto"
Pillow Pets flatten out to turn into, well, a pillow!Promising review:
"It's very cute! I got it for myself and it looks exactly like the photo! 12/10." — Oli
Get it from Amazon for $34.99
A pen with a cap that looks like their favorite Harry Potter character's wand
A book of 642 tiny things to draw
Promising review:
"Bought this for my very artistic 13-year-old daughter. She's forever asking, 'What should I draw?' I crossed my fingers when I ordered this, as we've tried many other books to inspire her that didn't. When I gave it to her, I was expecting a lukewarm response. However, as she thumbed through the book, she started giggling and smiling and couldn't turn the pages fast enough. I even got a spontaneous hug. She ran to the door when her dad got home to show him the book. And I think that the 642 options may just keep her inspired for a few weeks! Any book that can charm a 13-year-old girl is a keeper in my book!" — Fascinated viewer
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
A dinosaur LEGO set
Promising review:
"We purchased this as a gift for a kid who loves dinosaurs, and it was a big hit. He really liked that you can build three different dinosaurs with the same blocks, and it's quickly become a favorite toy. Highly recommend." — BEP
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
A too-cute picture book about traveling candy characters
Warning: this may cause your sweet tooth to demand you feed it a treat immediately.Promising review:
"A delightful tale for early readers. Well illustrated. Looking forward to buying the next adventure of the Candy Friends!" — A. Schaja
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
A delectable heart-shaped cookie you can personalize with your kiddo's name
Funny Face Bakery cookies are as delicious as they are beautiful. Your tyke will love seeing their own name on a Valentine's Day cookie! Don't forget to treat yourself to one, too. Funny Face Bakery is a woman-owned small business that, obviously, sells amazing cookies.Get them from Funny Face Bakery: Emma's Heart for $19, Prudence's Heart for $18, and a bunch of other styles here.
A Haunted Mansion board game
Promising review:
"I’m a huge Disney Parks fan, and have been looking forward to the release of a proper Haunted Mansion board game, especially since it was designed by the same company that worked on Villainous
. I was initially worried the game would be too simple and not that re-playable, but I was wrong! While it’s still definitely simple, we played four games after opening the box and still wanted to play more!
The instructions are very easy to understand, and get you playing quickly. The games aren’t very long, so it’s easy to start another game. Because of how simple and easy to learn it is, it’s a great game to break out for a game night with new players, unlike how Villainous takes a few games in order to get a grasp on the rules." — Hayden Allred
Get it from Amazon for $22.16.
A classic Tamagotchi
There's also a super cool R2-D2 version
available!Promising review:
"My 11-year-old daughter came to me one day and asked me for a Tamagotchi for her upcoming birthday. I thought, 'Wow that sounds SO familiar!!' Sure enough, it was the same thing from when we were in high school — the little gigapet that needs constant care and beeps constantly. LOL! It’s a nice blast from the past!" — Amy W.C.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 37 styles).
A pack of Mini Brands mystery balls.
You've likely come across these while scrolling TikTok after your kiddos have (finally) gone to sleep. It's a super popular mystery box–style toy with five mystery compartments that open up to reveal mini replicas of your favorite brands (think Heinz ketchup, Bagel Bites, and more!) This toy is recommended for kids ages 3 and up.Promising review:
"My 8-year-old daughter has loved collecting Mini Brands and was really excited for Series 2!
She noted how one of the packages looked so real that they even had a word search on it. The detail is awesome and they are so fun to collect!
She really wants to get some rare ones so hopefully we’ll find them soon!" — Heidi M.
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.57 (also available in series 1 and series 3).
A purse pet complete with 25 sounds and reactions
It blinks, blows kisses and responds to questions. Your sassy mini-me will love showing off their chic new accessory to everyone they know.
Get it from Amazon for $16.59+ (available in three styles).
A four-pack of Bluey figures
Promising review:
"My almost 3-year-old is obsessed with Bluey, and I kinda am too! It's an adorable show, and actually humorous, so I don't mind him wanting to watch it all day every day. So when I saw these figures available I had to snatch them up for him! I gave them to him for Easter, and he hasn't put them down since!
HIGHLY RECOMMEND! Great quality, great price and fast shipping!" — Amanda Eboli
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $14.99.
A tortilla-shaped blanket
Promising review:
"I bought one for each of my two teen nieces. They LOVE them. Anytime they come over for the weekend, they have their huge soft tortilla blankets with them to snuggle up in while we watch movies. They are incredibly soft, even after washing. The colors are very accurate and did not fade after washing. There has been no pilling, loose strings, or loss of density in the fibers.
Which speaks volumes because these girls run around with them as capes and drag them all over the place with them. So they get washed frequently to say the least." — ShannonDaly
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in four sizes).
A mini waffle maker that makes heart-shaped waffles
Promising review:
"Adorable — if not particularly practical — waffle maker for someone who doesn't need to churn out a big breakfast spread in limited time. I got this as a gift for my 12-year-old daughter, who is becoming exceptionally interested in cooking and baking. The waffle maker is adorable, so we got major points for that; it's also very easy to use, with no bells and whistles — not even a power switch. The iron plates are very nonstick, and hopefully will stay that way. For a family of four, we found the most efficient way to make waffles for everyone was to make as many waffles as we could as quickly as we could — two minutes or so will give you a pale but cooked waffle. Once you've stacked up a decent number of waffles, load them up into the toaster oven and you'll have a nice tall stack of hot, crispy waffles all at once." — K. Lee
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in 20 styles).
A Disney Princess necklace activity set
BuzzFeed editor Chandni Reddy
had great things to say about this craft: "My preschooler is OBSESSED with making these necklaces and I love that it keeps her off the screen. She totes her creations around in the adorable carry case and enjoys making Mommy (and Daddy!) wear them."Promising review:
"Best Christmas gift ever! Highly recommended!!If you ask my daughter what her favorite thing she got for Christmas, she'd pick this necklace set!
And she got a brand-new super-nice 'Frozen 2' bike and matching helmet. But played with this all morning! The necklaces can easily undo and be redone many times. She redesigned and made them seriously all morning long! Which was so amazing! My husband and I were able to clean the house and cook Christmas lunch for family coming, uninterrupted. I was a little worried she wouldn’t like it much and beads would be everywhere and once she made them she would be done, but the way it’s made, she can easily pull the necklace apart and re-do it! Also the beads only go through on one side so it made it very easy for her without beads falling off and going all over." — Megan Williamson
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 16 styles).
A scratch paper art set
It will take you right back to your elementary school days but also provide a fun way to keep your kiddos entertained.
Promising review:
"Ahhh I love these so much, takes doodling to a whole new level! It's an anxiety relief like you wouldn't believe. Plus my kids also get a kick out of them. These are so worth it and I'm going to be keeping these stocked up!" — Katie Toomey
Get it from Amazon for $11.89.
A water bottle decorating kit
The kit comes with a BPA-free water bottle, seven sheets of rhinestone stickers and a carabiner to hang the bottle once it's complete.Promising review:
"I purchased this product as a gift for my 6-year-old granddaughter. She absolutely loved it!! She had so much fun decorating it with all the rhinestone gems. Afterward she used it the entire time we were there. And she said, 'It’s my favorite!!'
I will be purchasing it again for one of my friend's 6-year-old girl. I know that she will love it." — Janet B.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
A knit animal hat and scarf for any animal lover
It will be a great winter accessory that'll also double as a dress-up option during playtime. These cuddly accessories are recommended for ages 3–10.Promising review:
"My 3-year-old will not wear a hat, so I bought this hoping he would agree to wear it during our cold winter months. Not only did he agree to wear it, he won’t take it off! He loves it! It’s held up very well over the last year. Nice quality!" — K Blaylock
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in nine designs).
Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain for the Nintendo Switch
It is seriously fun and seems like a great way to expand kids' knowledge on a ton of topics and critical thinking while also giving them a chance to kick their parents' butts. It has an "E for everyone" rating, so the whole fam can play. The digital code will be delivered via email as soon as it's released. Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available as a physical copy or a digital code).