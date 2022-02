26 Small Valentine's Day Gift For Kids You Still Have Time To Get

A Disney Princess necklace activity set

BuzzFeed editor Chandni Reddy had great things to say about this craft: "My preschooler is OBSESSED with making these necklaces and I love that it keeps her off the screen. She totes her creations around in the adorable carry case and enjoys making Mommy (and Daddy!) wear them."And she got a brand-new super-nice 'Frozen 2' bike and matching helmet. But played with this all morning! The necklaces can easily undo and be redone many times. She redesigned and made them seriously all morning long! Which was so amazing! My husband and I were able to clean the house and cook Christmas lunch for family coming, uninterrupted. I was a little worried she wouldn’t like it much and beads would be everywhere and once she made them she would be done, but the way it’s made, she can easily pull the necklace apart and re-do it! Also the beads only go through on one side so it made it very easy for her without beads falling off and going all over." — Megan Williamson