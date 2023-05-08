If you just peeped the calendar and saw that Mother’s Day is closer than you realized, you may be scrambling to get a thoughtful-but-prompt last-minute gift. Something that says, “I love you so much and I’m so grateful for you,” and not “I bought this on Amazon yesterday.” Though, as we shall prove, both can be true.
To help you celebrate your mama, we rounded up the best last-minute Mother’s Day gifts that seem like a lot of forethought went into them. (It’s not quite lying, it’s stretching the truth.) And if she doesn’t know you bought it last minute and thinks you got it weeks ago in celebration of her day, well, your secret’s safe with us.
Everything on our list is either available via Amazon Prime — meaning it can ship pretty quickly — or is a digital item that you can gift instantaneously if you’re really running late.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.