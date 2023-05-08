ShoppingMother's DayGift Guides

15 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts That Look Like You Planned Ahead

These thoughtful gifts will help you cover your tracks.

Staff Writer

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LEGO-Bouquet-Building-Creative-Project/dp/B08HW1L75J?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6453a53fe4b0ff22e37883b4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Lego bouquet" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6453a53fe4b0ff22e37883b4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/LEGO-Bouquet-Building-Creative-Project/dp/B08HW1L75J?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6453a53fe4b0ff22e37883b4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Lego bouquet</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Gevi-Espresso-Machine-Pressure-Cappuccino/dp/B0BKZ5X27Y?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6453a53fe4b0ff22e37883b4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="espresso machine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6453a53fe4b0ff22e37883b4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Gevi-Espresso-Machine-Pressure-Cappuccino/dp/B0BKZ5X27Y?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6453a53fe4b0ff22e37883b4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">espresso machine</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model/dp/B07PXGQC1Q?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6453a53fe4b0ff22e37883b4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple AirPods." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6453a53fe4b0ff22e37883b4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model/dp/B07PXGQC1Q?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6453a53fe4b0ff22e37883b4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Apple AirPods.</a>
Amazon
If you just peeped the calendar and saw that Mother’s Day is closer than you realized, you may be scrambling to get a thoughtful-but-prompt last-minute gift. Something that says, “I love you so much and I’m so grateful for you,” and not “I bought this on Amazon yesterday.” Though, as we shall prove, both can be true.

To help you celebrate your mama, we rounded up the best last-minute Mother’s Day gifts that seem like a lot of forethought went into them. (It’s not quite lying, it’s stretching the truth.) And if she doesn’t know you bought it last minute and thinks you got it weeks ago in celebration of her day, well, your secret’s safe with us.

Everything on our list is either available via Amazon Prime — meaning it can ship pretty quickly — or is a digital item that you can gift instantaneously if you’re really running late.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A smart digital picture frame to show off her favorite moments
If you don't have time to make an old-school photo album, the moms and grandmoms in your life will love this digital smart frame that allows them to display cute photos from a phone or computer. It's Wi-Fi enabled, works with Apple and Android products and can store over 10,000 pics.
$149 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A Lego bouquet that will never dry out
Sending flowers is a Mother's Day classic, but this set of 15 Lego flowers makes a timeless bouquet that she can look at forever. Make an activity out of putting the pieces together and enjoy the colorful petals for many Mother's Days to come.
$48.99 at Amazon
3
Trade Coffee Co.
A subscription to Trade Coffee
If your mama wakes up every morning for a hot cup of joe, she'll love a subscription to Trade Coffee, which will bring bags of unique beans from small roasters across the country to her door. You can set her up with a yearly subscription or pay for a couple of months to see if she likes it.
Shop Trade
4
Amazon
An electric smart mug to keep her drink warm on busy mornings
On busy mornings or lazy afternoons, give your mom the gift of a longlasting hot beverage. This heated mug from Ember connects with an app to let the drinker control the temperature as they sip away.
$119.95 at Amazon
5
Goldbelly
Her favorite meal from far away
Goldbelly lets you order food and treats from your favorite restaurants and shops around the U.S. Give your mama a taste tour of her favorite city or her favorite snack from her hometown for maximum nostalgia vibes.
Shop GoldBelly
6
Amazon
A 3D crystal photo with a laser etched picture
Make a memory last a lifetime with this 3D crystal engraved photo. It's a perfect addition to her desk or bookshelf, reminding her how loved she is. This ships quicker than you'd think for a personalized piece, but you'll want to order it ASAP if you want it delivered by Mother's Day.
$79.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
An espresso machine to upgrade her mornings
Bring her favorite café to her kitchen with this Gevi espresso machine. It features a milk-foaming steam wand to make lattes and cappuccinos and can make your shot in as little as 25 seconds.
$139.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A Cloud Massage foot and calf massager for instant soothing
Have your mama sit back and relax with this versatile heated foot and calf massager. It uses warmth and compression to soothe and relieve tension and will leave your mom feeling totally blissed out.
$239.92 at Amazon
9
Airbnb
A weekend getaway
For a mom who loves to travel, treat her to a getaway or staycation in a gorgeous Airbnb. To let her choose her own adventure, send her an Airbnb gift card that can be used for both renting Airbnbs and for Airbnb "experiences" like cooking classes, dance lessons or guided hikes.
Shop Airbnb
10
Amazon
A pair of super high-rated high-waisted leggings
Super soft and lightweight, any mom will love these comfy leggings that stay in place as she moves around. They come in two "one size fits most" sizes, one for small-large and one for XL-XXL, giving comfort and coverage without compression.
$11.19+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
A camping hammock that's super lightweight
Nature mamas will love this highly-rated portable hammock that comes with all the equipment you need to hang it. You can order a single or double size in 15 fun colors so she can sit back in the great outdoors and let the wind sway her in peace.
$39.95 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A pair of AirPods so she can have some time for herself
Whether your mom likes to garden, run, work from home or just listening to music or podcasts, she'll love a pair of Apple AirPods. They seamlessly connect with her Apple devices, so she never has to fuss with pairing, and the case has a built-in charger, so they can get juice on the go.
$99 at Amazon
13
StubHub
Tickets to her favorite event
If you know your mom's favorite sports team or band, surprise her with tickets to an event she'll love. When you're not sure about her schedule, snag her a Stubhub gift card allowing her to purchase tickets to whatever live events she wants.
Shop StubHub
14
Amazon
A heated eye massager that's so relaxing
It's an eye mask, it's a heated eye massager and it connects to Bluetooth to play podcasts or music. This is basically a versatile item from the future that your mom will use every night.
$51 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A silk pillowcase that feels so good
Treat your mom's face and hair as she enjoys her well-deserved sleep every night. This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase comes in 36 colors and patterns with a hidden zipper so it will stay in place even if she tosses and turns.
$23.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A make-your-own cheese kit for dairy lovers
Say "cheese!" No, literally. This kit contains everything your mom needs to make fresh ricotta, mozzarella, burrata or other soft cheeses at home. Have a family moment and enjoy some savory snacks. What's better than that?
$29.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
An acupressure mat to relieve tension
You may not be able to get your mom a professional massage at the last minute, but you can set her up with an acupressure mat and neck pillow to relieve tension and relax her muscles on her own time.
$29.99 at Amazon
