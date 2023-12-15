24 Greatest-Hit Stocking Stuffers That You Can Still Get (But Not For Much Longer)

Bonus: Most are under $30.
An Apple AirTag, the Baby Nessie loose tea infuser, Pink Stuff cleaning paste, a mini waving inflatable tube guy and an extra-bright mini flashlight.
Somehow the holidays are nearly here, and I wouldn’t blame you if you’re not done shopping for presents yet. Neither am I!

That’s why I’ve rounded up some crowd-favorite gifts that promise to arrive at your doorstep by the holidays. Ranging from practical to cute, these picks will go perfectly under the tree or be excellent last-minute stocking stuffers.

You’re sure to find something your loved ones need or would simply get a kick out of — and you might even find something to gift to yourself, too.

1
Amazon
Kasa smart Wi-Fi mini plugs
These handy and surprisingly affordable Kasa smart plugs are a favorite among HuffPost editors. They allow users to turn home electronics on and off from anywhere, so your giftee will never have to worry about whether they turned off their hair straightener or mini heater again. They can just turn each Kasa plug off via their phone or computer for peace of mind. (Their electric bill may benefit, too.)

An added perk? By being able to turn lights off and on while they're gone, they can make it look like someone is home even while they're on vacation. That's just smart.
$9.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
The bestselling Screaming Goat figurine and book set
The screaming goat is an iconic stocking stuffer thanks to its hilarious shriek that perfectly sums up the emotions of everyday life. (Reviewers say it's a surprisingly stress reliever, too, thanks to the comic relief it provides.) This goofy gift is such a hit, Amazon reviewers have given it nearly 30,000 5-star ratings.
$7.65 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A bestselling hands-free reading light
Bookworms will appreciate this highly-rated LED nightlight that provides concentrated light on the page without bothering a bedmate. It’s designed to be worn around the neck so they can get on with the task at hand with unencumbered hands (its arms are bendy and adjustable to get just the right fit). Rechargeable, with three colors and six brightness levels to choose from, this would also make a great gift for knitters, campers, DIY enthusiasts and anyone else who needs good, hands-free lighting. It’s available in eight colors.
$21.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A popular and practical mug warmer
A mug warmer makes a perfect gift for coffee and tea lovers so they can keep their beverages hot and tasting fresh. This highly-rated Vobaga option gives you maximum bang for your buck with three temperature settings, an automatic shut-off safety feature and a dependable, sturdy design. It’ll also make a chic gift thanks to its sleek design. You can choose between multiple colors, including a handsome imitation wood grain. Given that the brand Ember offers a similar-looking option priced in the triple digits, this model feels like a steal.
$15.99+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A popular, convenient electric lighter
This handy little rechargeable electric lighter is ideal for anyone who loves candles and incense or who otherwise goes through disposable lighters and matches quickly. It's intuitive to use and easy to charge, so it'll serve them well for a long time to come. Plus, it's wind- and splash-proof so it can keep up with indoor or outdoor activities. It comes in multiple colors so you can match it to your recipient's personality.
$8.99+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
An extra bright mini flashlight
This powerful, useful little flashlight provides 1,000 lumens of light while only as big as a tube of lip balm. It'll fit easily in your loved one's pocket, purse or junk drawer to help with emergencies like a sudden loss of power, or even if they just need to walk the dog or take out the trash at night.
$19.99+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
An octopus-shaped blackhead scrubber
Skincare aficionados are sure to get a kick out of this viral octopus-shaped exfoliation tool, which uses a combination of Dead Sea salt, taurine and cellulose beads to slough off dead skin and pull out excess sebum. It's designed to work best on damp skin, so it can be used in the shower! It'll also just look cute as a button sitting on their bathroom counter, waiting to be of service.
$11.88 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A highly-rated Apple AirTag to keep track of precious items
Gift your recipient an AirTag for peace of mind that promises to far surpass this gadget’s under-$30 price tag. Your loved one can use it to keep track of their wallet, car, pet, purse and more; scores of reviewers report using their AirTags to track down lost luggage at airports even faster than the airport could. You can even add a stylish AirTag case for good measure, which you can also attach to a pet collar.

It's also available in a pack of four.
$27 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $29)
9
DoorDash
A DoorDash gift card
Your loved one will appreciate being able to treat themself to some takeout or delivery after a long day, or to order some groceries or drugstore items to their door when they don't have the bandwidth to go out.
$25+ at DoorDash
10
Amazon
A bestselling waving inflatable tube guy
This wacky, pint-sized inflatable tube boi is here to cheer your loved one on whenever they're stressed by work or childcare or any other time they may need a pint-sized cheerleader. Its base contains a little fan to help it wave, wiggle and dance. (It's also a cute gift for fans of Jordan Peele's movie "Nope.") It requires a 9V battery to work.
$8.58 at Amazon
11
Amazon
The ever-popular Rocketbook smart notebook
This bestselling smart notebook may change the game for professionals and students overwhelmed by projects and deadlines. It allows them to take pen-to-paper notes that they can then send to their email, Google Drive or cloud of their choice so they can access those same notes on their phone and computer. Once the notes have been digitized, they can just erase the page with a damp cloth and start over. I'm convinced it's truly wow-worthy.

It's available in two sizes and various colors.
$20.38+ at Amazon
12
Amazon
A popular three-in-one wireless charger for Apple products
This three-in-one wireless charger is a fan favorite for helping rid nightstands of cluttered, tangled cords by charging an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all in one sleek place. It’s also great for travel, since it can be folded up and tossed it into a carry-on for easy charging on the go.
$33.99+ AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $39.99)
13
Amazon
The Pink Stuff cleaning paste
This viral cleaning paste is a perfect multi-purpose stocking stuffer. It can remove everything from burnt-on messes on the bottom of pots and pans to difficult rust stains left on stovetops. It can even remove permanent marker from walls. The non-abrasive and scratch-free formula works on virtually any surface including glass, porcelain, marble and wood.
$5 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A five-minute daily reflection journal
This five-minute daily journal is a great pick for for anyone interested in mindfulness or who wants to incorporate more thoughtfulness into their life. It includes specific prompts designed for cultivating gratitude and self-reflection, including weekly challenges and daily highlights.

It's specifically designed to be a "journal for people who don't write journals," and its five-minute premise helps ensure that it's a habit that's manageable enough to stick to.

The notebook is decidedly smart and elegant, made with a linen hardcover, strong binding and gold foiling lettering. It has enough pages for six months' use and is specifically undated to ensure that your loved one can start it up at any time. It's available in seven colors.
$28.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A Renpho heated eye mask and massager
The Renpho heated eye massager may be my most prized possession. It is incredibly relaxing — so much so that it often puts me right to sleep. I find it so helpful for my stress and anxiety that I use it almost every night, and I never leave it behind when I travel. It's also the only thing that reliably works to ease my migraines.

It's designed to massage the area around the eyes, temples and brows while heating up to 104 degrees for a treatment that I can only describe as heavenly. Reviewers echo this, too, with one calling it "heaven for your eyeballs." It has five different massage settings, Bluetooth capability and the option to play built-in classical music or no sound at all.
$72.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A bestselling vegetable chopper
This reviewer-favorite chopper slices and dices fruits and veggies with a simple open and close of its lid, making it easier and less time-consuming to prepare food. The design lets them cut food directly into its storage container, too. Besides chopping components, it also includes spiralizer blades, a julienne cutter and a ribbon cutter. Reviewers insist it's worth the hype. Adding to its convenience, it's also dishwasher-safe.
$29.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
The Baby Nessie loose tea infuser
Tea lovers will get a kick out of this Baby Nessie infuser, which will brew their loose tea to perfection and look cute as all get-out while doing it. The creature’s long sea monster neck functions as a steeping spoon and an easy stirring tool, while the body conveniently infuses ground or powdered teas. It’s dishwasher-safe, so when it's done brewing they can just discard their used leaves, rinse it out and pop it in the dishwasher for a deep clean. Baby Nessie is made with BPA-free, food-grade silicone.
$13.55 at Amazon
18
Amazon
The ChomChom reusable lint roller
The internet-famous ChomChom picks up pet fur so effectively that reviewers actually sing its praises. Best of all, it's reusable, eliminating those single-use sticky sheets that don't work very well anyway. To use it, they just run it across furniture in a back-and-forth motion like they would a regular lint roller, then empty the receptacle at the bottom once it's full.
$19.99 at Amazon (regularly $24.99)
19
Amazon
A practical portable charger for iPhones
You never think you need a portable charger, until you do. This highly-rated iWalk power bank will have your loved ones' backs when they need it, helping avert inconveniences and crises, and making it an endlessly useful stocking stuffer. It's small enough to keep in a purse or backpack without adding extra weight, and can even fit in a pocket.

It works with iPhone models 6-14 (and is also available in a version for Android and Samsung Galaxy phones), and comes in multiple colors.
$25.99 at Amazon
20
Amazon
A handy cleaning pen for AirPods
This useful three-in-one earphone cleaning kit makes a great stocking stuffer for audio lovers. The kit includes a flocking sponge, high-density brush and a metal pen tip to dust, clean and freshen up your loved one's AirPods and other earbuds without causing any damage.
$7.99 at Amazon
21
Amazon
An Amazon gift card
Some people may feel that gift cards are impersonal, but cash-loaded cards can help your loved one secure what they need without having to worry about their budget (or lets them treat themself to something specific on their wishlist). They can also use an Amazon gift card to get groceries delivered right to their door through Amazon Fresh.
$1+ at Amazon
22
Amazon
A two-pack of 10-foot charging cords
Everyone could always use more chargers, especially extra-long, durable ones that promise to stand the test of time with heavy use. These 10-foot iPhone chargers are designed with fast-charging capability and sport bendable braided nylon cords to help ensure their longevity. They're a practical addition to anyone's stocking so they can stay plugged-in and charged all year long.
$15.99 at Amazon
23
Amazon
An Echo Pop
Echo Pop is the newest addition to everyone’s favorite Alexa smart device lineup, now extra compact and user-friendly for a decidedly ahead-of-the-curve gift. It’ll play music and podcasts for them, set timers, check the weather, make calls, re-order toilet paper, answer questions, read the news for them and way, way more.
$17.99 at Amazon (regularly $39.99)
24
Amazon
A "kittens in space" Decomposition notebook
This adorable notebook makes taking notes and writing lists so much more fun — just look at these kittens floating around gleefully in outer space, playing with mice and meteors! It's also great quality to boot, with a sturdy front and back and 160 lined pages made entirely of recycled paper. It comes in a bunch of other cool, tongue-in-cheek designs, too, like a jellyfish style and a depiction of deep-sea divers doing stretches underwater.
$14.99 at Amazon

