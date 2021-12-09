Shopping

34 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers That Are Almost Too Cute To Use

Seriously adorable, seriously useful and will seriously still arrive in time for your gifting needs.
Maitland Quitmeyer

What a year! The holidays are finally here! And while we’re doing our best to make sure the products we feature will arrive in time, shipping times are especially tricky this year, so we suggest shopping as early as you can.

A Dracula garlic mincer for anyone who appreciates irony, has strong feelings about their favorite vampire, or just really loves garlic bread. And if they're on board with all three like me, even better.
Brought to you in part by my current Vampire Diaries rewatch.

Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer: Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L

Get it from Amazon for $19.95.

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with next-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A pair of cactus-shaped dryer balls whose prickles will ensure their laundry dries quicker and gets softer than ever — while reminding them of their favorite succulent. Dryer sheets who?
Promising review: "I don't know what kind of sorcery this is, but these things work. It used to take three cycles to dry my comforter and bed sheets. I'm one of those set-it-and-forget-it people, so I'd always forget to turn the dryer back on for round two and three, which meant that at midnight, when my husband and I were about to pass out from exhaustion, I'd remember the sheets and comforter were still in the dryer, undoubtedly damp because I didn't run them through the dryer another two times. So I finally bought these puppies and as usual, I dried the comforter and bed sheets once, and forgot to check on them. That night, my husband asked where our sheets were since they weren't on the bed at bedtime. Then he groaned, and asked if I remembered to really dry them. So I checked the dryer and lo and behold, they were dry! I have actually remembered to check the dryer once after drying the bed sheets and they were dry as soon as the first cycle was over. So, it's a miracle. These things work. TL;R: I'm bad at laundry; these make me good." —Gabby

Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.50.

Shipping info: Ships within 4–5 days and arrives in 9–14 (check listing for up-to-date shipping estimates, and see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A beary smart portable pack of soap sheets, because when public bathrooms run out of hand soap that is not a good feeling. We love a cute and practical gift.
Amazon
Promising review: "Exactly what I wanted! Hands feel very clean after wash! Highly recommend! I read other reviews and decided these had the best reviews, those reviews did not disappoint! Each sheet of soap produces enough soap to give the comfort of knowing your hands are throughly clean. We liked our first order so much that we bought 10 packs for my fiancé's work crew to help make keeping their hands clean during this pandemic! (he’s a delivery driver/repair tech). If you have wanted to try something like this product, I highly recommend this brand!" —Clippin4you

Get a set of four boxes (two pink, two blue with 50 sheets each) from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in packs of two and six).

Shipping info: Ships within four days and arrives in 6–8 (check listing for up-to-date shipping estimates, and see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A TonyMoly bunny lip gloss trio for the perfect combo of fun and functional: they look adorable, but are also infused with vitamin E to soften those lips.
Amazon
K-Beauty brand TonyMoly has NO shortage of adorable gift ideas for the beauty lover in your life, like a mushroom-shaped sugar scrub ($16.50), whale-shaped eye serum ($22), a cat-topped day moisturizer ($20), a banana-shaped hand milk ($10), and so much more.

Get the set of three from Amazon for $24.

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with next-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A purrfect night light with a soft silicone body and touch-sensitive control so they can just tap it to change the color and light mode.
Amazon
Promising review: "These kitty lights are super adorable, super fun, and super loved by my kid. I bought this light as a gift for my daughter for her birthday... she loves it. The kitty is soft and squishy, the light colors are bright and pretty, it has a good battery life... I loved it so much that I bought another for a friend's daughter. Great little light." —KMMR

Get it from Amazon for $21.99.

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with next-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A purrfectly-shaped lipstick so pretty, they almost won't want to ruin the itty bitty kitty by applying it — but let's be real, the color payoff is WORTH IT.
Winky Lux
Promising review: "It was exactly as I expected with color — it adds just enough for a hint without being too overpowering. It’s so creamy and my lips feel amazing." —Autumn

Get them from Amazon for $18 (available in four colors).

Shipping info for Amazon: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Succulent-shaped tea lights that'll almost be a shame to set on fire.
Amazon
They each burn for about 30 minutes!

Promising review: "Super cute tea lights! They come in two gift boxes with a ribbon around it, perfect for gifting a set and keeping the other!" —Amy D.

Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $14.99 (available in five different sets).

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with next-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A silicone dachshund ice try to make any beverage more of a wiener.
amazon.com
It's made of flexible silicone so it'll roll right up to fit in a stocking. You can use 'em to mold chocolates too!

Promising review: "They are great. I love dachshunds and to have little ones in my drink are even better. Everything about the silicone is great and it is easy to take the ice out and not have it break. I've used it for a few months and it still is holding up wonderfully." —Schmidty

Get one from Amazon for $8.99.

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A corgi LCD drawing tablet for the kiddo in your life so they can draw, scribble, erase, and draw all over again — and it looks like the rainbow scratch paper we all loved as kids!
Amazon
Promising review: "Seriously didn't expect this level of happiness! Bought this for my 4-year-old's bday and all of the kids were fighting over this one toy. We have a 9-year-old turning 10 In a a few weeks who made it known that she absolutely wants one for her bday and it held up to our 1-year-old playing with it too! We'll be buying another here shortly. Just such a cool drawing toy for kids of all ages. Super light, thin, but sturdy. Highly highly recommend!" —Chelsea K.

Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in five colors).

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A giant bow-topped fleece head band so they can look cuter than ever while masking or washing their face — without getting any goopy product in their hair.
Amazon
Promising review: "This is actually the second one I have purchased through this company, the first I gave to my sister in law because she loved it so much! You really can't get anything comparable for the money...I've tried and failed. It has the perfect amount of stretch without being too tight or too loose, and it's incredibly soft. I can't recommend this enough!" —Laura Sanchez

Get them from Amazon for $6.99 each (available in five colors and patterns).

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A coin purse shaped like a corgi butt, because they've always wanted their wallet to look a little extra thicc.
Amazon
Promising review: "OK, this is the cutest coin purse I've ever seen. I have a friend who is obsessed with corgis, and I don't blame her. Those floofy butts are too adorable. I can't wait to give this coin purse to her for Yule. She's going to love it" —Bunny

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Or a corgi butt mousepad with a plush 'n' cheeky hiney for the cutest possible carpal tunnel prevention.
Amazon
Promising review: "I ADORE this mouse pad!!! I work as a software developer and was starting to experience the beginnings of carpel tunnel. This has totally stopped the numbness in my hand! And as a corgi mom of two bouncing corgi boys, this was a must have!" —LP

Get it from Amazon for $13.95 (available in eight styles).

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A pair of sherpa-lined slippers that'll prove there isn't much better than a pug hug.
Amazon
Promising review: "Very nice, plush, comfortable and so cute! For indoor use! I would definitely buy these again! They fit very well, even if you have wide feet. I bought them for my daughter who has a pug. Great gift! Was supposed to be for Christmas but I couldn't wait! Love them!" —JC

Get them from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in women's sizes 5/6–10/11).

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A set of mini macaron containers perfect for storing jewelry, change, or medication at home or while traveling.
Amazon
Promising review: "These are the best little containers EVER! I use them for so many things: change 'purse' for my work locker, pill containers, small jewelry holder (fits my earrings, rings and necklace and works great for when I can't wear something and don't want to lose it). I've used a few daily and none of them have broken or popped open and I've had these for two and a half months already! Cannot praise these things enough! Definitely worth the money." —Meghan Danielle

Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.99.

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Chenille-style fuzzy socks in the shape of quirky creatures who'll make keeping their feet warm all winter less of a ~monster~ undertaking.
Amazon
Promising review: "I love these so much! I get a new set of winter fuzzy socks each season and I LOVE these. They are so cute, it's fun putting them on. Seeing the cute face and the little ears puts a little brightness in my day." —T. Villareal

Get a pack of five pairs from Amazon for $16.99 (available in 25 color and style combos).

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A tiki-inspired Baby Yoda mug they can clasp as tightly as The Child clasps his own hot beverage while rewatching The Mandalorian.
Amazon
Promising review: "OK Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) is cute enough to be a Lovely Tiki mug, but this one just make it beyond my expectations, detail hand painting, different color inside the mug, a real treat for tiki culture or Star Wars fans looking for a nice cocktail in Mos Eisley cantina, big enough for a Iced Rusty Nail or any glass-size poison" —G. Salvador

Get it from Amazon for $29.14.

Shipping info: Available in as little as two days (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Or a Baby Yoda waffle maker, because a BBAH (big breakfast at home) is a cold weather staple, and a CUTE BBAH?! Even better.
Amazon
Promising review: "Bought this as a secret Santa gift for my little sister and was by far the crowd favorite. The morning after festivities, she made everyone protein waffles and they turned out really well. The mold works perfectly, it’s super easy to use, and it’s travel size." —Ale Hernandez

Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (also available in one that makes waffles shaped like the Mythosaur skull crest).

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A bubble tea AirPods case for a ~refreshing~ addition that'll help their headphones stand out in their bag so they can find them with ease — AND protect the case.
Amazon
Promising review: "It's cute, love my AirPods even more because of it, it's definitely sturdy since I find it difficult to take it off my AirPods but it nothing worrisome. If you're a boba fan or you know a boba fan with Airpods get them this, its cute and protective, what more could you want in a case? it does seem a little pinkish but the cuteness makes up for it." —Ramon Murillo

Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (also available in six other shapes).

And if they don't actually have AirPods yet, we highly recommend. Put 'em on your holiday wish list or gift them to someone you really love.

Get them from Amazon classic AirPods for $109 or AirPods Pro for $189.99.

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A set of cat sponges who can ~purrch~ on the edge of their sink and help convince them that the best time to do the dishes is *right meow*, not tomorrow morning.
Amazon
Promising review: "Got these at a chain store the first few times, and since have found they're often out of stock of this item. It costs more on Amazon but makes for a nice gift. These are cute for any cat lover, and the sponges are a nice size, work well & are long-lasting." —Sophie

Get a set of four from Amazon for $12.70.

Shipping info: Arrives in 3–8 days (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A baguette-shaped wrist rest, that'll put a smile on their face when they sit down to that 9–5 grind, because carpal tunnel shan't keep them from ~getting that bread~.
amazon.com
Promising review: "I absolutely loved this product! it is very flexible and can be rolled up easily so I often use it when I travel. It provides great wrist support and I have never had any pain when typing with this on my laptop or my desktop. Also, it came in a fake bread bag as packaging, which immediately makes it a 10 out of 10 in my book." —Austin Adamson

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A dozen squishy cat stress toys you can split up amongst recipients or shower your most stressed friend for when they just need to SQUEEZE something right MEOW!
Amazon
Promising review: "So Soft. So squishy. So stretchy! These little guys are so satisfying to sit there and squish when you're feeling anxious or frustrated. The paint on their little faces is a little messy sometimes, but the way a stress ball looks isn't very important. I like that these are small enough to fit inside of your pocket, because so many stress balls are big and obvious and embarrassing." —So Soft. So squishy. So stretchy! These little guys are so satisfying to sit there and squish when you're feeling anxious or frustrated. The paint on their little faces is a little messy sometimes, but the way a stress ball looks isn't very important. I like that these are small enough to fit inside of your pocket, because so many stress balls are big and obvious and embarrassing." —Emma McConaughey

Get the set of 12 from Amazon for $8.99.

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A bag of Reindeer Farts (spoiler alert: it's actually peppermint–flavored cotton candy) that'll make a truly magical gift that'll bring out the giggles in recipients of all ages.
Amazon
Promising review: "I won't lie — the whole reason I purchased this is because I knew that my kids would laugh at the name. However, I was really happy with how yummy the actual cotton candy in the bag was! The candy was fresh, and well packaged, and the product name got the laughs expected. Overall, I would say it's a bit expensive for what you get (though it was easily enough for me and two children to share), but would still recommend as a cute/silly gift for someone who would get a kick out of this type of thing." —Deb

Get it from Amazon for $8.95.

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Cable-hugging critters to take a ~bite~ out of the annoyance of fraying cords. These'll hold any charging cord in place (aka not bending at those very sharp angles) so it stays in tact for longer.
Amazon
Just clip 'em around any cable you have to reinforce it!

Promising review: "My kids asked for these for Christmas, so I got a big pack to hand out. They LOVED them. My daughter has them on all her charging cables and they do not come off easily. They were a little tough to get on but once they are on they do not move. So far, my daughter has not needed a new charging cable since putting these on them." —Amazon Customer

Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $13.98.
An otter tape dispenser who knows a thing or two about being stuck together — you know they hold hands while they float around, right?
Amazon
Promising review: "I had been afraid that this would be a cheap knock off of what was pictured. To my surprise and joy, it looks fantastic!" —Autumn Brooks

Get it from Amazon for $17.89.

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A set of four fruit-shaped flashdrives to add a little extra flavor to any group project. Or load 'em up with your favorite tunes and give them as new-fangled mixtapes!
Amazon
Promising review: "They are exactly what they look like — super cute flash drives. I've loaded them up with photos, videos, and music and given them to friends as gifts. They've been a big hit." —Urban Fantasy Super Dragon

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $23.99 (also available in seven other shape assortments and three sizes).

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A screaming goat figurine that'll help them release all that stress building up inside. Just press the button on the stump he stands on to hear those bleats that can't be beat.
Amazon
And it comes with a 32-page, illustrated booklet all about goats, making this product the G.O.A.T. itself.

Promising review: "This little piece of screaming plastic has created an excellent outlet for resolving frustrations in our home. Every time a conflict or struggle arises we push the little goat, get a gratifying screech, chuckle and move on throughout our day. No regrets on purchasing this. When you get one, get four or five because you're going to want to share with family and friends." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $7.71.
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Or! A desktop inflatable tube guy who can teach everyone a dance move or two. Why *couldn't* use the laugh that this thing provides?! Plus it makes a great gift for ::checks list:: just about anyone.
Amazon
It even comes with a 32-page booklet about the history of the tube man.

Promising review: "Makes my wife laugh every time she turns it on. Everyone should have one of these at home." —P. Farrow

Get it from Amazon for $6.79.

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A velvet finish lip tint packaged in an adorable ink bottle, because the perfect lip application is basically art, after all!
Amazon
Promising review: "I usually don’t wear lipstick, I’m more of a gloss girl but that’s mainly because I don’t like reapplying or uneven color after an hour. I’ve searched for a light, long lasting lip color in shades that worked with my skin tone. I LOVE this. I ordered a second color a few weeks after the first and probably will stock up just in case. It last a long time and as it fades it doesn’t look bad. The color wears naturally but it takes a while, and several glasses of water, before that happens. Worth every penny!" —Veronica

Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in 16 colors).

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A snack container with two separate compartments (one for food, one for dip) they'll really care(ot) about when that 3 p.m. hunger strikes.
Amazon
Promising review: "I bought this because I saw someone at work with it and I had to have it! It's a little pricey but I didn't care LOL. It stores a lot of carrots and the perfect amount of dip. I use it everyday now." —Gabbie

Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (also available in two apple versions and a celery version).

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A set of holiday- and winter-themed sheet masks — each with a different formulation (penguin for hydration, Santa for brightness and firming, for example — pop one in each stocking for a lil' extra fun!
Amazon
Here's the full rundown: Santa mask to brighten and firm the skin; Reindeer mask to purify and cleanse; Elf mask to condition and glow; Snowman to moisturize; Penguin mask to hydrate, and Gingerbread man to soothe.

Promising review: "I’ve used your masks and I loved every single one. They were wonderful and left my skin feeling soft, supple and renewed. Thank you for the quality masks in the adorable packaging. Would definitely purchase again" —cindy green

Get a set of six from Amazon for $11.25 or a pack of 12 for $18.55.

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A hedgehog multi tool whose spines will comb their hair, while his legs function as a bottle opener, screwdriver, phone kickstand, and more!
Amazon
Promising review: "My boys love these multi tools. They have wild hair and it lets them carry a comb that can fit in their wallet or even in their pocket. Gave as a stocking stuffer, turned out as a great one." —JB

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

Shipping info: Available in as little as four days (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A mini Bluetooth speaker your ocean-loving friend can hang in the bathroom, bring in the car, or take to an outdoor gathering. He's sure to guarantee a ~whale~ of a time.
Amazon
Promising review: "Okay this thing is literally hilarious, I did NOT have high expectations for something this small and cute. It was even smaller and cuter than I expected. But wow, okay, when I heard it blast music beautifully I just started laughing because this thing should NOT sound as amazing as it does. I just took it on a weekend getaway with some friends and the looks that they gave it when they heard it, think a puppy head tilt when it doesn't understand something. Yup. It's amazing." —ams

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
An extra-durable and extra-adorable duck-shaped dog toy you can gift your pup (they deserve a very full stocking!!) — and unlike other toys that get shredded in days (OK, hours), this adorable bb will last months, at least.
AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed
Promising review: "Reviews were very helpful!! We gave our dog the best Christmas gift ever!! She loves it a lot" —it's great

And here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor AnaMaria Glavan has to say: "My French Bulldog is extremely spoiled and gets new toys all the damn time — my sister will, I’m not kidding, raid the rows of TJ Maxx once a week for a new seasonally appropriate squeaker. There’s currently a mangled pastel purple bunny sitting in the garbage because, yep, he chewed right through it in a day… which brings me to my point! Chew toys can cost anywhere from $10–$14 a pop and last maybe three days with minimal play. My dog sleeps for 18 hours in a 24-hour cycle so it mystifies me that he manages to go through them so quickly. But a few months ago, I found this very plain yellow duck toy on Amazon that had over 14,000 reviews with buyers claiming it could take a lot of wear and tear. I thought, my doggo deserves the best so let’s try it out. Folks! This duck is woven with Valyrian steel! I literally purchased this on Nov. 24, 2020 (and I’m writing this it is March 25, 2021) and it’s STILL GOING STRONG. It has not torn, ripped, there is no toy entrail fluff scattered throughout our living room.. nada. It’s still perfectly intact and Rockie generally prefers this toy over any other one in his ever-changing arsenal. It’s also perfect for his medium frame but I can see it being equally as ideal for smaller dogs because it’s lightweight, despite being on the larger side. My dog is also strange in that he prefers sleeping on this random blanket in the corner than in his bed and sometimes he’ll drag the duck with him and lay next to it and I just...my eyes fill with tears when I think about how adorable that is.The best part is that the toy costs less than $10. Considering the quality, you’d expect it to cost *way* more considering that I haven’t had to replace it in the four months of me owning it. And again, I want to stress — my dog typically shreds through toys in less than a week, so to have one last 15x longer?! It’s pretty sweet. I also want to point out that the squeaker isn't obnoxiously loud which is pure bliss."

Get it from Amazon for $7.90.

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
A brontosaurus loose-leaf infuser who might get a little skittish sometimes. Every time anyone talks about tea, he thinks there's a T. Rex nearby.
Amazon
Promising review: "Got this as a present for my fiancé — so dang adorable! Fits a decent amount of loose leaf tea in it well, seals great to keep any little pieces from coming out, sits in any of our coffee cups easily, and looks so cute while brewing. The neck sticking out makes it very easy to take out of the cup after brewing, and it's dishwasher safe! An awesome present, he loves it! Came on time and in great shape, would buy from again." —Sabrina

Get it from Amazon for $16.75 (available in three colors).

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
