34 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers That Are Almost Too Cute To Use

A Dracula garlic mincer for anyone who appreciates irony, has strong feelings about their favorite vampire, or just really loves garlic bread. And if they're on board with all three like me, even better.
A pair of cactus-shaped dryer balls whose prickles will ensure their laundry dries quicker and gets softer than ever — while reminding them of their favorite succulent. Dryer sheets who?
A beary smart portable pack of soap sheets, because when public bathrooms run out of hand soap that is not a good feeling. We love a cute and practical gift.
A TonyMoly bunny lip gloss trio for the perfect combo of fun and functional: they look adorable, but are also infused with vitamin E to soften those lips.
A purrfect night light with a soft silicone body and touch-sensitive control so they can just tap it to change the color and light mode.
A purrfectly-shaped lipstick so pretty, they almost won't want to ruin the itty bitty kitty by applying it — but let's be real, the color payoff is WORTH IT.
Succulent-shaped tea lights that'll almost be a shame to set on fire.
A silicone dachshund ice try to make any beverage more of a wiener.
A corgi LCD drawing tablet for the kiddo in your life so they can draw, scribble, erase, and draw all over again — and it looks like the rainbow scratch paper we all loved as kids!
A giant bow-topped fleece head band so they can look cuter than ever while masking or washing their face — without getting any goopy product in their hair.
A coin purse shaped like a corgi butt, because they've always wanted their wallet to look a little extra thicc.
Or a corgi butt mousepad with a plush 'n' cheeky hiney for the cutest possible carpal tunnel prevention.
A pair of sherpa-lined slippers that'll prove there isn't much better than a pug hug.
A set of mini macaron containers perfect for storing jewelry, change, or medication at home or while traveling.
Chenille-style fuzzy socks in the shape of quirky creatures who'll make keeping their feet warm all winter less of a ~monster~ undertaking.
A tiki-inspired Baby Yoda mug they can clasp as tightly as The Child clasps his own hot beverage while rewatching The Mandalorian.
Or a Baby Yoda waffle maker, because a BBAH (big breakfast at home) is a cold weather staple, and a CUTE BBAH?! Even better.
A bubble tea AirPods case for a ~refreshing~ addition that'll help their headphones stand out in their bag so they can find them with ease — AND protect the case.
A set of cat sponges who can ~purrch~ on the edge of their sink and help convince them that the best time to do the dishes is *right meow*, not tomorrow morning.
A baguette-shaped wrist rest, that'll put a smile on their face when they sit down to that 9–5 grind, because carpal tunnel shan't keep them from ~getting that bread~.
A dozen squishy cat stress toys you can split up amongst recipients or shower your most stressed friend for when they just need to SQUEEZE something right MEOW!
A bag of Reindeer Farts (spoiler alert: it's actually peppermint–flavored cotton candy) that'll make a truly magical gift that'll bring out the giggles in recipients of all ages.
Cable-hugging critters to take a ~bite~ out of the annoyance of fraying cords. These'll hold any charging cord in place (aka not bending at those very sharp angles) so it stays in tact for longer.
An otter tape dispenser who knows a thing or two about being stuck together — you know they hold hands while they float around, right?
A set of four fruit-shaped flashdrives to add a little extra flavor to any group project. Or load 'em up with your favorite tunes and give them as new-fangled mixtapes!
A screaming goat figurine that'll help them release all that stress building up inside. Just press the button on the stump he stands on to hear those bleats that can't be beat.
Or! A desktop inflatable tube guy who can teach everyone a dance move or two. Why *couldn't* use the laugh that this thing provides?! Plus it makes a great gift for ::checks list:: just about anyone.
A velvet finish lip tint packaged in an adorable ink bottle, because the perfect lip application is basically art, after all!
A snack container with two separate compartments (one for food, one for dip) they'll really care(ot) about when that 3 p.m. hunger strikes.
A set of holiday- and winter-themed sheet masks — each with a different formulation (penguin for hydration, Santa for brightness and firming, for example — pop one in each stocking for a lil' extra fun!
A hedgehog multi tool whose spines will comb their hair, while his legs function as a bottle opener, screwdriver, phone kickstand, and more!
A mini Bluetooth speaker your ocean-loving friend can hang in the bathroom, bring in the car, or take to an outdoor gathering. He's sure to guarantee a ~whale~ of a time.
An extra-durable and extra-adorable duck-shaped dog toy you can gift your pup (they deserve a very full stocking!!) — and unlike other toys that get shredded in days (OK, hours), this adorable bb will last months, at least.
A brontosaurus loose-leaf infuser who might get a little skittish sometimes. Every time anyone talks about tea, he thinks there's a T. Rex nearby.
