If you have a big trip coming up and are just now realizing your packing list is nowhere near complete, and your suitcase is still empty, don’t panic. Right now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon’s exclusive shopping feature that’s practically designed for procrastinators: Amazon Prime.
Through Amazon Prime, you can get tons of travel essentials with free same-day, one-day or two-day delivery so you don’t have to go without important items like a toothbrush, phone chargers and of course, a handy pair of earbuds or headphones to so you can catch some uninterrupted z’s on the plane.
So fear not if you waited until the last minute to stock up on travel essentials, as we’ve rounded up a list of unforgettable items that may come in handy for your trip below.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pack of compression socks
Amazon rating:
4.4 out of 5 starsCompression socks
can help improve blood flow through the veins and reduce swelling — something especially important when sitting for long hours on a plane. These socks offer a 15-20 mmHg mid-level of pressure and come in a pack of three pairs.Promising review:
"I bought these for a 12 hour flight to New Zealand. I have tried compression socks in the past and found them unbearably hard on my toes, to the point that I’d have to remove them after a couple of hours. These were so great I wore them every day because we did a lot of walking and they were amazingly comfortable and supportive. I’d wash them out in the evening and if they were slightly damp in the morning I used a hair dryer to finish the job. I highly recommend!" — Sheila
A set of mesh laundry bags
Amazon rating:
4.7 out of 5 stars
There's nothing worse than accumulating a couple days' worth of laundry and having nowhere to store it on vacation. Luckily, these mesh bags are here to do the task. This set comes with five zippered mesh bags in different sizes. Promising review:
"I bring these on every trip, and they are great. I put my dirty laundry in them and when I get home, I just dump my dirty laundry right out of the bag and into the wash. So easy. Love them." — Allison Calamusa
A pair of affordable noise-cancelling headphones
Amazon rating:
4.5 out of 5 stars
With active noise cancellation, high quality sound, strong bass and a whopping 40-hour playtime on a single charge, these Soundcore Anker headphones are a great budget option for wireless listening on the plane or in the airport. They come in blue, black and silver.Promising review: "
Wore these for about 38 hours worth of flying and only charged it once for about 1 hour. They worked flawlessly with the aux import on the flight and the noise cancelling was great too. 5/5" — Bryce
A pack of space-saving vacuum storage bags (and a pump!)
Amazon rating:
4.4 out of 5 stars
Spacesaver's vacuum-seal bags come in six-packs of small, medium, large and jumbo bags, as well as a six-pack of multi-sized bags. They create up to 80% more storage space to help you efficiently pack your suitcase thanks to their unique double-zip seal and triple-seal turbo valve. The bags also come with a small hand pump. Promising review:
"I bought these since I needed suitcase room on a long term trip to Spain. I liked how the small ones easily accommodate a large suitcase and give me lots more room without being bulky. The hand pump thing is convenient for travel, but I also used the large bags to store blankets and winter clothes I wouldn't need. No problems with the bags coming open or leaking." — Sharla Whittekiend
A TSA-approved clear toiletries kit
Amazon rating:
4.6 out of 5 stars
Not only does this kit come with TSA-approved travel bottles for storing toiletries, but it also includes pre-printed labels so you know what's in each and a clear carrying case for storing them. Promising review:
"I had to purchase these for a last-minute trip and was very happy with the quality of the bottles. None of them leaked and it is nice that they come with labels so I don't have to guess or handwrite what is in them. I have nothing bad to say about this travel set and will continue to use it in the future." — Elly
A hardside spinner
Amazon rating:
4.6 out of 5 stars
If you forgot you do indeed need luggage for your trip or yours has seen better days, this hardside spinner from the Amazon Basics collection boasts over 29,000 five-star reviews and comes in four colors: orange, black, light blue and navy blue. It's available in 21 inches, 26 inches, 30 inches and in a three-piece set
. Promising review:
"Last year I bought this for a last minute trip and am so glad I did. Glides really well, is protective and was a good price. Would buy again and have used multiple times since purchase and it's been flawless." — Charlotte
A pair of noise-canceling Apple AirPod Pros
Amazon rating:
4.7 out of 5 stars
These Apple essentials have active noise canceling to let you enjoy your favorite songs or podcasts. Plus, they're sweat- and water-resistant so you don't have to worry if it starts to rain on your trip. Promising review:
"Love these! Wore them for an entire 4-hour flight - very comfortable, and the batteries didn't die. Good sound-cancellation, so I didn't have to hear annoying conversations around me." — Vince In LA
A travel neck pillow
Amazon rating:
4.4 out of 5 stars
Get better z's on the plane with this Napfun neck pillow. It provides chin and neck support and is made of premium memory foam to keep you comfortable throughout your entire flight. It comes in multiple colors, including gray, pink, blue, teal and red. Promising review:
"I went on a few flights from Texas to New Zealand with long layovers in the airport between flights. I have literally never slept so well on an airplane! I was able to arrive without jet lag. And it folds up pretty well to go into a backpack." — Elizabeth Ostick
A travel-friendly pill organizer
Amazon rating
: 4.5 out of 5 stars
Keep your supplements and pills organized with this case that has compartments for each day of the week. It comes in numerous colors, including black, blue, green and white.Promising review:
"Happy with this. No problems. Easy to use and the locking system is great for traveling. I don’t have to worry that everything will spill. I still keep it right side up and close by just in case it opens, but it’s been reliable." — Shifra Tebs
An electric travel toothbrush
Amazon rating:
4.5 out of 5 stars
Skip the hassle of removing your at-home electric toothbrush from its spot on your bathroom counter and nab this Philips rechargeable toothbrush instead. It comes with a convenient storage case. Promising review:
"I took this toothbrush on a 3 week trip and it was perfect. I loved that it didn’t take up much room and the charge lasted the whole trip. It works great—I’m glad I got it." — NRV
Or a pack of folding manual toothbrushes
Amazon rating
: 4.5 out of 5 stars
If you always lose your toothbrush protector cap when you go on a trip, this pack of folding toothbrushes completely eliminates that problem. It comes with six manual soft toothbrushes that fold down into a travel-friendly size to keep the brush heads covered. Promising review:
"This is my second time purchasing these toothbrushes to travel, I love them. No need for the toothbrush protector that I usually always lose. It’s compact and every trip I’m buying these. I highly recommend" — Lisa Lawson
A portable digital baggage scale
Amazon rating:
4.6 out of 5 stars
Avoiding overweight baggage is easier than ever with this handy luggage scale. The scale has a 110-pound weight capacity and the ability to measure room temperature, too, thanks to the built-in thermometer. The scale will alert you if your bag is over the maximum weight limit and when the built-in battery is low.
Promising review:
"Got this last minute when I found out airline I was using charged for bags over 40 lbs…geeesh!!! It came in two days as promised, was easy to use, accurate and easy to tuck away in carry on bag. Saved me a ton of money for overweight luggage fees. I will probably buy a few of these for stocking stuffers for my family who travels to visit us for the holidays." — Donna Stewart
A portable jewelry organizer
Amazon rating:
4.5 out of 5 stars
Say goodbye to knotted necklaces, lost rings and misplaced accessories when traveling thanks to this sleek jewelry case. It comes in pink, black and white. Promising review:
"Wish I would have found sooner! Never know what to do with my jewelry when I travel. This is the perfect little organizer to keep my jewelry organized and untangled." — Sarah
A pair of comfortable ear plugs
Amazon rating:
4.2 out of 5 stars
These reusable and washable earplugs can reduce noise up to 27 decibels and come with ear tips in 4 sizes so you can find your perfect fit. Color options include black, blue, pink, green and red.Promising review:
"I travel on flights pretty often and I am a very light sleeper and those who’ve been on a plane knows how loud the engine can be especially when it’s a long distance 12+ hour flight. These are a lot more comfortable than traditional ear plugs and they do a good job blocking out noise." — Callie Lin
An all-purpose first aid kit
Amazon rating:
4.8 out of 5 stars
This 298-piece first aid kit has over 58,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and can be a great place to start when building your own emergency kits at home. It has everything from a disposable thermometer to trauma pads for more severe wounds to moleskin that prevents blister formation on burns. This essentials kit is also a compact size, making it great for travel and easy storage.Promising review:
"I bought this kit as a last minute purchase before a camping trip and I am soooo glad that I did. We were in a relatively remote area and a friend got a nasty cut on the first day there. With this kit we were able to keep his cut clean and disinfected. I really liked all of the individual packets of antiseptic wipes, ointment and the variety of bandages included. He had the injury in a weird spot on his pinky and the bandages did their job very well. He was able to enjoy the trip and redress his wound for all 6 days we were there and the trip wasn't ruined. I can't say I have ever been more thankful to have made a purchase." — M
A slim portable charger
Amazon rating
: 4.5 out of 5 stars
This wildly popular charger is incredibly slim and lightweight compared to other options and is compatible with most smartphones and devices.Promising review:
"The best last minute purchase before an international trip. The battery charged my phone quickly when the phone was 15%. It also had juice for my air buds. I liked the three output options - USB, USB-C, & USB mini. I would used two at the same time and the charge was good. I highly recommend recharging it every night or so just to ensure max charging. It's the perfect size for my day backpack, and even fit in my fanny pack as it was charging my phone." — Anna
A sleep eye mask
Amazon rating:
4.7 out of 5 stars
If you struggle to sleep on planes, you may find that using an eye mask helps you wind down and get some rest. This mask comes with a handy traveling case and is molded around the eyes for extra comfort.Promising review:
"I bought this for my wife for her 15 hour flight to Melbourne on the way to Tasmania. She has never used eye masks before and has had a hard time sleeping on planes for as long as I've known her. She texted me when she landed that she watched one movie and then slept for 8 straight hours!!!!! she is in love with this mask. this is a must for anyone who wants to sleep on a plane." — Jonathan Greenfield
A travel size bottle of Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go spray
Amazon rating:
4.6 out of 5 stars
If you're share a bathroom with other people, you need this non-toxic toilet spray. All you have to do is spritz the bowl before you go and the funk will be replaced with a clean, citrus scent.Promising review:
"Perfect size for travel bags. I brought this on a weekend girls trip where we were all sharing one hotel room and it came in handy. I'd definitely recommend this product!" — Ashley Johnson