An all-purpose first aid kit

4.8 out of 5 starsThis 298-piece first aid kit has over 58,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and can be a great place to start when building your own emergency kits at home. It has everything from a disposable thermometer to trauma pads for more severe wounds to moleskin that prevents blister formation on burns. This essentials kit is also a compact size, making it great for travel and easy storage."I bought this kit as a last minute purchase before a camping trip and I am soooo glad that I did. We were in a relatively remote area and a friend got a nasty cut on the first day there. With this kit we were able to keep his cut clean and disinfected. I really liked all of the individual packets of antiseptic wipes, ointment and the variety of bandages included. He had the injury in a weird spot on his pinky and the bandages did their job very well. He was able to enjoy the trip and redress his wound for all 6 days we were there and the trip wasn't ruined. I can't say I have ever been more thankful to have made a purchase." — M