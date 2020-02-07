HuffPost Finds

20 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gift Ideas On Amazon

These gifts from Amazon will arrive in time for Valentine's Day. Better yet, most are under $50.

Don't worry if you haven't gotten something special just yet for your partner. These gifts from Amazon will arrive on time for V-Day.
It’s a scenario that’s happened to the best of us — it’s days before a birthday, anniversary or holiday and you have absolutely no idea what to gift to get your friend or family member.

With Valentine’s Day inching closer and closer on the calendar, you might be ready to get into a full-blown panic about what to get your special someone.

But don’t throw in the towel just yet. We’ve spotted gifts on Amazon that’ll arrive on time for the most romantic of days. Whether you’re shopping for him or her, these gifts are sure to win you some brownie points. They don’t have to know that you bought it last-minute.

Check out these Amazon finds that’ll show up on time for Valentine’s Day:

1
A waffle maker that makes heart-shaped waffles
Amazon
Batter up. Get it for $15.
2
A set of colorful notebooks for the one who's writing all the time
Amazon
They'll finally have room for all their thoughts. Get the set for $19.
3
A candle that smells just like a first kiss
Amazon
Apparently, first kisses have notes of eucalyptus, fir needle and orange. Get it for $30.
4
A heart-shaped Himalayan salt lamp
Amazon
Light up their life. Get it for $27.
5
A succulent centerpiece that's perfect for a plant parent
Amazon
Give them a little piece of your heart. Get it for $44.
6
A flowery jewelry box
Amazon
Forget about getting a bouquet. Get it for $40 to $50, depending on the color.
7
A game for meme-lovers
Amazon
*Insert blinking guy meme* Get it for $30.
8
Mugs to start off the morning together
Amazon
There's nothing like sharing a warm cup of coffee. Get the set for $16.
9
A red hot sweater for your guy
Amazon
It's light enough so that he'll actually like wearing it. Get it for $20 to $35, depending on the size.
10
A basket of biscotti
Amazon
These will be gone in no time. Get it for $26.
11
A "Star Wars"-themed card
Amazon
As if BB8 couldn't get any cuter. Get it for $15.
12
A set of shaving essentials
Amazon
He needs some skincare, too. Get it for $25.
13
A French press coffee maker for the one who's always craving caffeine
Amazon
And it comes in the best shade of pink. Get it for $25.
14
A fancy dish from Le Creuset
Amazon
It's a tapas dish that's meant for sharing. Get it for $20.
15
A bundt pan that makes rose-shaped cake
Amazon
For the baker in your life. Get it for $20.
16
A charger for when they're running low on energy
Amazon
Now, she won't have to steal your charger. Get it for $18.
17
A cheese board for romantic nights in
Amazon
You just need to get some cheese, crackers and lots of wine. Get it for $20.
18
New headphones that are golden
Amazon
If they're always getting their earbuds tangled up. Get it for $200.
19
A photo printer for the best memories
Amazon
Say cheese. Get it for $150.
20
A worldly whiskey holder
Amazon
If whiskey's their world, they'll love this. Get it for $51.
