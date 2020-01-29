12 Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts For Him That He'll Actually Enjoy

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Just because you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for him doesn’t mean you have to turn to hearts, candy and other mushy things.
For the couples who aren’t into sappy stuff, it can be hard to find non-cheesy Valentine’s Day gifts for him or her that show how much you love ’em.
There are plenty of couples who don’t take Valentine’s Day too seriously, and we get it. For the couples who’d rather spend V-Day cozied up inside, but still want to show their partner how much they mean, we’ve pulled together a little list of some fun and sexy last minute Valentine’s Day gifts for him.
Take a look below: