HuffPost Finds

12 Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts For Him That He'll Actually Enjoy

Non-cheesy Valentine's Day gifts for him that still mean a lot 💘

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Valentine's Day gifts for guys he'll be happy to receive.
Valentine's Day gifts for guys he'll be happy to receive.

Just because you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for him doesn’t mean you have to turn to hearts, candy and other mushy things.

For the couples who aren’t into sappy stuff, it can be hard to find non-cheesy Valentine’s Day gifts for him or her that show how much you love ’em.

There are plenty of couples who don’t take Valentine’s Day too seriously, and we get it. For the couples who’d rather spend V-Day cozied up inside, but still want to show their partner how much they mean, we’ve pulled together a little list of some fun and sexy last minute Valentine’s Day gifts for him.

Take a look below:

1
A way for him to make his hand-written notes digital.
Amazon
Upgrade his planner with this technologically savvy notebook from Rocketbook. By pairing this notebook with an app, his scrawls and doodles can be automatically sent to his Cloud, Dropbox, Evernote, email and more. (True story: I currently have 4 of them in my cart!) Get it on Amazon.
2
A way for him to discover new music.
Cratejoy
VINYL MOON is a vinyl record club that independently curates and designs records for the musically curious. Each month, subscribers receive a mix of 10 up-and-coming musical artists pressed to beautiful, high-quality colored vinyl in a custom-designed record jacket. Learn more about a VINYL MOON membership for $23/month.
3
A cozy new robe, to help him unwind.
Parachute Home
This robe was purchased nearly 6,000 times over the four days across Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. Plus, it once scored a 2,000-person wait list. That's a lot of people who really want to relax and unwind in this Waffle Robe from Parachute. It's $120, but there are also other options, too.
4
Some CBD oil, for everything from anxiety to a low sex drive.
Endoca
Whether your guy needs a boost in the bedroom, has trouble sleeping, or wants help with his anxiety, he might could benefit from the use of CBD oil. Sexperts say that those who suffer from stress or performance anxiety in the bedroom can alleviate their symptoms with CBD oil. Some experts believe CBD oil, the non-psychoactive ingredient in the marijuana plant, could boost spontaneity and increase sensitivity to touch and sexual pleasure. This 15 percent CBD oil from Endoca is made with pure organic hemp, and it helps regulate everything from sleep and appetite to mood, pain and inflammation. Get it at Endoca.
5
A vibrating ring you'll both enjoy.
Amazon
This vibrating couple’s ring enhances sensations for both partners. It's a silicone design that's comfortable for all sizes, is fully waterproof and includes six different vibration modes. Get it on Amazon.
6
A custom hand-drawn magnet of his furry friend.
Etsy / KitAtlas
If you're short on time, we recommend choosing one of the pre-illustrated pet shapes designed by Etsy designer KitAtlas. Once you purchase, send the designer an image of the pet and any specific details, and you'll have a one-of-a-kind custom magnet of your guy's best friend. Just be sure you order ahead with enough time for shipping. Learn more here.
7
For the guy who's not into Netflix.
Cratejoy
UnboxBoardom is a quarterly board game subscription box that delivers brand new games to your door four times a year. You can either select from the featured monthly games, or just be surprised about that month's choice! They range from family games and strategy games to party games. Learn more about an UnboxBoardom subscription for $30/month.
8
Matching undies you can enjoy together.
MeUndies
Getting a set of matching undies is as easy as selecting your preferred style of undies and size, your partner's preferences and size, and wah-lah. Learn more about matching undies sets from MeUndies.
9
An NES and SNES console, for the retro-obsessive.
Amazon
This retro game system has a two-in-one design that allows you to play most of your favorite games from childhood in one modern and compatible set up. It includes two controllers, an AC adapter and AV cables. Get it on Amazon, $45.
10
An aid for starting up new, exciting conversations.
Amazon
With questions like "What's something you've tried, that you'll never, ever try again?" to "What's your favorite sexual memory with me and would you like to recreate it?" there's no shortage of new conversations to be had with this set of fun conversations starters for couples. Get on Amazon, $20.
11
A clever way for him to update his wardrobe without going shopping.
Frank and Oak
Learn more about a Frank and Oak monthly clothing subscription box.
12
A screen cleaner, for the guy who's a little 'Type A'
Amazon
“Type-A” folks aren’t germ obsessives, but they probably like things pretty clean, including their devices. This iRoller Screen Cleaner removes smudges and bacteria with one swipe. It’s reusable and liquid-free so it’s a better option for phones, computer and tablets than traditional sprays and wipes. Get the iRoller Screen Cleaner on Amazon, $20.
shoppableSexshoppingValentine's Dayrelationship