12 Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts For Him

Just because you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for him doesn’t mean you have to turn to hearts, candy and other mushy things. For the couples who aren’t into sappy stuff, it can be hard to find non-cheesy Valentine’s Day gifts for him or her that show how much you love ’em.
There are plenty of couples who don’t take Valentine’s Day too seriously, and we get it. For the couples who’d rather spend V-Day cozied up inside, but still want to show their partner how much they mean, we’ve pulled together a little list of some fun and sexy last minute Valentine’s Day gifts for him.
Take a look below:
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
A way for him to discover new music.
Cratejoy
2
A cozy new robe, to help him unwind.
Parachute Home
3
Some CBD oil, for everything from anxiety to a low sex drive.
Endoca
4
A vibrating ring you'll both enjoy.
Amazon
5
A custom hand-drawn magnet of his furry friend.
Etsy / KitAtlas
6
For the guy who's not into Netflix.
Cratejoy
7
Matching undies you can enjoy together.
MeUndies
8
An NES and SNES console, for the retro-obsessive.
Amazon
9
For the guy who likes the simple things.
Cratejoy
10
An aid for starting up new, exciting conversations.
Amazon
11
A clever way for him to update his wardrobe without going shopping.
Frank and Oak
12
A screen cleaner, for the guy who's a little 'Type A'
Amazon