Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Get Literally Right Now

Digital gifts and instant presents for when you forgot about Feb. 14.

Staff Writer

Igor Alecsander via Getty Images
You somehow made it through the holiday season unscathed, and now you’re coasting through the rest of winter. That is, of course, until you realize it’s Valentine’s Day and you completely, absolutely, entirely forgot. And not just like “forgot to turn the dishwasher on before bed, so you’ll hit it in the morning” forgot. Like “taking off on the airplane and realizing you don’t have a swimsuit packed” forgot. You need a present for your partner, stat. And you don’t have time to scramble to the drug store to try to find the one slightly beaten-up box of chocolates that’s still lingering on the shelf.

This is where the internet comes in. Say what you will about the “digital age,” it makes it very easy to procure a last-minute present that actually seems thoughtful. From online cooking classes to monthly subscription boxes, there are a ton of last-minute Valentine’s Day presents to give your boo that you can literally order on Feb. 14. And while you may feel good booking a sweet country Airbnb or getting tickets to a show, you can also get gift cards to these places, giving your date the ability to pick the time and place and things they want, and letting you off the hook for having something entirely planned.

So to save you stress and let you enjoy the holiday of love, we’ve rounded up the best actual last-second V-Day presents.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Airbnb
An Airbnb gift card
If you know your partner's schedule and you're confident they would love to be surprised with a trip, booking a cute Airbnb is a great last-minute gift. For ultimate flexibility and to let them choose the place, give them an Airbnb gift card they can use where and whenever they want.
Get an Airbnb gift card.
2
Fandago
Movie tickets
Prolong arguing about which movie to see and what the superior movie snacks are, and get your date a Fandango movie gift card. It's valid at most major movie theaters and can be sent to someone's email. This way, you can pick out a movie together (that is, if you can ever agree).
Get a Fandango gift card.
3
GrubHub
Call for takeout
Ditch the packed restaurants, for which you likely need a reservation, and give your date a cozy night at home with their favorite takeout.
Check out GrubHub.
4
StubHub
Tickets to their favorite thing
The best part about giving tickets as a Valentine's Day present is that your date won't know you got the tickets on Valentine's Day morning. You can also get a StubHub gift card so you can pick out a game or concert to go to together.
Check out StubHub.
5
Instacart
Stock the pantry with their favorite snacks
Skip the heart-shaped candies (that are likely sold out anyway) and send your date all their favorite snacks via Instacart. Whether they like sugary sweets or spicy and savory bites, there's no better delivery than a junk food one.
Check out Instacart.
6
57Hours
Book an outdoor adventure
Love to spend time outside together? 57Hours is an outdoor adventure group that plans both day and overnight trips all over the country. Pick something your date will love, or get a gift card to find something together.
Check out 57Hours.
7
Book of the Month
Fill their bookshelf
Dating a bookworm? Book of the Month is a monthly subscription that's been around since 1926. Every month, your date will get to peek on the site, look at the five books featured monthly and choose the one (or more!) they want to read.
Check out Book of the Month.
8
Masterclass
Take an online cooking class
Want to get cozy in the kitchen? Masterclass has a huge selection of online cooking classes that you have access to upon signing up. Pick a chef you like (Gordon Ramsey is on there) or your date's favorite food group and get cooking together.
Check out Masterclass.
9
Cratejoy
Set them up with a monthly box subscription
A monthly box subscription is a gift that keeps on giving. Cratejoy is a subscription box site that has gifts for literally every interest. Whether your date loves to make cocktails, crafts or play board games, there's a box for them.
Check out Cratejoy.
10
Paddywax
Take a candle-making class
You could go buy a candle from the store, but where's the fun in that? Paddywax is a make-your-own-candle bar that lets you make totally customized candles. They have six brick-and-mortar locations around the U.S., but also offer virtual candle-making classes.
Check out Paddywax.
11
Drizly
Send them their fave drink
Miss the long line at the wine shop and check out Drizly, an online alcohol delivery site that works in most states. Whether your date likes beer, wine, hard stuff or mocktails, Drizly will bring it right to their door.
Check out Drizly.
12
Trade Coffee
Up their coffee game
Bring some Valentine's Day love into every morning with small-batch beans from various local coffee roasters. Trade Coffee is an online coffee site that lets you set up a monthly drop of beans from new roasters.
Check out Trade Coffee.
