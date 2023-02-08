ShoppingValentine's DayGift Guides

13 Last-Minute Gifts You Can Still Get In Time For Valentine’s Day

Gifts so good it’ll make it look like you planned ahead.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://drizly.sjv.io/c/2706071/567662/9425?subId1=63dd24fce4b04d4d18ec0a7c&u=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fwine%2Frose-wine%2Fblack-girl-magic-california-rose%2Fp130630" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Black Girl Magic wine from Drizly" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63dd24fce4b04d4d18ec0a7c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://drizly.sjv.io/c/2706071/567662/9425?subId1=63dd24fce4b04d4d18ec0a7c&u=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fwine%2Frose-wine%2Fblack-girl-magic-california-rose%2Fp130630" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Black Girl Magic wine from Drizly</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized/dp/B0BDHWDR12/ref=sr_1_2_sspa?keywords=airpods&qid=1675453320&sr=8-2-spons&ufe=app_do%3Aamzn1.fos.f5122f16-c3e8-4386-bf32-63e904010ad0&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUFTN0E2ME44QUYxSFkmZW5jcnlwdGVkSWQ9QTA4MzA3OTMxSE5HN1NPRkIxMzZIJmVuY3J5cHRlZEFkSWQ9QTAxMDQxNjkzSkFMTUo1OUlMSjFJJndpZGdldE5hbWU9c3BfYXRmJmFjdGlvbj1jbGlja1JlZGlyZWN0JmRvTm90TG9nQ2xpY2s9dHJ1ZQ%3D%3D&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63dd24fce4b04d4d18ec0a7c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple Airpod Pros" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63dd24fce4b04d4d18ec0a7c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized/dp/B0BDHWDR12/ref=sr_1_2_sspa?keywords=airpods&qid=1675453320&sr=8-2-spons&ufe=app_do%3Aamzn1.fos.f5122f16-c3e8-4386-bf32-63e904010ad0&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUFTN0E2ME44QUYxSFkmZW5jcnlwdGVkSWQ9QTA4MzA3OTMxSE5HN1NPRkIxMzZIJmVuY3J5cHRlZEFkSWQ9QTAxMDQxNjkzSkFMTUo1OUlMSjFJJndpZGdldE5hbWU9c3BfYXRmJmFjdGlvbj1jbGlja1JlZGlyZWN0JmRvTm90TG9nQ2xpY2s9dHJ1ZQ%3D%3D&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63dd24fce4b04d4d18ec0a7c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Apple Airpod Pros</a> and an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized/dp/B0BDHWDR12/ref=sr_1_2_sspa?keywords=airpods&qid=1675453320&sr=8-2-spons&ufe=app_do%3Aamzn1.fos.f5122f16-c3e8-4386-bf32-63e904010ad0&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUFTN0E2ME44QUYxSFkmZW5jcnlwdGVkSWQ9QTA4MzA3OTMxSE5HN1NPRkIxMzZIJmVuY3J5cHRlZEFkSWQ9QTAxMDQxNjkzSkFMTUo1OUlMSjFJJndpZGdldE5hbWU9c3BfYXRmJmFjdGlvbj1jbGlja1JlZGlyZWN0JmRvTm90TG9nQ2xpY2s9dHJ1ZQ%3D%3D&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63dd24fce4b04d4d18ec0a7c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Herm&#xE9;s perfume set from Sephora." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63dd24fce4b04d4d18ec0a7c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized/dp/B0BDHWDR12/ref=sr_1_2_sspa?keywords=airpods&qid=1675453320&sr=8-2-spons&ufe=app_do%3Aamzn1.fos.f5122f16-c3e8-4386-bf32-63e904010ad0&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUFTN0E2ME44QUYxSFkmZW5jcnlwdGVkSWQ9QTA4MzA3OTMxSE5HN1NPRkIxMzZIJmVuY3J5cHRlZEFkSWQ9QTAxMDQxNjkzSkFMTUo1OUlMSjFJJndpZGdldE5hbWU9c3BfYXRmJmFjdGlvbj1jbGlja1JlZGlyZWN0JmRvTm90TG9nQ2xpY2s9dHJ1ZQ%3D%3D&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63dd24fce4b04d4d18ec0a7c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Hermés perfume set from Sephora.</a>
Drizly, Amazon, Sephora
Black Girl Magic wine from Drizly, Apple Airpod Pros and an Hermés perfume set from Sephora.

After the whirlwind of the holidays, it’s no wonder you’re exhausted by the start of February. So exhausted, you may forget that Valentine’s Day is a mere six days away.

By the time the romantic holiday rolls around, the entire holiday section of your local drugstore probably looks like a zombie apocalypse. It’s hard to find so much as a chocolate bar, let a lone a nice-looking card to express your love.

If you want to get a present for your lover or bestie and completely forgot to pre-order them something, we’ve rounded up the 13 best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts. We found presents at every budget that don’t scream “I bought this at the drugstore two hours ago” and are sure to put a smile on the face of your sweetie.

While some gifts are physical items that you should probably order right now, many of them are experiential gifts or just straight-up same-day delivery presents that you can order for your loved one as you sit down to dinner with them.

Don’t get caught red-handed forgetting the holiday, snag a nice last-minute gift that your loved one will love ahead.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A pair of AirPods Pro
If you really want to be sweet on your sweetie, treat them to a pair of Pro AirPods with Prime shipping. They're water- and sweat-resistant so you can wear them in the rain or during a workout, and they'll only take an hour to charge.
$199 at Amazon (originally $239)
2
Amazon
A set of linen sheets that you'll get to enjoy as well
If you share a sleeping space with your Valentine, this set of cooling, breathable bamboo and cotton sheets is a present for you, too. They come in eight colors in most bed sizes with quick delivery, but you'll want to order fast to ensure arrival before the 14th.
$46.99+ at Amazon
3
Book of the Month Club
A Book of the Month Club membership for your beautiful bibliophile
The first subscription book club in the game, Book of the Month dates back to the 1920s. Your literary lover will swoon over a monthly membership, allowing them to read (and purchase) as many of the 5-7 monthly featured books as they'd like.
$9.99+ at Book of the Month Club
4
GrubHub
Dinner for two at home
On Valentine's Day, give the gift of not having to do the dishes. With GrubHub, you can get meals from your favorite local spots delivered right to your door in a jiff. Send them their favorite food or give them a gift card to treat themselves in their own time.
Get a GrubHub gift cardShop GrubHub
5
Sephora
A perfume sampler
Treat your sweet to a selection of luxury fragrances, letting them test out different scents. This set includes the floral and spicy Twilly d'Hermès, patchouli and amber Eau des Merveilles, the mango and sycamore Un Jardin sur le Nil Eau and the rhubarb-inspired Eau de rhubarbe écarlate Eau de Cologne. Best of all, Sephora lets you buy online and pick up in-store or get most items delivered same day, if you're running low on time.
Hermés sampler: $60 at SephoraShop Sephora fragrance
6
Airbnb
A romantic weekend away
If your partner likes surprises, they may love for you to whisk them away to a gorgeous Airbnb on a last-minute trip (like this unreal cabin in Phillipsport, New York). You can also get them an Airbnb gift card, letting them chose the time and destination of their own personal getaway.
Get an AibnbCheck out Airbnb
7
StubHub
A show
Whether it's music, sports, comedy or theater, you can find tickets on StubHub. Treat your Valentine to a night on the town enjoying a live event together. Or, snag them a gift card so they can pick their own event on their own time.
Get a StubHub gift cardShop StubHub
8
Trade Coffee Co.
A monthly coffee subscription for your java lovin' lover
It offers over 400 types of coffee from small roasters all over the US, so the coffee drinker in your life will love a subscription to Trade Coffee Co. You fill out a flavor profile, decide how many bags a month you want, then get a customized shipment sent right to your house.
$15.75+ at Trade Coffee Co.
9
PrintablePlanetCo at Etsy
A card you can print at home (or work) if you forgot to get one
Forget to get a card and now they're all sold out at the drug store? We got you. This printout from PrintablePlanetCo on Etsy instantly downloads, letting you print a professional-level card from the comfort of your home or office. Bonus points if you write something gooey in it.
$1.49 at Etsy
10
Urban Stems
A set of flowers with overnight shipping
Urban Stems offers wonderfully unique selections of bouquets — many with overnight shipping. While they ave the classics like red roses, they also create eye-catching collections of colorful plants and flowers.
Peony bouquet: $88+ at Urban StemsShop Urban Stems
11
1800-Flowers
Or a bouquet with same day delivery
Listen, we all forget about major holidays and then panic trying to get a gift together. Thankfully, 1-800-Flowers has a huge selection of classic bouquets with same-day delivery if you order before 2:30 PM.
Roses: $94.99+ at 1-800-FlowersShop 1800-Flowers
12
Drizly
Their favorite wine, beer or spirit delivered to their door
If you haven't heard, Drizly is an alcoholic delivery site that brings wines, beers, seltzer and liquor to your door with the click of a button. Get your sweetie their favorite drink or get something to split over dinner, like this dry rosé from the iconic McBride Sisters wine company with hints of raspberry and orange blossom.
Black Girl Magic Rosé: $20.99 at DrizlyShop Drizly
13
Goldbelly
A snack or meal from their favorite faraway eatery
Goldbelly is a magical website that lets you order iconic favorites from local businesses all over the US. Treat your boo to a meal from their favorite place in their hometown, a dinner from their favorite city or another sentimental snack.
Get a GoldBelly gift cardShop GoldBelly
