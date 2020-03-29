'Last Week Tonight' Issues Brutal 'Correction' Comparing Trump To Joe Exotic

John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight” issued a rare correction on Sunday, and it had to do with both Joe Exotic ― the central figure in the Netflix sensation “Tiger King” ― and President Donald Trump.

Back in 2016, Oliver looked at third-party and independent candidates running for president... a group that included Exotic.

“Joe Exotic is truly the candidate you want to sit down and have a beer with,” Oliver said in the 2016 segment. “Then another beer, and then several more beers until you’re drunk enough to try meth for the first time.”

After reviewing all of the others seeking the presidency, Oliver cracked that Exotic was “perfect.”

“Last Week Tonight” issued a correction via Twitter on Sunday night “in light of subsequent events.”

The show didn’t mention what those events are.

But they almost certainly include Exotic’s conviction last year in a murder-for-hire plot, among other allegations detailed in the Netflix show, as well as Trump’s performance and behavior during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic:

CORRECTION: In our show on October 16, 2016, we raised the possibility that Joe Exotic might be "the perfect candidate" for the presidency. In light of subsequent events, we must regretfully concede that he was, in fact, the second-least-perfect presidential candidate that year. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) March 29, 2020

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is currently the number one show on Netflix as Americans turn to the steaming service to cope with self-isolation, quarantines and shelter-in-place orders.

Check out Oliver’s original 2016 segment below: