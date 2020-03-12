Beginning Monday, numerous late-night shows based in New York will suspend taping before live audiences in a move to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC programs “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” CBS’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” HBO’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” and “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on Bravo will cease to host studio audiences, the networks announced Wednesday.

The networks each released similar statements confirming the cautionary move, citing guidance from New York City officials to decrease the rate of community transmission. Shows will continue to film and air on their regular schedules.

Bee quipped on Twitter that she’s using her imagination to cope with the lack of audience.

Tonight’s @FullFrontalSamB will be audience free, so I plan to look out and picture this instead 10:30pm on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/mgQfdMDxMG — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) March 11, 2020

In New York, a total of 216 coronavirus cases have been confirmed out of a nationwide tally of more than 1,200.

Late shows based in Los Angeles have not yet moved to bar studio audiences. “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” “Real Time With Bill Maher” and “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” have not announced any changes.

Daytime talk shows including “Good Morning America,” “The Wendy Williams Show” and “The View” will also forgo live studio audiences in light of the health crisis.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic, defined as a “sudden increase in the number of cases of a disease that has spread over several countries or continents, usually affecting a large number of people.”

Health officials advise that elderly people and those with pre-existing medical conditions avoid travel, public areas and gatherings. Scores of conferences, sporting events, music festivals and political events have been canceled or postponed as precautionary measures.

The NBA announced a suspension of the remainder of its season Wednesday when a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19. The NBA had initially considered playing its games but to empty arenas.