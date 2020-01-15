Tuesday night’s Democratic debate gave late-night television comedians plenty to joke about — with all hosts calling out the all-white stage.

“People who turned on their TVs were like ’wait, I thought the Oscars were next month?” quipped “The Late Late Show” host James Corden.

“The only person happy about this was (teenage climate activist) Greta Thunberg because the stage was so white it reflected sunlight back into the atmosphere,” added Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show.”

Jimmy Kimmel, “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon of “The Tonight Show” also riffed on the lack of diversity among the line-up.

Check out Colbert’s take on the debate in Des Moines, Iowa, here:

Trevor Noah’s clip here:

Corden’s zingers here:

Kimmel’s segment here:

And Jimmy Fallon of “The Tonight Show” here: