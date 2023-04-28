What's Hot

EntertainmentStephen ColbertJimmy Kimmeljames corden

Late Night Hosts Sneak Into James Corden's Bedroom In 'Late Late Show' Farewell

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert joined an all-star cast of late night hosts in Corden's bedroom in his last episode of the "Late Late Show."
Ben Blanchet

A group of late night hosts old and new called on James Corden to keep their secrets – including the “fake laugh for when a guest tells a story that isn’t funny” – as they found their way into a “nightmare” sequence during his final episode of the “Late Late Show” on Thursday.

Corden, who began his run at CBS in March 2015, hosted the final episode of his talk show on Thursday but not without appearances from Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and David Letterman in his bedroom.

The sketch began with Meyers and Kimmel, who appeared at Corden’s bedside and detailed what secrets they hope he can keep following his exit from late night.

Colbert then walked out of Corden’s bedroom closet as the group let out chuckles.

“Well you stick around, we’ll be right back with more, James Corden everybody,” said Colbert as he laughed before switching to a serious look.

Meyers, at one point in the sketch, offered one of his signature “Closer Looks” at Corden’s musical habits specifically his “No Lockdowns Anymore” number with Ariana Grande from June 2021.

“And after that, there was immediately another lockdown,” said Meyers.

Colbert then warned Corden that he’ll grow a “God spoke to me from a bush” beard in his late night retirement before Letterman chimed in.

“God did speak to me and he told me I don’t need to be in this bit,” Letterman said.

The sketch later concluded with a surprise reveal of former host of “The Daily Show” Trevor Noah alongside Corden on “The Masked Singer.”

You can watch the entire “Late Late Show” sketch below.

