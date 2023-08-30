Late-Night Hosts Team Up For Podcast — And Proceeds Will Go To Their Out-Of-Work Staff

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel. Getty

If you’re missing rehearsed celebrity interviews, satirical news commentary or a delightfully awkward sidekick named Guillermo — an upcoming podcast may scratch that itch.

“When the WGA strike started in May of this year, this elite group of suddenly unemployed talk show hosts gathered via the miracle of Zoom,” the press release says of the podcast’s origin story. “Their idea was to meet every week to discuss the serious issues a work stoppage creates. What happened instead was a series of hilarious and compelling conversations.”

Even if discussions of the WGA strike may seem more niche than constant knocks on Donald Trump and his ilk, a simple listen could help each show’s staff out a whole lot. Proceeds from the podcast will go to staffers on each of the host’s respective shows, who are currently out of work.

Of course, there are other ways you could support the thousands of out-of-work writers and their colleagues, like joining a picket line or contributing to strike funds (believe it or not, canceling Netflix is not a recommended option). But now you can also listen to a podcast!

The podcast launches Wednesday — and if you’re interested in a little taste of what the podcast will be like, Kimmel shared an excerpt on X, formerly Twitter, below. Unfortunately, no Guillermo is included.

