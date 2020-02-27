Late Night Hosts Are Not Comforted By Trump's Coronavirus Advice

President Donald Trump’s advice about the coronavirus did little to reassure the comedians of late-night TV.

Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert both dedicated segments Wednesday night to the president’s response to the new coronavirus after public health officials warned an outbreak is inevitable in America. Trump delivered remarks in a White House press briefing Wednesday, announcing that Vice President Mike Pence would take the lead on the response.

“I don’t think it’s inevitable. I think we’re doing a really good job in terms of maintaining borders,” the president said of the spread of the disease. “I think there’s a chance that it could get worse. There’s a chance that it could get fairly, substantially worse.”

The president also addressed the viral outbreak during remarks in India earlier this week. Noah said that Trump’s advice then, that “there’s a very good chance you’re not going to die,” was the equivalent of a parent telling their frightened child there probably aren’t monsters beneath their bed.

Check out his roast on “The Daily Show” below.

The coronavirus is the worst global pandemic since Baby Shark. Is this how we die? pic.twitter.com/5nuCNu7W3Z — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 27, 2020

Colbert equated the president’s advice to a pilot advising his passengers during a descent that there was a “solid chance of landing this sucker.”

Watch his full segment on “The Late Show” below.