Late Night Hosts Wallop 'One Man Super Spreader' Trump After Indoor Nevada Rally

The comedians of late-night TV slammed Donald Trump on Monday after the president endangered public health by holding a crowded indoor campaign rally during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sunday night event saw thousands of attendees packed into a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada, despite state guidelines prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people. While attendees standing behind Trump in the TV camera shot wore masks, most in the crowd did not. Social distancing was not enforced.

According to a top local health official, Trump’s last indoor campaign event in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20 likely contributed to a surge in coronavirus cases in the area.

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers, “The Daily Show” comic Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert of “The Late Show” all took Trump to task for the dangerous event.

“If you were actively trying to get people sick, this is how you would do it,” Meyers said. ”The only way he could spread the virus more efficiently is to hold a rally at a meatpacking plant and charge one French kiss for admission.”

“Donald Trump doesn’t care if people die,” Colbert said. “Case in point, he’s gone back to holding rallies.”

Noah, too, unloaded on Trump, whom he referred to as “president of the United States and one man super spreader.”

“I get why a Trump fan would’ve trusted Trump before. But how do you still trust this man after he admitted that he’s been downplaying the coronavirus this whole time?”

