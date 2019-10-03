Late Night Hosts Tackle Trump's 'Impeachment Meltdown' And 'Gatorgate'

President Donald Trump has had a rollercoaster couple of days, and there’s no way the comedians of late-night television were going to let it pass without comment.
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah all had a take on what Meyers called Trump’s “impeachment meltdown” Wednesday, which saw him swearing in tweets, raging at reporters and making Finnish President Sauli Niinistö look very uncomfortable during two press appearances at the White House.
The late-night hosts also weighed in on a bombshell report released by The New York Times on Tuesday, which highlighted excerpts from a new book based off interviews with more than a dozen White House officials. The book claims that the president had suggested fortifying his border wall with a moat filled with snakes or alligators.
Kimmel referred to this incident as “Gatorgate” in his segment on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”:
