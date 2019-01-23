'Late Night' Writer Has 1 Question For The 'Children' In MAGA Hats

When Seth Meyers turned to “Late Night” writer Amber Ruffin on Tuesday for a recap of recent news events, she didn’t start with the confrontation on the National Mall between high school student Nick Sandmann and Omaha tribe elder Nathan Phillips.

First she touched on Jimmy Buffett’s mic drop after singing the national anthem, Beyonce’s shopping trip to Target and Gillette’s commercial addressing “toxic masculinity.”

But when she finally got to the incident at the Lincoln Memorial, she went there.

“A bunch of children from Covington Catholic High School went on a trip to D.C. to march against reproductive rights,” Ruffin said. “And they thought, while we’re doing some sexist shit, why don’t we also do some racist shit.”

She added: “When some indigenous people who were having a separate march approached them, the kids mocked them, and I was all like, what? Didn’t you see the Gillette commercial?”

