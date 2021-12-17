Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene Go Full ‘Tinsel-rection’ In Festive Jan. 6 Parody

Unhinged ScroogeAnon conspiracy theorists storm the Klaus of Representatives in “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”’s festive reimagining of the U.S. Capitol riot.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) lead a “Stop The Sleigh” rally trying to prevent Santa Claus from certifying the Naughty and Nice list in the 10-minute cartoon that aired on Thursday night.

But they don’t reckon with Rudolph the reindeer realizing he’s been indoctrinated into a cult, or the spirit of Christmas.