Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene Go Full ‘Tinsel-rection’ In Festive Jan. 6 Parody

The GOP lawmakers don't reckon with Rudolph or the spirit of Christmas in the spoof "Late Show" cartoon.
Unhinged ScroogeAnon conspiracy theorists storm the Klaus of Representatives in “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”’s festive reimagining of the U.S. Capitol riot.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) lead a “Stop The Sleigh” rally trying to prevent Santa Claus from certifying the Naughty and Nice list in the 10-minute cartoon that aired on Thursday night.

But they don’t reckon with Rudolph the reindeer realizing he’s been indoctrinated into a cult, or the spirit of Christmas.

Watch “A Conspiracy Carol” here:

